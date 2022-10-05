ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN Radio

Remembering Judy Tenuta

Comedian Judy Tenuta died Thursday at age 72. Tenuta grew up in Maywood and gained early comedy experience with Chicago’s Second City before starting her standup career. Earlier this year, she talked with WGN Radio’s Steve Dale about some projects she was working on as well as her treatment for ovarian cancer.
CHICAGO, IL
The Infatuation

Where To Go When You’re In The Mood For An Old Fashioned

This is not a guide to the best Old Fashioneds in Chicago. This is a guide to the best places for when your shirt is tucked in, and you're feeling dignified. For when all you want to do is stare contemplatively into a fireplace and think about your life in short, Hemingway-ian sentences. When the only thing to match your feeling of refinement is a timeless drink of spirit, bitters, and sugar.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Harry Styles concert at United Center Thursday rescheduled 'out of an abundance of caution'

CHICAGO - Fans of Harry Styles will have to wait two nights or more to see their idol in concert in Chicago. Thursday night’s concert, the first of six scheduled at the United Center between this weekend and next, is being rescheduled for Monday night "out of an abundance of caution" due to "band/crew illness," according to a tweet from the United Center on Thursday afternoon. A spokesperson for Sony Music, Styles’ record label, said the singer was not affected.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Comedians come together in Alsip to remember Bernie Mac

ALSIP, Ill. - This week, Bernie Mac would have turned 65. Born and raised on Chicago’s South Side, Mac worked the stage starting as a standup comedian. Those in the business came together at Riddles Comedy Club in Alsip to remember him Friday night. "You know you are somebody...
ALSIP, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
City
Lincolnshire, IL
fox32chicago.com

What to do this weekend in Chicago

CHICAGO - Fall is getting into full swing across Chicago. From street festivals to jam-packed shows, here are some events we're checking out this weekend:. Roughly 45,000 runners from all over the globe will lace up and participate Sunday in this year's Bank of America Chicago Marathon. The waves of...
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Live theater in suburbs offers alternatives to Chicago’s risky visits

Live theater in suburbs offers alternatives to Chicago’s risky visits. As gun violence increases in Chicago, more and more suburbanites are reconsidering visits to the crime plagued city and turning to alternative options for business, school and entertainment in the surrounding suburbs. Although the Chicago Theater offers some great performances, the exposure before and after the performances poses risks for many law abiding citizens who are disgusted by the failure of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State’s Attorney emphasis on protecting criminal rights. There are better and safer places to go in the suburbs. Here’s a list.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Get Out#Performing#Musical Theater
townandtourist.com

The 19 Best All-Inclusive Chicago Area Resorts For Families

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Chicago is characterized by stunning architecture and magnificent water views. It is the third most populated city in the United States, serving as a hub for technology, culture, commerce, and transportation.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Lettuce Entertain You Plans Two Restaurants in Luxury Skyscraper

After plans with Alinea Group fell through, the operators of St. Regis Chicago, one of the largest skyscrapers in the city, began their search for a group to run the skyscraper’s two restaurant spaces. On Thursday morning, St. Regis announced they were turning to the city’s largest restaurant company, Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
newcity.com

A Killer and A Movie: When Two Brutal Murders Brought Fear to Chicago

On October 18, 1955, two weeks before Halloween, the naked, dead bodies of three boys, two brothers aged eleven and thirteen, and another boy aged fourteen, were found in the forest preserve near the border of the city’s Northwest Side. They had been bound, gagged with tape, sexually assaulted and murdered. Little more than a year later, the naked, frozen bodies of two sisters, aged fifteen and thirteen, were found in a wooded creek bed just outside of Chicago’s Southwest Side. While the city had seen its share of crime, it had been largely confined to gangsters or in ethnic enclaves. Both crimes were committed in neighborhoods known for quiet bungalows. Not only were the children murdered, the two crimes were sexual in nature. Despite massive investigations where an estimated 4,300 people were interviewed, the killers from both crimes remained at large. Doors were locked. Shades were drawn. Children who had previously played in the streets were kept inside. Chicago’s land of “Leave It to Beaver” became “The Town That Dreaded Sundown.” Perhaps the first time in its history, the average Chicago family lived in fear.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy