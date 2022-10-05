WEST ORANGE, NJ — Senior public health nurse Susan Iovino of the West Orange Health Department is retiring after 32 years. Fellow employees gathered in council chambers at Town Hall on Sept. 30 to bid her a fond farewell. Her expertise and commitment were key factors in helping guide the Office of Emergency Management team and West Orange residents through the dark days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Iovino followed in the footsteps of her late grandmother, Rita Yerg, who was one of the first public health nurses in West Orange.

