We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Winner of "The Great British Bake Off's" 2021 season Giuseppe Dell'Anno has certainly kept himself busy after he won the coveted glass plate and left the tent. The star baker, who originally hails from Italy, splits his time between Bristol, England where his family lives, and Milan, Italy, where he works as an engineer (via Vulture). He has just written his upcoming baking cookbook, "Giuseppe's Italian Bakes," which will be released in early December, just in time for the holidays. The book details some of the recipes Dell'Anno learned as a child from his father, also a baker, including focaccia, panna cotta, and tiramisu (via Amazon). Dell'Anno will be embarking on a book tour next week (via Instagram), and as if that's not all enough, the baking star just teased a new project with GBBO 2018 winner Rahul Mandal, hinting it will have something to do with vegan bakes (via Instagram).

