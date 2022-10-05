Read full article on original website
A Giant Sandworm From Beetlejuice Appears At The Vapor Room In Lufkin, Texas
Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, ... You may have noticed something strange and unusual on Timberland Drive. An enormous Sandworm has seemingly risen from the ground. The signature black and white stripes are a dead giveaway. It’s the Sandworm from the cult classic Tim Burton film, Beetlejuice. "Whoa, Sandworms. Ya hate ‘em,...
24-Year-Old Hunter Thompson Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Lufkin (Lufkin, TX)
According to the Lufkin Police, a motorcycle accident occurred in Lufkin on Thursday morning. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Customers Come To The Rescue Online For Sports Bar In Apple Springs, Texas
Cut the menu in half lower your prices and stop killing yourself in the kitchen. Those prices are ridiculous. And you charge more for a to go box. I agree. Those prices are ridiculous. You can get a Chicken Fried Steak dinner at the price of your burgers. And they bring it to your table. Not to mention daily specisls.
This is Not a Ghost Story, This is True Evil in Trinity County, Texas
Many East Texans were horrified when they came to the conclusion of this story out of Trinity County. Its a story that would usually be found in the scenes of a gory Hollywood horror movie. This tale isn't a ghost story, either, it is a true tale of evil that has come from the piney woods of deep East Texas. It involves a son and his wife killing his own mother and her husband and cremating them in a backyard fire pit.
A New Restaurant Is Coming To Downtown Nacogdoches, Texas
If you love Italian food, you are about to get a new option in the oldest town. Local favorite, Roma's Italian Bistro, is coming to downtown Nacogdoches. It will be located on the corner of East Main Street and South Pecan and could include the adjoining pocket park at 104 South Pecan. There is so much history in that part of downtown, and the building is already getting a makeover to become a restaurant.
thepinelog.com
Nac Smash N' Paint Rooms becomes Nacogdoches' first rage room
Family owned business, Nac Smash N’ Paint Rooms, has opened its doors as Nacogdoches’ first rage room, an area where visitors can release their stress recreationally. The business opened to the public on June 17, 2022 and gets traction from all the neighboring towns. “We’ve had people from...
Brookshire Brothers Breaks Ground at New Huntington Location
In a little over a year from now, residents of Huntington and nearby areas will experience the doors opening of a brand new Brookshire Brothers grocery store in their community. The property will also feature a Tobacco Barn, convenience store, and fuel station. The groundwork has already begun, but on...
KLTV
Central VFD responds to fire on Kenner Road
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A big cloud of black smoke could be seen over the tree line in Lufkin Wednesday morning as a trailer home was engulfed in flames. Center Volunteer Fire Department Chief Dennis Cochran said authorities got a call at 9 a.m. that a trailer home was on fire on Kenner Road in Lufkin.
KLTV
Lufkin man shot after front lawn altercation; police searching for suspect
East Texas mission team aids those affected by Hurricane Fiona, heading to Florida. Gov. Greg Abbott talks to KLTV's Blake Holland about why he's only participating in one debate, the border, a campaign ad with a Uvalde victim parent and more. Smith County District Attorney sends message about illegal game...
KLTV
TxDOT reopens Highway 21 temporary bridge in Nacogdoches County
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The temporary detour bridge at Atascoso Creek on State Highway 21 in Nacogdoches County has reopened to traffic this afternoon after TxDOT engineers inspected and approved recent repairs. The temporary bridge had previously closed after inspectors discovered multiple trusses that exhibited signs of unusual deflection...
Officials searching for alleged Beaumont murder suspect in Lufkin area
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an alleged murder suspect from Beaumont who is believed to be in the Lufkin area. The man was last seen on foot behind Metal Mart going towards Fuller Springs and Spring Lake Road, authorities said. The suspect was not identified, but officials […]
23-Year-Old Robert Estepp IV Died In A Pedestrian Accident In Nacogdoches (Nacogdoches, TX)
According to the Nacogdoches Police Department, a pedestrian crash was reported on Tuesday. The officials stated that at around 3 a.m. the crash happened in [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
1 injured after Oak Hill Plaza shooting in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A woman was found with gunshot wounds in a car after a Thursday night shooting in Oak Hill Plaza, according to Nacogdoches Police. The shooter is unknown at this time, and officials said the woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment and her injuries “do not appear to be […]
Two Lufkin High Students Recognized for Outstanding Achievement
According to a release from the Lufkin Independent School District, two Lufkin High School students have been named Commended Students in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. The National Merit Scholarship Corporation reached out to the district to inform them that SreeNidhi Karnati and Griffin Willingham are among about 34,000...
Angelina, Nacogdoches Counties Are Now Under Burn Bans
The number of East Texas counties under burn bans is on the way up as it has now been a full month since the Pineywoods experienced any significant rainfall. Three to five inches of rain fell during the first few days of September, but not a drop has fallen since.
KTSA
DPS: Two East Texas fugitives added to 10 most wanted lists
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is adding two more names to its Top 10 Most Wanted Lists. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of 26-year-old Matthew Hoy Edgar of Hemphill and 56-year-old Sergio Corona of Coldspring.
KLTV
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
Texas Land Commissioner candidate Dawn Buckingham discusses the border, gas prices, school funds. Texas State Senator Dawn Buckingham spoke again with East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea about the state of the race to succeed George P. Bush as Texas’ land commissioner. The two talk about Texas’ border, gas prices and the Permanent School Fund.
KLTV
Lufkin man arrested after motorcyclist killed in wreck
Meet The Newest Member Of The Diboll, Texas Police Department
It's no secret that police departments across Deep East Texas are hiring, and the Diboll Police Department just got a new officer. That wouldn't be news, but this officer is special. He is a 4-year-old German Shepherd trained in narcotics detection. He was donated, along with all of his training,...
Lufkin Motorcyclist Dies After Being Struck By Intoxicated Driver
A Lufkin man passed away this morning when the motorcycle he was riding was struck by an allegedly intoxicated motorist. According to the Lufkin Police Department, the fatal motorcycle accident occurred on Old Union Road. The driver of the vehicle was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter. The motorcyclist has...
