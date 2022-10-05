Read full article on original website
salkeiz.k12.or.us
No School Days
Leslie Lions, this is a friendly reminder that we have no school days coming up to plan accordingly. On Thursday, October 13, 2022, Leslie will be closed for the day to allow staff to participate in a required training. This non-student contact day will affect only Salem-Keizer schools listed below. Because we meet the required instructional hours, your student will not have to make up that day:
philomathnews.com
Citizens Bank marks its 65th year with special event
The oversized ribbon-cutting scissors worked in unison on Wednesday morning at Citizens Bank branches all around the valley, including the one on the corner of 13th and Main in Philomath. Right at 10 o’clock — and those in attendance counted down — branch managers cut their ribbons in celebration of...
nwlaborpress.org
Labor’s chance to send a nurse to Salem
Oregon Nurses Association (ONA) member Melissa Busch wants to bring union values to the statehouse in Salem. A resident of rural Columbia County, Busch works as a nurse for Providence Home Health, visiting patients in the southern part of her county and parts of rural Multnomah and Washington counties. This...
Readers respond: ‘Yes’ on Measure 112
We are grateful to be able to vote “yes” on Ballot Measure 112 to remove the stain of slavery from the Oregon Constitution. The ballot measure also makes clear that a person convicted of a crime may be ordered to engage in education, counseling, treatment, community service or other alternatives to incarceration, as part of sentencing for the crime. Such programs are intended to provide accountability, reformation, protection of society or rehabilitation. Striving for a more just and peaceful society – we support this measure.
wufe967.com
Oregon wants to dumb down graduation standards so it can hide how badly it is failing our kids
As Oregon parents send our kids off into the new school year, the first time with little to no COVID-19 restrictions since 2020, bureaucrats in our state capitol, Salem, are recommending that we dumb down requirements to cover for the fact that public schools are failing our kids. If we don’t take a stand here, this could easily become a trend pushed by government teachers’ unions in other states.
kezi.com
EWEB rejects proposals for old headquarters, plans to outright sell building
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Board of Commissioners for the Eugene Water and Electric Board has cancelled its process to receive proposals for what to do with its old headquarters building near Downtown Riverfront Park and has instead voted to simply sell the old building. According to EWEB, the board authorized...
nomadlawyer.org
Albany: 7 Best Places To Visit In Albany, Oregon
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Albany Oregon. Albany is the eleventh largest city in the State of Oregon. It is the county seat of Linn County and is located in the Willamette Valley at the confluence of the Willamette and Calapooia rivers. It is located east of Corvallis and south of Salem.
hh-today.com
Hate to harp on the time, but …
Passengers in the jetliner that left a contrail over Albany Thursday afternoon didn’t care what time it showed on the clock tower far below. But sooner or later you would think someone on the ground would. Hate to harp on this. But once again Wednesday and Thursday, two of...
Lebanon-Express
Lebanon high takes trash can fire 'seriously'
School district staff are taking a trash can fire “very seriously” they say was started intentionally and led to an evacuation of Lebanon High School in early October. Lebanon fire crews and police responded to the school following reports of a fire around 2:15 p.m. Oct. 4. By then, an administrator at the school had used a fire extinguisher to put out a trash can burning in an all-users bathroom.
Why is Hillsboro threatening to sue Oregon?
Hillsboro is one of four cities in Washington County opposed to new climate rules. The coalition seems to be growing. While no lawsuit has yet been filed, Hillsboro and other metro-area communities say that the coalition of cities that oppose Oregon's new zoning and transportation rules — and have threatened to sue the state over them — is growing, and they expect it to continue to. But what do the new rules do, and why are a growing number of communities so opposed to them? The statewide rules came about after a 2020 executive order from Gov. Kate Brown,...
Lebanon-Express
Police group files elections complaint against Linn County sheriff
A state police organization has filed an election law complaint against Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan, alleging she listed inaccurate information in her voters’ pamphlet information. The Oregon State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police filed the complaint with the Secretary of State Elections Division on Sept. 26. The letter,...
Lebanon-Express
Watch this space for Halloween, harvest events in the mid-Willamette (Oct. 7)
Fall activities, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through October, Davis Family Farm, 4380 NE Highway 20, Corvallis. Hayrides, corn maze, hay pyramid, admission $5.50; hayrides take place 3 to 5:30 p.m. weekdays. U-pick pumpkin patch. Cider and doughnuts. Corn maze, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through October, the...
kezi.com
Preparing for the 'big one,' Lebanon residents react to earthquake
LEBANON, Ore. -- Many in Oregon and Washington are still "shaken up" after a 4.4 magnitude earthquake hit Oregon Friday morning. It happened at 5:52 a.m. on October 7. The epicenter of the quake was in Lacomb, just east of Sweet Home. Many in Lebanon said they felt the shake.
KTVB
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake reported in western Oregon
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Linn County Friday morning. It happened around 5:52 a.m. about 9.3 miles from Lacomb, Oregon, which is southeast of Salem. A preliminary report from USGS initially said the earthquake had a magnitude of...
beachconnection.net
Glow-in-the-Dark Glass Floats Dropped in Oregon Coast Town for Halloween
(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Sometimes something comes along that you didn't even know you needed. The central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City and its tradition of glass float balls recently came up with just that: glow-in-the-dark glass floats. Lincoln City's float faeries will be hiding 50 glow-in-the-dark glass...
kptv.com
Residents near quake’s epicenter in Lacomb describe moment it hit
LACOMB, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon residents may have felt the 4.4 magnitude earthquake that struck south of Salem on Friday morning. People near where the quake struck certainly did and they said it made their morning routine a lot different. Kaitlynn Clark woke up in Lebanon to her baby’s crib...
kptv.com
4.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Linn County
Body cam video shows life-saving actions by St. Helens officers during retirement home fire. Body camera footage shows life-saving actions by St. Helens police officers during a deadly three-alarm fire at a retirement home on Wednesday. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly shooting...
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com
What could Leaburg Dam removal mean?
LEABURG: In its analysis of options for the future of the Leaburg hydroelectric project, the Eugene Water & Electric Board noted that the Leaburg Dam was built to divert water to a canal for power generation. "If there's no need to divert the water, the dam still does serve other purposes," staffers said.
beachconnection.net
Lincoln City's Dark & Stormy Night Series Returns to Central Oregon Coast
(Lincoln City, Oregon) – It's been a whole 19 years since one Oregon coast town is started off fall with a good dose of mystery, with Lincoln City coming under cover of a “dark and stormy night.”. The central Oregon coast town's Driftwood Public Library has been hosting...
WWEEK
Lac St. Jack and Fills Will Close Their Lake Oswego Locations
Two restaurants with Portland roots that launched offshoots in Lake Oswego are calling it quits. Lac St. Jack and Fills both announced on Oct. 4 via a ChefStable restaurant group email that they would be closing their doors. The restaurants opened July 2021 at Mercato Grove, a new commercial-residential development that quickly became an entire village of Rose City eateries. The 49,000-square-foot space at the corner of Kruse Way and Boones Ferry Road housed six ChefStable names by the end of last summer: Lac St. Jack and Fills were accompanied by the latest iteration of Tasty, Oven & Shaker, Grassa and Lardo.
