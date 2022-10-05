ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

SFGate

FAA issues warning about type of seaplane that crashed

SEATTLE (AP) — Federal authorities have issued a warning about a part of the tail in the type of seaplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound last month, killing 10 people. The Seattle Times reports that the Federal Aviation Administration has issued an emergency airworthiness directive concerning...
SEATTLE, WA
