ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Albert Pujols’ shocking Cardinals retirement admission ahead of MLB Playoffs

Albert Pujols announced before the start of the 2022 season that this year would be his last. When St. Louis Cardinals fans heard that, they assumed they would be getting Pujols for the entire campaign. But that almost wasn’t the case. Ahead of the Cardinals’ MLB Playoffs battle with the Philadelphia Phillies, Pujols revealed that […] The post Albert Pujols’ shocking Cardinals retirement admission ahead of MLB Playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Cardinals star Nolan Arenado speaks out on huge regret in ninth inning meltdown vs. Phillies

The St. Louis Cardinals entered the ninth inning of Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series with a 2-0 lead over the Philadelphia Phillies. Somehow, the team lost that game on Friday night 6-3. It’s hard to point to one specific reason for why the Cardinals imploded in the ninth. And it doesn’t seem […] The post Cardinals star Nolan Arenado speaks out on huge regret in ninth inning meltdown vs. Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
State
Minnesota State
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
ClutchPoints

Mariners, Julio Rodriguez hit with harsh update ahead of historic return to MLB playoffs

The Seattle Mariners are marching to their first playoff appearance in over 20 years. It is definitely a reason to celebrate for Seattle sports fans. However, the Mariners will be without Jesse Winker for at least the first two rounds of the postseason, assuming of course that the team survive their initial assignments. The Mariners […] The post Mariners, Julio Rodriguez hit with harsh update ahead of historic return to MLB playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Kenny Pickett’s blunt warning to NFL with the Steelers as ‘underdogs’ in Week 5

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to enter their week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills as heavy underdogs. A big reason for that is because they will be handing rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett his first career start. Pickett came on in relief of Mitchell Trubisky halfway through the Steelers Week 4 contest against the New York Jets, and very nearly led Pittsburgh to a comeback win.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Gonzales
ClutchPoints

Jose Quintana drops Willson Contreras bombshell with Cubs star’s Chicago future in doubt

The St. Louis Cardinals are gearing up for their Wild Card series against the Philadelphia Phillies, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t already making plans for free agency, even though they would rather not have to deal with that for another few weeks. Despite that, it sounds like one of their new star pitchers, Jose Quintana, is already making pitches to potential free agents.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Jays#The Detroit Tigers
ClutchPoints

Phillies manager Rob Thomson reacts to Zack Wheeler’s promising Game 1 performance vs. Cardinals

Zack Wheeler made the most out of his first career postseason start in the Philadelphia Phillies’ 6-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 1 of their NL wild-card series. Wheeler did not earn the win in the game, although he did have his way against a stout Cardinals lineup. The veteran right-hander logged […] The post Phillies manager Rob Thomson reacts to Zack Wheeler’s promising Game 1 performance vs. Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Dodgers coach emerging as candidate for Royals manager job after Mike Matheny firing

The Los Angeles Dodgers marched to 111 wins in 2022, the most in franchise history and the most in the National League since the 1906 Chicago Cubs. Now, it appears that a member of the Dodgers’ coaching staff is piquing the interest of a team with a managerial opening. The Kansas City Royals, who just fired manager Mike Matheny shortly after the conclusion of their season, are eyeing this Los Angeles coach, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Triston McKenzie’s Game 2 AL Wild Card start draws presence of Guardians legend

Triston McKenzie is set to start Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series for the Cleveland Guardians. And a pitcher who made a number of important starts for Cleveland during his career, CC Sabathia, is reportedly in attendance, per Andre Knott. “CC Sabathia is a man of his word. He said he’d be here […] The post Triston McKenzie’s Game 2 AL Wild Card start draws presence of Guardians legend appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
ClutchPoints

Manny Machado reveals Padres’ X-factor after 4-HR game off Max Scherzer

The San Diego Padres stunned the MLB world after smashing 4 home runs off of New York Mets’ star pitcher Max Scherzer in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series. National League MVP candidate and Padres’ superstar Manny Machado revealed San Diego’s X-Factor following the game, per The Athletic. “He’s (Trent Grisham) huge for […] The post Manny Machado reveals Padres’ X-factor after 4-HR game off Max Scherzer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Jose Ramirez’s hilarious $40 million plan to keep key Guardians teammate around

The Cleveland Guardians made an improbable run in 2022 to win the AL Central and make the postseason. While the team is focused on its upcoming matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays, Jose Ramirez is also lobbying for teammate Amed Rosario to get a big contract extension this offseason. In fact, Ramirez went as far as to say he’d be willing to give a shocking amount of his own contract money to Rosario in order to keep him in Cleveland, via Zack Meisel.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Oscar Gonzalez sends Guardians through to ALDS with epic walk-off homer in bottom of 15th

Oscar Gonzalez sent the Cleveland Guardians to the ALDS with a walk-off home run in the 15th inning against the Tampa Bay Rays. Gonzalez’s epic homer came on the heels of 14 and a half scoreless innings for both Cleveland and Tampa Bay. The Guardians will now prepare to face the New York Yankees in […] The post Oscar Gonzalez sends Guardians through to ALDS with epic walk-off homer in bottom of 15th appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
114K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy