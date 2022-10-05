Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
EXPLAINER: Russia's military woes mount amid Ukraine attacks
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Even as the Kremlin moved to absorb parts of Ukraine in a sharp escalation of the conflict, the Russian military suffered new defeats that highlighted its deep problems on the battlefield and opened rifts at the top of the Russian government.
SFGate
Russia strikes Ukraine housing; detains refugees at border
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles hit apartment buildings in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Thursday, killing at least seven people, with at least five others missing, in a region that Moscow has illegally annexed, a local official said. Two strikes damaged more than 40 buildings hours...
Republicans urge Biden to block California's ban on gas-powered cars
More than 150 Republican lawmakers sent a letter to Joe Biden asking him to block a move by California to ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035.
Comments / 0