Coming to Lebanon: East Nashville restaurant owners opening casual dining and bakehouse eateries in Wilson County

Owners of established restaurants in East Nashville have announced plans in the coming months to open a new coffeehouse, as well as a restaurant and bakehouse, in Lebanon.

Nick and Audra Guidry will open Slow Hand Bakehouse at 111 S. Greenwood Street and Juniper restaurant at 124 N. College Street.

Both establishments will move into existing buildings in Lebanon’s Historic Downtown area, Mayor Rick Bell said. The bake shop will move into the old Sassy Pecan building, Lebanon Economic Director Sarah Haston said.

The Guidrys are Lebanon residents who also own Pelican & Pig and Slow Hand Bakeshop in East Nashville.

The goal is to open Slow Hand Bakehouse in late 2022, and Juniper early next year.

Juniper is described as a “fine-casual dining” restaurant by Nick Guidry, who will be the chef. The menu, which is still being developed, will focus on a coal/wood grill and items prepared in a wood-fired oven.

Pastry chef Audra Guidry will operate Slow Hand Bakehouse.

