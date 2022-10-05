Four Pittsburgh private schools got top marks in Niche’s 2023 rankings

PITTSBURGH — This year once again, Shady Side Academy, based in Fox Chapel, has topped the list of the best private schools in Pittsburgh, according to Niche’s 2023 rankings.

And like last year, the Strip District-based company rounded out the top three in its ranking with the Winchester Thurston School, based in Shadyside, and Sewickley Academy. All three schools received A+ marks overall, with Niche taking the average grade from six categories: academics, teachers, clubs and activities, diversity, college prep and sports.

One other school, which came in at No. 4, also received top marks: The Ellis School, based in Shadyside.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

The Blue Roof Program: What you need to know Operation Blue Roof is a free service to homeowners and is implemented by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group