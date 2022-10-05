ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tangipahoa Parish, LA

18-wheeler strikes car, kills woman in Tangipahoa Parish

By Michaela Romero
 3 days ago

KENTWOOD, La. ( WGNO )— Louisiana State Police began investigating a crash in Tangipahoa Parish that left one person dead on Tuesday (Oct. 4). According to state troopers, 35-year-old Krystina Stewart of Kentwood was killed in the crash.

LSP reports the incident happened just before 2 p.m on LA Hwy 10 near the road’s intersection with LA Hway 1061. An early investigation revealed that a Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Stewart, was stopped at a stop sign on LA1061 at the intersection while a Freightliner semi-trailer truck was traveling eastbound on LA10.

For unknown reasons, Stewart’s Malibu traveled directly into the path of the Freightliner and was struck on the driver’s side. Stewart was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

LSP says a minor was also in the Chevrolet during the crash and sustained serious injuries. The passenger’s age and gender were not disclosed. The child was taken to the hospital for treatment where details on their medical status were unknown.

The driver of the Freightliner was restrained and not injured in the incident.

Toxicology samples were collected from both drivers with results pending. The crash remains under investigation by LSP.

