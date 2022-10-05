ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

TMZ.com

WWE 'Tough Enough' Winner Sara Lee Dead At 30

Sara Lee -- a past winner of WWE's famous 'Tough Enough' show -- has sadly died at 30 years old, her mother announced Thursday. No cause of death was revealed. "It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus," Terri Lee said in a heartbreaking post on social media.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Issues Brief Statement On The Passing Of Sara Lee

UPDATE: WWE took to Twitter earlier this evening to issue a brief statement on 2015 WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee’s passing. As we reported earlier today here on eWn, Lee passed away on Thursday at the young age of 30. You can check out WWE’s official statement below:...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Mark Henry Comments On Relationship With Saraya

Since debuting in AEW several weeks ago, Saraya has made an immediate impact on the conversation surrounding women's wrestling. Speaking to Brandon Robinson of Bovada, AEW coach and backstage interviewer Mark Henry spoke about his personal relationship with Saraya as well as his expectations for how she'll be able to help the company as a whole.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

WWE Heavily Criticized For Ronda Rousey’s Current Booking

Ronda Rousey made her return as a babyface during the Royal Rumble and remained that way for a long time, especially throughout her feud with Charlotte Flair. However, fans haven’t really been into her current character much at all. Rousey failed to win back the SmackDown Women’s Champion from...
WWE
The Spun

Breaking: Former WWE Star Has Reportedly Died At 30

Former professional wrestler Sara Lee, who enjoyed a two-year stint in WWE in the mid-2010s, has passed away. She was 30 years old. On Thursday, Lee's mother Terri Lee announced on social media that Sara had passed away. The cause of death has not been made public. "It is with...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Multiple Title Changes Take Place In One Night

Hand them over. Titles are some of the most important things in all of wrestling as they tell any fan who matters most on the show. Wrestlers with a large shiny title in their hands are going to be treated as a bigger deal than others and it can mean a lot when a title changes hands. That is what happened on one night, as multiple championships changed hands on a single show.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

New Stable Set To Debut On SmackDown

Moving on up. NXT is a rare breed in wrestling in that it is both its own thing as well as the WWE’s official developmental territory. Therefore the main goal of its stars is to be promoted to the main roster one day. It can be a career game changer for someone to be called up and now a group of several wrestlers could be getting the same kind of attention all at once.
WWE
Yardbarker

Becky Lynch shows off new look ahead of WWE return

Becky Lynch has shown off her long hair amid her WWE hiatus. The top star suffered a separated shoulder injury when challenging Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship at SummerSlam in July. Lynch previously lost the title to Belair at WrestleMania 38, which led to a character change...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

John Cena Got On JTG’s Case Before WWE Fired Him

JTG used to team up with Shad Gaspard during their time as Cryme Tyme in WWE during the late 2000s. The two would eventually split up and go their separate ways in the company. Cryme Tyme was a fairly popular team during their time in WWE. Despite competing in several...
WWE
The Spun

Longtime WWE Broadcaster Announces He's Officially Leaving

A longtime WWE broadcaster is officially calling it quits. Jimmy Smith, who's the host of WWE Monday Night Raw, confirmed that his time with the organization is up. "Just wanted to say, now that the story is officially out, that my time with the WWE is officially done. Had a lot of fun and met some great people. Really and truly blown away by the acceptance from the WWE fans! You folks make it work every week and your enthusiasm was amazing," Smith tweeted.
WWE
Yardbarker

Issues between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso during WWE Friday Night SmackDown

There is trouble brewing within The Bloodline. Logan Paul and Roman Reigns cut promos on each other to promote their upcoming match at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul implied that the real Tribal Chief of The Bloodline is Jey Uso. Reigns seemed bothered by that statement and he stood face to...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Huge Backstage Update On Saraya's In-Ring Future

If it wasn't already clear based on the latest episode of "Dynamite," it looks like AEW's latest signing is well on her way to getting back in the ring. According to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, Saraya has been medically cleared to compete. This news comes after weeks of speculation as to whether or not the formerly-retired wrestler would be able to get physical in AEW, or if she might serve instead in some kind of general manager role.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

AEW Star Reportedly Trying To Get Fired

For days now fans have been talking about Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo trading shots on social media, and it was reported that Andrade was sent home following a backstage altercation with Sammy at this week’s TV tapings on Wednesday night. Dave Meltzer recently addressed the situation on...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Triple H Pays Tribute To WWE HOFer On What Would Have Been 87th Birthday

On this day 87 years ago, Bruno Sammartino was born, a man who would go on to have one of the most legendary careers in professional wrestling history, setting impressive records that may never be shattered. Sammartino, who helped sell out Madison Square Garden for WWE many times, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013 by Larry Zbyszko, a man with whom Sammartino once had a massive rivalry in the late 1970s and early 1980s.
WWE
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Major WWE Announcing News

Earlier Thursday afternoon, a WWE announcer revealed that he's no longer part of the company. Jimmy Smith, the voice of Monday Night RAW, revealed that his time with the company has come to an end. "Just wanted to say, now that the story is officially out, that my time with the WWE is officially done," he said.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Another Name Returns To AEW Following Suspension (Contains Mild Spoiler)

That’s one down. There have been a lot of stories taking place in wrestling this year but one of the most infamous was the locker room fight after AEW All Out. The brawl resulted in several suspensions of wrestlers and backstage workers, some of whom had far more to do with the situation than others. Some of the suspensions have started to be lifted though and now another seems to be over.
