Pittsburgh, PA

Four Pittsburgh private schools got top marks in Niche’s 2023 rankings

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LVCmR_0iN3P03y00

PITTSBURGH — This year once again, Shady Side Academy, based in Fox Chapel, has topped the list of the best private schools in Pittsburgh, according to Niche’s 2023 rankings.

And like last year, the Strip District-based company rounded out the top three in its ranking with the Winchester Thurston School, based in Shadyside, and Sewickley Academy. All three schools received A+ marks overall, with Niche taking the average grade from six categories: academics, teachers, clubs and activities, diversity, college prep and sports.

One other school, which came in at No. 4, also received top marks: The Ellis School, based in Shadyside.

Pittsburgh, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
