ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Tennessean

Coming to Lebanon: East Nashville restaurant owners opening casual dining and bakehouse eateries in Wilson County

By Andy Humbles, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RKmrc_0iN3Lxu200

Owners of established restaurants in East Nashville have announced plans in the coming months to open a new coffeehouse, as well as a restaurant and bakehouse, in Lebanon.

Nick and Audra Guidry will open Slow Hand Bakehouse at 111 S. Greenwood Street and Juniper restaurant at 124 N. College Street.

Both establishments will move into existing buildings in Lebanon’s Historic Downtown area, Mayor Rick Bell said. The bake shop will move into the old Sassy Pecan building, Lebanon Economic Director Sarah Haston said.

The Guidrys are Lebanon residents who also own Pelican & Pig and Slow Hand Bakeshop in East Nashville.

The goal is to open Slow Hand Bakehouse in late 2022, and Juniper early next year.

Best Nashville restaurants:The top 25 restaurants in Nashville in 2022

Juniper is described as a “fine-casual dining” restaurant by Nick Guidry, who will be the chef. The menu, which is still being developed, will focus on a coal/wood grill and items prepared in a wood-fired oven.

Pastry chef Audra Guidry will operate Slow Hand Bakehouse.

Reach Andy Humbles at ahumbles@tennessean.com or 615-726-5939 and on Twitter @ AndyHumbles.

Comments / 1

Related
Nashville Scene

Pelican & Pig Owners Announce New Projects

After more than three years of operating their popular East Nashville open-fire kitchen, Pelican & Pig, Nick and Audra Guidry are looking closer to home for their next two ventures. The couple lives in Lebanon and recently announced that they will be bringing a new casual restaurant and a coffeehouse and bakery to their town.
LEBANON, TN
murfreesboro.com

3 New Restaurants Coming to Murfreesboro

Here’s a triple construction update for you today and they’re all restaurants! One of which is in the old Pizza Hut building on Memorial and another one that I’m SUPER excited about!
MURFREESBORO, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Food Drink Info#Lebanon#East Nashville#Casual Dining#Coffeehouse#Food Drink#Restaurants#Slow Hand Bakehouse#Sassy Pecan#Pelican Pig#2022 Juniper
smokeybarn.com

Springfield Apartment Complex Sells For $7,125,000

SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) — According to REBusiness, Colliers Mortgage has provided a $5.2 million acquisition loan for Forest Park Apartments, an 80-unit, market-rate multifamily community in Springfield Tennessee. Forest Park Apartments is located of Black Patch Rd at Salem Dr. MAP Tax records indicate the property sold...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Light Hill Meats opens Spring Hill butcher store

Light Hill Meats announces the recent opening of its retail butcher store in Spring Hill. Located at 150 Stephen P Yokich Parkway in Suites E & F, the store carries locally grown meats like beef, lamb and pork, as well as offers a variety of other proteins like seafood, chicken and exotics.
SPRING HILL, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! Fall Mile Long Yard Sale Saturday, October 8, 7:00am-9:00pm Watertown Public Square Join the city of Watertown for the Annual Fall Watertown Mile Long Yard Sale sponsored by Watertown/East Wilson County Chamber of Commerce. Usually there are approximately 10,000 […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Police Investigating Alleged Fraud Case at Local Walmart Store

(MURFREESBORO, TN) Community members are asked to be on the lookout for two men who are ‘Persons of Interest in a case that involves a fraudulent ‘rewards card’ scam. Detectives are currently investigating and attempting to identify the individuals who allegedly placed two countertop kitchen appliances in their cart and proceeded to a check-out line at the Memorial Boulevard Walmart store. After the cashier scanned the items, one of the males produced a card that he stated was a "rewards card.”
MURFREESBORO, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
864K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy