ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Elvis Presley’s Private Jet Featuring Red Velvet Interior Is Up For Sale

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20pF22_0iN3Mwz600

During his lifetime, Elvis Presley owned three private jets. Now, the last aircraft that he purchased before his death, the 1962 Lockheed JetStar L-1329 is up for sale. Elvis purchased the jet with his father Vernon in 1976. He also owned jets nicknamed Lisa Marie, after his only daughter, and Hound Dog II, which are both up for display at Graceland.

The JetStar is currently owned by a fan in his 80s who is wanting to sell it to the right person. GWS Auctions is facilitating the sale. The jet isn’t in the greatest shape and the current owner hopes to see someone restore it to its former glory.

Elvis Presley’s private jet is up for sale

The jet seats eight passengers and has beautiful red velvet interiors, wood paneling, and shag carpets. It has been sitting in the desert in Rosewell, New Mexico, and hasn’t been used in many years. The new owner would have to replace the engines and work on the aircraft to make it ready for the air.

Since it is not a working plane and is just sitting out in the desert, it has become a popular tourist attraction in recent years. The jet comes with a letter written by Priscilla Presley, a letter of ownership from the previous owner and the current owner, and FAA documents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PA358_0iN3Mwz600
LOVE ME TENDER, Elvis Presley, 1956. ©20th Century-Fox Film Corporation, TM & Copyright/courtesy Everett Collection

Part of Priscilla’s letter

, “This is a very significant piece of history as it was the only jet Elvis bought with his father. Elvis always wished to support his father’s entrepreneurial endeavours, especially after losing his mother so early. Elvis loved and respected his father very much and this jet is a piece of him and his father’s heart.”

Comments / 9

John Roder
3d ago

It won’t fly again with the original engines. There is no support for them. Even the Garrett conversion would not be easy to support and then there’s the calendar inspection items that would prohibit it. Do the paint and interior and put it in a museum on static display.

Reply(4)
5
Related
TVOvermind

Why the Grandchildren of Elvis Presley Were Unable to Attend His 85th Birthday

The world is more than a little familiar with the grandchildren of Elvis Presley. Though the iconic music legend never had a chance to meet even one of his grandchildren, they’ve grown up in the spotlight. Unfortunately, the spotlight for some of the grandchildren of Elvis Presley was too much to handle. His grandson was so overwhelmed with the comparisons and the idea that he had to be a particular person or reach a certain level of success that he fell into a deep depression and took his own life. It’s no way for a child to live to be constantly compared to someone they never met. The pressure is too much. However, the grandchildren of Elvis Presley, still living, could not attend the celebration of the birthday of their deceased grandfather.
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s Palm Springs Honeymoon Hideaway Just Listed for $5.6 Million

The seller of this Palm Springs landmark has left the building. And now, you too can live like Elvis and Priscilla Presley once did.   Most famous for being the futuristic residence in which the King and his wife honeymooned in 1967, a popular California tourist attraction dubbed “The House of Tomorrow” has just hit the market after an ambitious two-year renovation. The mid-century modern abode dates back to 1962 when it was first designed by William Krisel for home builder Robert Alexander. Alexander loved it so much; he kept the commission for himself. Shortly after, the “it” couple was said to...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priscilla Presley
Person
Elvis Presley
DoYouRemember?

Elvis Presley’s Family Confirms He Hid A Lot About His Appearance With Dye, Facelifts, And More

Elvis Presley is known as much for his voice as he is for his sharp looks. But fans only saw what the King of Rock and Roll wanted them to see. Just as countless people from decades ago into present day have wrestled with their appearance, so too did Elvis, who pursued facelifts and hair dye to look a certain way, while also carefully keeping his webbed toes a secret from the adoring crowds.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Boot

Loretta Lynn Selling Luxurious Rural Home Outside of Nashville — See Inside! [Pictures]

Loretta Lynn is selling her luxurious home in a rural area outside of Nashville, and pictures show a property that's a perfect mix of classy and cozy. The Country Music Hall of Famer's 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,409-square-foot home in a rural community west of Music City is listed for sale for $799,000, and that price includes a residence that is "finished to a T," according to its listing. The beautiful home sits on more than five acres of rural land directly on the Harpeth River, offering more than 300 feet of direct waterfront access for canoeing, kayaking and fishing.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Jet#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Jets#Auction#Lockheed#Jetstar L 1329#Gws Auctions#Faa
CarBuzz.com

Richard Rawlings Sells Entire Car Collection For Over $1 Million

Gas Monkey Garage played host to one of the most successful car shows on Discovery for years. Now that the show has essentially migrated to YouTube, owner Richard Rawlings has had to adapt to the typical YouTuber style of presenting cars. He's created quite a collection of cool classics over the years (although he has had some modern toys too), but now the excitable entrepreneur has decided to get rid of these classics so that he can replace them with newer, more exotic cars. We covered the two-part explanation behind his decision to auction off most of his cars at the beginning of this month, and now the auction has closed, netting Mr. Rawlings a tidy sum of $1,080,903.
CARS
Outsider.com

‘In the Garden’: How Willie Nelson, Elvis Presley & Alan Jackson Made the Hymn So Joyful

Along with “Amazing Grace,” “How Firm a Foundation,” “How Great Thou Art,” and more, “In the Garden” is one of the most recognizable gospel hymns of all time. The song was written by C. Austin Miles circa 1912. Miles was a prolific tunesmith, giving up his profession as a pharmacist in the 1890s to focus on writing. He penned more than 300 gospel songs before his death in 1946. However, “In the Garden” is his best-known composition.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Auctions
musictimes.com

Loretta Lynn Net Worth 2022: Music Icon Wanted Her Fortune Converted To Cash Before Death

After her illustrious career as a country music icon, Loretta Lynn passed away at the age of 90 yesterday, October 4, at her beautiful home in Hurricane Hills in Tennesee. Although her death came from natural causes, Loretta Lynn has established herself as one of the foundations of country music in the United States. Given her age and deteriorating health, including her stroke, the music icon passed away peacefully surrounded by her family.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Bella Hadid Wore a Pair of Shorts So Tiny, They Look Like Underwear

Bella Hadid once again proved she is the queen of microtrends, this time in a true “micro” sense. When stepping out for a slice of pizza in New York City, the supermodel rocked a statement motorcycle jacket, her sister’s go-to boots, and a pair of shorts so short we’re not quite sure they can be classified as such. While others are embracing the microskirt trend, Bella is on to bigger and better things, putting her own spin on one of the year’s most popular styles.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SheKnows

Elton John Purchased a Luxurious Treehouse in Lego-Shaped Glass Building & The Photos are Jaw-Dropping

Sir Elton John and his family are living the dream, in every sense of the term. Now it’s no secret that John is a big real estate buff, purchasing some lavish homes throughout the years. But his latest buy is truly a treasure. He is now the newest resident of King West’s upcoming King Toronto development, a LEGO-like building designed by architect Bjarke Ingels that’s making huge waves in the design world.
HOME & GARDEN
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
172K+
Followers
8K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy