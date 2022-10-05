TRAFFIC ALERT: Otterdale Road at Blackman Creek in Chesterfield closed due to construction

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers who are planning to travel on Otterdale Road at Blackman Creek in Chesterfield are encouraged to seek alternate routes on Wednesday due to the road’s closure for construction.

Otterdale Road is closed on Oct. 5 for the start of the second phase of construction of the Otterdale Road Drainage Improvement project, according to a statement from Chesterfield County officials.

The county also alerted drivers that there will be ongoing intermittent lane closures and flagging operations at the Horsepen Creek crossing on Thursday, Oct. 6, and Friday, Oct. 7.

For more information about the Otterdale Road Drainage Improvement project, visit here .

