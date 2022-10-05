Postcard from Prague: Nashville Predators – and their fans – arrive in full force

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC – After an early evening flight to Prague from Switzerland, the Nashville Predators were off Wednesday, giving everyone – myself included – a welcome opportunity to get to know one of the more popular tourist destinations in Europe.

It didn’t take long to see why that is the case.

Prague is lovely. It’s also relatively cheap compared to other major cities. Uber rides here won’t cost you more than $10, and you can get a very nice meal for easily less than $25.

On Wednesday morning, some of the Preds’ traveling party and their families – including general manager David Poile, defenseman Mark Borowiecki and his father, radio broadcaster Pete Weber and the television broadcast team of Willy Daunic and Chris Mason – walked the scenic Charles Bridge in Prague.

Following that, Tennessean photographer Andrew Nelles and I toured Old Town Square in the center of the city, checking out the Prague Astronomical Clock.

Smashville makes the trip

I'm impressed by how many Predators fans I’ve already seen in Prague. One tour group we encountered, for example, was full of gold jerseys and Preds hats. I’d imagine Nashville will be well-represented in the NHL Global Series games Friday and Saturday against the San Jose Sharks.

One shop I entered near Old Town was selling Russian nesting dolls, including a set for NHL teams, including the Predators. Filip Forsberg was the player on the exterior, if you are wondering, with Mattias Ekholm behind him. As he showed me this, I told the shopkeeper that he might want to move that particular item out front, as it would surely sell quickly at this moment.

Documenting the Preds

Since training camp in Nashville, the Predators have been followed through Europe by an ever-present crew putting together a “Behind The Glass” docuseries on NHL Network. The first episode was shown Friday night on the big screen at Bridgestone Arena prior to the team's departure for Europe.

Some fascinating moments are going to come out of this series. Like this conversation – if you haven’t seen it – in which Cody Glass was told by Poile that he’d made the roster for the trip to Europe.

While the Predators traveled to Prague through Bern, Switzerland, for Monday night’s 4-3 exhibition victory over SC Bern in front of a raucous audience, the Sharks were to arrive a day later after beating Eisbaren Berlin 3-1 on Tuesday in Germany.

Tomas Hertl, who is sure to be a fan favorite this weekend as a Prague native, scored for the Sharks in their exhibition victory.

Both the Predators and Sharks are scheduled to practice Thursday afternoon at O2 Arena in sessions that are open to the public to attend. Friday’s regular-season-opener is set for 1 p.m. CT (TV: Bally Sports Southeast).

Reach Tennessean sports columnist Gentry Estes at gestes@tennessean.com and on Twitter @Gentry_Estes.