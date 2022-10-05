Read full article on original website
Reds make shocking decision on future of David Bell as manager
David Bell will stay on as manager of the Cincinnati Reds. But several other members of the team’s coaching staff in the 2022 MLB season will have to find jobs somewhere else. According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Reds will keep Bell for 2023 despite another atrocious season for Cincinnati.
Albert Pujols’ shocking Cardinals retirement admission ahead of MLB Playoffs
Albert Pujols announced before the start of the 2022 season that this year would be his last. When St. Louis Cardinals fans heard that, they assumed they would be getting Pujols for the entire campaign. But that almost wasn’t the case. Ahead of the Cardinals’ MLB Playoffs battle with the Philadelphia Phillies, Pujols revealed that […] The post Albert Pujols’ shocking Cardinals retirement admission ahead of MLB Playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals star Nolan Arenado speaks out on huge regret in ninth inning meltdown vs. Phillies
The St. Louis Cardinals entered the ninth inning of Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series with a 2-0 lead over the Philadelphia Phillies. Somehow, the team lost that game on Friday night 6-3. It’s hard to point to one specific reason for why the Cardinals imploded in the ninth. And it doesn’t seem […] The post Cardinals star Nolan Arenado speaks out on huge regret in ninth inning meltdown vs. Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Bears vs. Vikings prediction, odds and pick – 10/9/2022
The Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings will square off in an old-school NFC North showdown at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota on Sunday afternoon. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Bears-Vikings prediction and pick, laid out below. The...
Mariners, Julio Rodriguez hit with harsh update ahead of historic return to MLB playoffs
The Seattle Mariners are marching to their first playoff appearance in over 20 years. It is definitely a reason to celebrate for Seattle sports fans. However, the Mariners will be without Jesse Winker for at least the first two rounds of the postseason, assuming of course that the team survive their initial assignments. The Mariners […] The post Mariners, Julio Rodriguez hit with harsh update ahead of historic return to MLB playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kenny Pickett’s blunt warning to NFL with the Steelers as ‘underdogs’ in Week 5
The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to enter their week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills as heavy underdogs. A big reason for that is because they will be handing rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett his first career start. Pickett came on in relief of Mitchell Trubisky halfway through the Steelers Week 4 contest against the New York Jets, and very nearly led Pittsburgh to a comeback win.
‘The league is really in trouble’: Kevin Durant vocal on Victor Wembanyama’s looming NBA arrival
Even unicorns evolve, too. If you are a unicorn evolution truther, then how do you explain Victor Wembanyama? Kevin Durant, arguably the original NBA unicorn, believes that Wembanyama is going to be massive headache for opponents of whichever lucky team who would land him in the 2023 NBA Draft. “The...
NBA・
Wisconsin football: 3 best head coach candidates to replace Paul Chryst
In one of the first shocking moves of the 2022 college football season, the Wisconsin Badgers decided to move on from long-time head coach Paul Chryst. With plenty of worthy candidates already being linked to the open position, it makes sense that this could very well be the most intriguing job that needs to be filled.
Blue Jays star Alek Manoah’s stunned reaction after brutal Game 1 loss vs. Mariners
Toronto Blue Jays star Alek Manoah was confident heading into his MLB postseason debut against the Seattle Mariners. Despite the confidence, Manoah and the Blue Jays came up short in Game 1. The Mariners knocked Manoah for four runs in 5.2 innings pitched as they won 4-0. Manoah struck out...
Shane Bieber goes full Thanos with 2-word take on Jose Ramirez’ performance for Guardians vs. Rays
The Cleveland Guardians were led by Shane Bieber and Jose Ramirez in their Game 1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL Wild Card Series. Bieber shared a Thanos-esque take on Jose Ramirez after the game, per Al Pawlowski on Twitter. “He’s inevitable,” Bieber said of Ramirez....
Jose Quintana drops Willson Contreras bombshell with Cubs star’s Chicago future in doubt
The St. Louis Cardinals are gearing up for their Wild Card series against the Philadelphia Phillies, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t already making plans for free agency, even though they would rather not have to deal with that for another few weeks. Despite that, it sounds like one of their new star pitchers, Jose Quintana, is already making pitches to potential free agents.
