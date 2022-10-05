The Seattle Mariners are marching to their first playoff appearance in over 20 years. It is definitely a reason to celebrate for Seattle sports fans. However, the Mariners will be without Jesse Winker for at least the first two rounds of the postseason, assuming of course that the team survive their initial assignments. The Mariners […] The post Mariners, Julio Rodriguez hit with harsh update ahead of historic return to MLB playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO