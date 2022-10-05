ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall as September jobs report looms

U.S. stocks sank again on Thursday after a dramatic two-day rally that kicked off the quarter sputtered. Investors now await the Labor Department's September jobs report, due out Friday morning. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) closed down 1% after losses accelerated into the close while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI)...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy