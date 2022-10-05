ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas A&M Jumps into Sports Illustrated's Top 25 Recruiting Rankings

By Collier Logan
 3 days ago

The Aggies are getting set to reload with even more talented prospects next year as Texas A&M's class comes in at No. 22 on SI's list of top programs.

There was a lot of hype surrounding Texas A&M's highly touted 2022 recruiting class, and several of those freshmen are already making an impact on the field. That doesn't mean the Aggies are done stocking up talent, though, as their cluster of 2023 commits has A&M ranked in Sports Illustrated's top classes for this cycle.

Head coach Jimbo Fisher's group of recruits currently ranks at No. 22 on SI's list and touts some serious playmakers. The Aggies recently picked up a commit from SI99 honoree David Hicks , a defensive lineman from Katy, Texas. He joins fellow SI99 members linebacker Anthony Hill and defensive back Jayvon Thomas, who are both Texas natives as well.

It will be interesting to see if Texas A&M can lure some more of this class' top recruits to College Station as the cycle nears early signing in December. Another factor to consider is NIL. Last year's 2022 class was the best in the country and also had the highest average NIL compensation per player at a reported $86,000 each. Will that be the case this year, and how much will that total affect the final recruiting class?

The Aggies are 3-2 so far this fall and have fallen out of the AP Poll after starting at No. 6 . All those five-star freshmen are certainly great to have, but until this team develops a bit more, they won't reach their full potential. That might not be for a season or two, so Fisher and his staff must continue to reload their roster with talented prospects in each cycle.

Texas A&M will have their next chance to bring some potential commits on campus for a game day in Week 8 when they host the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels at Kyle Field.

