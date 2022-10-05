ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Two city employees suspended; probe of finances underway

By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
 3 days ago
MUNCIE, Ind. — Two city employees have been suspended with pay pending resolution of a financial-related investigation.

A Wednesday press release issued by Mayor Dan Ridenour's administration did not identify the employees by name or specify what department they worked for.

"During routine payment processing within the city controller's office, inconsistences with one department's accounting were discovered," the release said.

City officials have asked Indiana State Police to investigate the matter.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

