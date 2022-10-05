ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

101.5 KNUE

This is Not a Ghost Story, This is True Evil in Trinity County, Texas

Many East Texans were horrified when they came to the conclusion of this story out of Trinity County. Its a story that would usually be found in the scenes of a gory Hollywood horror movie. This tale isn't a ghost story, either, it is a true tale of evil that has come from the piney woods of deep East Texas. It involves a son and his wife killing his own mother and her husband and cremating them in a backyard fire pit.
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

A New Restaurant Is Coming To Downtown Nacogdoches, Texas

If you love Italian food, you are about to get a new option in the oldest town. Local favorite, Roma's Italian Bistro, is coming to downtown Nacogdoches. It will be located on the corner of East Main Street and South Pecan and could include the adjoining pocket park at 104 South Pecan. There is so much history in that part of downtown, and the building is already getting a makeover to become a restaurant.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
thepinelog.com

Nac Smash N' Paint Rooms becomes Nacogdoches' first rage room

Family owned business, Nac Smash N’ Paint Rooms, has opened its doors as Nacogdoches’ first rage room, an area where visitors can release their stress recreationally. The business opened to the public on June 17, 2022 and gets traction from all the neighboring towns. “We’ve had people from...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

Central VFD responds to fire on Kenner Road

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A big cloud of black smoke could be seen over the tree line in Lufkin Wednesday morning as a trailer home was engulfed in flames. Center Volunteer Fire Department Chief Dennis Cochran said authorities got a call at 9 a.m. that a trailer home was on fire on Kenner Road in Lufkin.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Lufkin man shot after front lawn altercation; police searching for suspect

East Texas mission team aids those affected by Hurricane Fiona, heading to Florida.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

TxDOT reopens Highway 21 temporary bridge in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The temporary detour bridge at Atascoso Creek on State Highway 21 in Nacogdoches County has reopened to traffic this afternoon after TxDOT engineers inspected and approved recent repairs. The temporary bridge had previously closed after inspectors discovered multiple trusses that exhibited signs of unusual deflection...
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 injured after Oak Hill Plaza shooting in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A woman was found with gunshot wounds in a car after a Thursday night shooting in Oak Hill Plaza, according to Nacogdoches Police. The shooter is unknown at this time, and officials said the woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment and her injuries “do not appear to be […]
NACOGDOCHES, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Two Lufkin High Students Recognized for Outstanding Achievement

According to a release from the Lufkin Independent School District, two Lufkin High School students have been named Commended Students in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. The National Merit Scholarship Corporation reached out to the district to inform them that SreeNidhi Karnati and Griffin Willingham are among about 34,000...
LUFKIN, TX
KTSA

DPS: Two East Texas fugitives added to 10 most wanted lists

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is adding two more names to its Top 10 Most Wanted Lists. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of 26-year-old Matthew Hoy Edgar of Hemphill and 56-year-old Sergio Corona of Coldspring.
COLDSPRING, TX
KLTV

Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges

Texas Land Commissioner candidate Dawn Buckingham discusses the border, gas prices, school funds.
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Lufkin man arrested after motorcyclist killed in wreck

Texas Land Commissioner candidate Dawn Buckingham discusses the border, gas prices, school funds. Texas State Senator Dawn Buckingham spoke again with East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea about the state of the race to succeed George P. Bush as Texas’ land commissioner. The two talk about Texas’ border, gas prices and the Permanent School Fund.
LUFKIN, TX
