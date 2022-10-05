Preliminary hearing set for Cleotha Henderson

A Nov. 16 preliminary hearing has been set for Cleotha Henderson, accused of kidnapping and slaying jogger and school teacher Eliza Fletcher.

Henderson, also known by the surname Abston, is charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence.

His case will be heard by General Sessions Criminal Court Judge Louis Montesi. He is represented by public defender Jennifer Case.

If convicted of all charges, Abston could receive life imprisonment, life without parole or the death penalty.

Henderson is also charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated rape for a sexual assault he is accused of committing in September 2021.

The victim, Alicia Franklin, has sued the city, contending police could have prevented Fletcher’s abduction and killing earlier this month if they’d taken her September 2021 assault more seriously and pursued evidence that pointed to Henderson.

The lawsuit has since been amended to claim MPD detectives questioned an unnamed woman described as Henderson’s girlfriend shortly after Franklin reported her rape to police. His girlfriend implicated him in the crime.

Henderson was convicted in 2001 for kidnapping local attorney Kemper Durand.

Durand, who died in 2013, was a member of the same law firm as Michael Keeney, Liza Fletcher’s uncle. According to Tennessee Department of Corrections records, Henderson’s sentence in the Durand case ended Nov. 7, 2020.

Fletcher was abducted about 4:20 a.m. near Central Avenue and Zach H. Curlin Street, Friday, Sept. 2.

She was a schoolteacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School and was an avid runner.