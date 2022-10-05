Read full article on original website
Orange duo sparks Montclair Kimberley Academy football team this season
ORANGE, NJ — Orange residents Jaylen Ankrah-Jones and Kalvin Thomas are helping to pave the way toward success for a young Montclair Kimberley Academy football team that enters the Saturday, Oct. 8, Metropolitan Independent Football League contest at Horace Mann (N.Y.) with a 3-2 record. Ankrah-Jones, a junior wide...
Glen Ridge HS field hockey team blanks Verona
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School field hockey team defeated Verona, 2-0, on Saturday, Oct. 1, at George Washington Field. Junior Grace Petretti scored in the third quarter on an assist by junior Amanda Woertz, and sophomore Emily Stapleford scored on an assist by junior Natalie Shaw in the fourth quarter. Sophomore goalkeeper Feryal Haider made two saves.
Irvington HS girls tennis team clinches division title
IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School girls tennis team, under first-year head coach Wikenson Jean-Pierre, clinched the Super Essex Conference–Independence Division title this season. The Lady Blue Knights had a 6-4 overall record, 5-0 in the division, through Sept. 27. One of the wins came in the...
Nutley holds welcome event for ON3 students and staff
NUTLEY, NJ — The township of Nutley hosted the “Welcome to Nutley ON3” event at Nichols Park on the afternoon of Sept. 21. The annual event invited students, staff members and supporters from the ON3 project to meet and greet representatives from local businesses. “This event allows...
Bloomfield College grad named president of New Jersey Nursing Students
ELIZABETH, NJ — Lauren Bedell, a nursing student at Trinitas School of Nursing/RWJBH, was recently named president of New Jersey Nursing Students Inc. Bedell was elected unanimously by her peers in the NJNS for a term starting in July 2022 and running through February 2023. Made up of close...
‘Strut Your Mutt’ returns to Essex County this fall 2022
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County dog owners are invited to display their creativity and participate in “Strut Your Mutt,” the county’s annual canine Halloween costume parade and contest. This year, three parades have been scheduled. Participation is free. The parades and contests will be held...
West Orange residents compete at trivia night at the library
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Public Library hosted a West Orange–themed trivia night on Thursday, Sept. 29, sponsored by a collaborative effort between the West Orange Woman’s Club and West Orange Senior Services. The contest featured 50 questions relating to town history and prepared by township historian Joseph Fagan, who emceed the event. The event, dubbed “So You Think You Know WO,” was attended by about 20 members of the community.
West Orange mayoral candidates debate the issues
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Election season in West Orange began on Sept. 28, when the four candidates running for mayor participated in a debate at United Presbyterian Church. Hosted by the West Orange African Heritage Organization, United Asian Voices of West Orange and West Orange Hispanic Foundation, the debate was moderated by the League of Women Voters. Running in the election are Township Council President Susan McCartney, Councilwoman Cindy Matute-Brown, Councilman Bill Rutherford and former Councilman Joe Krakoviak. Topics discussed included redevelopment, public safety, supporting local businesses and term limits.
Good luck to West Orange public health nurse on her retirement
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Senior public health nurse Susan Iovino of the West Orange Health Department is retiring after 32 years. Fellow employees gathered in council chambers at Town Hall on Sept. 30 to bid her a fond farewell. Her expertise and commitment were key factors in helping guide the Office of Emergency Management team and West Orange residents through the dark days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Iovino followed in the footsteps of her late grandmother, Rita Yerg, who was one of the first public health nurses in West Orange.
Speakers advocate for solar panels at Bloomfield municipal and school district buildings
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — A public forum on solar energy attracted a handful of environmental activists to the Civic Center on Tuesday, Sept. 27, to hear four speakers. The forum, according to one speaker, was scheduled to take advantage of the hopes raised by the recent approval of a bipartisan federal bill, the Inflation Reduction Act. The legislation earmarks $369 billion to diminish fossil fuel use.
Properly recycle old computers and unwanted electronics equipment
CEDAR GROVE, NJ — Essex County encourages residents to participate in the Essex County Computer and Electronics Recycling Day., sponsored by the county and the Essex County Utilities Authority, on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Essex County Public Works, 99 W. Bradford Ave. in Cedar Grove.