Julio Rodriguez’ update after being hit by pitches in Mariners’ MLB Playoff win will make fans breathe easy
The Seattle Mariners coasted to a 4-0 Game 1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays to open their Wild Card series yesterday. Not everything was good for the Mariners, though, as they watched their young star Julio Rodriguez get hit by a pitch twice in the contest, raising concerns about his injury status moving forward.
NL Wild Card Odds: Phillies vs. Cardinals Game 2 prediction, odds and pick – 10/8/2022
Who’s ready for some more playoff action? Game two of this NL Wild Card series continues as the Philadelphia Phillies will square off with the St. Louis Cardinals in the “Rome of the West”. Join us for our MLB odds series, where our Phillies-Cardinals prediction and pick will be revealed.
Phillies manager Rob Thomson reacts to Zack Wheeler’s promising Game 1 performance vs. Cardinals
Zack Wheeler made the most out of his first career postseason start in the Philadelphia Phillies’ 6-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 1 of their NL wild-card series. Wheeler did not earn the win in the game, although he did have his way against a stout Cardinals lineup. The veteran right-hander logged […] The post Phillies manager Rob Thomson reacts to Zack Wheeler’s promising Game 1 performance vs. Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers coach emerging as candidate for Royals manager job after Mike Matheny firing
The Los Angeles Dodgers marched to 111 wins in 2022, the most in franchise history and the most in the National League since the 1906 Chicago Cubs. Now, it appears that a member of the Dodgers’ coaching staff is piquing the interest of a team with a managerial opening. The Kansas City Royals, who just fired manager Mike Matheny shortly after the conclusion of their season, are eyeing this Los Angeles coach, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network.
Triston McKenzie’s Game 2 AL Wild Card start draws presence of Guardians legend
Triston McKenzie is set to start Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series for the Cleveland Guardians. And a pitcher who made a number of important starts for Cleveland during his career, CC Sabathia, is reportedly in attendance, per Andre Knott. “CC Sabathia is a man of his word. He said he’d be here […] The post Triston McKenzie’s Game 2 AL Wild Card start draws presence of Guardians legend appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Manny Machado reveals Padres’ X-factor after 4-HR game off Max Scherzer
The San Diego Padres stunned the MLB world after smashing 4 home runs off of New York Mets’ star pitcher Max Scherzer in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series. National League MVP candidate and Padres’ superstar Manny Machado revealed San Diego’s X-Factor following the game, per The Athletic. “He’s (Trent Grisham) huge for […] The post Manny Machado reveals Padres’ X-factor after 4-HR game off Max Scherzer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jose Ramirez’s hilarious $40 million plan to keep key Guardians teammate around
The Cleveland Guardians made an improbable run in 2022 to win the AL Central and make the postseason. While the team is focused on its upcoming matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays, Jose Ramirez is also lobbying for teammate Amed Rosario to get a big contract extension this offseason. In fact, Ramirez went as far as to say he’d be willing to give a shocking amount of his own contract money to Rosario in order to keep him in Cleveland, via Zack Meisel.
Oscar Gonzalez sends Guardians through to ALDS with epic walk-off homer in bottom of 15th
Oscar Gonzalez sent the Cleveland Guardians to the ALDS with a walk-off home run in the 15th inning against the Tampa Bay Rays. Gonzalez’s epic homer came on the heels of 14 and a half scoreless innings for both Cleveland and Tampa Bay. The Guardians will now prepare to face the New York Yankees in […] The post Oscar Gonzalez sends Guardians through to ALDS with epic walk-off homer in bottom of 15th appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘We’re going to rely on these Canadians’: Kevin Gausman, Blue Jays are in belief mode ahead of Game 2 vs Mariners
Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays are keeping spirits high despite being down 1-0 in the AL Wild Card Series. Gausman dropped a brutally honest take on Toronto’s home field advantage heading into Game 2 against the Seattle Mariners, per MLB.com. “Home-field advantage is huge,” Kevin Gausman said....
MLB・
