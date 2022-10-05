Read full article on original website
Here's Why GBBO Twitter Can't Stop Talking About Carole This Week
"Great British Baking Show" contestant Carole is hard to miss with her cotton candy-colored hair. Besides "GBBO", The 59-year-old from Dorset, U.K. has a radio segment devoted to gardening and goes by the name "Compost Carole." She found a love of baking after creating a birthday cake for her eldest granddaughter and learned that she enjoyed discovering new decorating techniques to continuously improve her craft.
The Infamous Burger King Mystery With A Happy Ending
You may have heard this story before, but probably considered it just another nonsense urban legend. And who would blame you? The idea that someone found a newborn baby swaddled up in a Burger King restroom isn't exactly something you'd believe right off the bat. But this particular story about abandonment, mystery, and a search for a long-lost mother is indeed real — and it all started in the bathroom of a Pennsylvania Burger King.
Twitter Is In Shambles Over A 'Reverse' Egg Prank
When it comes to cooking in the kitchen, you need to have a little fun with it. Sure, you want to concentrate on your recipe and ensure that you're measuring everything out correctly so your food comes out tasting right. But sometimes, the kitchen is exactly the place for some classic, outright food pranks. Especially when it comes to making eggs, there are endless possibilities for pranks in the kitchen.
‘American Horror Story’ Fans Are Already Making Comparisons Between ‘AHS: NYC’ and ‘Pose’
'AHS: NYC' is the newest series of 'American Horror Story' debuting on FX. Here's what fans are saying about the similarities between season 11 and 'Pose.'
‘Let the Right One In’ Is a Vampire Horror Story With No Bite
Not every story can be successfully transposed to a different country and culture. Case in point: Let the Right One In, John Ajvide Lindqvist’s 2004 novel, which was faithfully adapted for the screen in 2008 by Tomas Alfredson, then remade in America in 2010 by The Batman director Matt Reeves as Let Me In, and now again arrives on domestic shores as a 10-part Showtime series. In its original Swedish incarnations, this tale of a weary man caring for a young vampire girl who befriends a lonely boy thrived courtesy of the strange, feral unnaturalness of its female protagonist and...
Guests Shared The Worst Wedding They've Ever Been To, And Some Of These Are Real Doozies
"During the ceremony, he turned to my son and said, 'Do you take her as your awfully wedded wife?'"
GBBO Winner Giuseppe On The Part Of The Tent You Don't See
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Winner of "The Great British Bake Off's" 2021 season Giuseppe Dell'Anno has certainly kept himself busy after he won the coveted glass plate and left the tent. The star baker, who originally hails from Italy, splits his time between Bristol, England where his family lives, and Milan, Italy, where he works as an engineer (via Vulture). He has just written his upcoming baking cookbook, "Giuseppe's Italian Bakes," which will be released in early December, just in time for the holidays. The book details some of the recipes Dell'Anno learned as a child from his father, also a baker, including focaccia, panna cotta, and tiramisu (via Amazon). Dell'Anno will be embarking on a book tour next week (via Instagram), and as if that's not all enough, the baking star just teased a new project with GBBO 2018 winner Rahul Mandal, hinting it will have something to do with vegan bakes (via Instagram).
Twitter Is In Shambles Over The 'Goth McDonald's'
From political discourse to daily musings and out-of-pocket memes, Twitter is a melting pot of comedy, news, and total internet chaos. The social media platform has been celebrated for breeding the successful, albeit bizarre, comedians of "weird Twitter" (per Insider). It was even responsible for the entire plot of A24's recent film "Zola."
Tell Us About The Best Horror Movie That You Can Never, Ever Rewatch
Midsommar was fantastic, but seeing it once was enough to freak me out for a lifetime.
Why Gordon Ramsay Won't 'Show Mercy' To Young Chefs On Hell's Kitchen
Gordon Ramsay has made enough of a brand out of insulting people that there were times Eater says he made as much money as Beyoncé. It's his stock in trade, yet his harsh and reckless behavior, both on-screen and off, has drawn a lot of controversies his way. There...
People Are Sharing (And Debunking) The Cooking Myths That Are Outdated, Over-Exaggerated, And Just Begging To Be Demystified
"I've heard people say to avoid using your cast iron for it, but mine is perfectly fine after years of making it again and again."
Rachael Ray's Newest Cookbook Is Also A Work Of Edible Art
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Rachael Ray's latest cookbook, "This Must Be the Place," has been out for nearly one year now. It's graced The New York Times Bestsellers list, and has been named one of Food Network's "best cookbooks of the year." The book is chock full of recipes, more than 125, to be exact, that Ray unveiled on her show while it was shot from her upstate New York home during the height of the pandemic. The book is not only informational but also artistic, containing both photographs and drawings of some of the ingredients Ray uses in the dishes (via Amazon).
The 2022 NYC Michelin Stars Are Finally Here
There are plenty of quick and cheap bites in New York City, but if you want to treat yourself to a fine dining experience, there's no shortage of restaurants with Michelin stars. The Michelin Guide recently released its 2022 list of Michelin-star restaurants in New York City, and it offers interested diners a lot of ground to cover.
Which Hell's Kitchen Winner Is Worth The Most?
In its 20-season span, "Hell's Kitchen" has launched the careers of many of its contestants. While a good portion of "Hell's Kitchen" hopefuls failed to make it to the top, the competition's winners have had varying degrees of success following the show. Not easy, former contestants have revealed what it's like to compete in Hell's "Kitchen." A grueling experience for all contestants, but some have been able to turn their stints on the show into lucrative careers.
The Elaborate Frittata Rachael Ray Makes For Overnight Guests
When Rachael Ray and her husband John, bought their home in Tuscany Italy, in 2018, the daytime host was fulfilling a lifelong goal. "All of my life, all I ever wanted was to live in Italy," Ray reminisced on the Rachael Ray Show. Ray fell in love immediately with the land, which contained olive trees and a vineyard but lacked running water and suitable living space. During the two-day Season 17 premiere, Ray unveiled the newly renovated home, designed with entertaining in mind.
