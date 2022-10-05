ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Longtime Augustana women’s basketball coach retiring after upcoming season

By Eric Mayer
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uFGh4_0iN3Lh1e00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A longtime college women’s basketball coach will be retiring after this upcoming season.

Augustana University announced Dave Krauth, who will coach his 34th season for the Vikings, will retire after the 2022-23 season. Krauth is an Augustana Hall of Fame member and is the winningest coach in program history with a record of 670 wins, which is fifth-most among active NCAA Division II coaches.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KELOLAND Sports Update

“I’m announcing my retirement following this season, and I cannot say thank you enough to my family,” Krauth said in a news release. “My family has been so vital in my life as a coach, I love you. I want to sincerely thank all of the players and assistant coaches who have been the heart and soul of our program over the years.”

Looking at the numbers: USD vs. SDSU

Krauth’s record is 670-296 and he has won the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference coach of the year award twice (2018 and 2021). Before coaching at Augustana, Krauth coached at Tri-Valley High School and Roosevelt High School in Des Moines, Iowa.

“Coach Krauth is synonymous with women’s basketball at Augustana,” Augustana Director of Athletics Josh Morton said in a news release. “While the numbers are staggering as far as wins, championships, and exceptional players, the impact he has had goes beyond that.”

Krauth’s Augustana teams have been to 14 NCAA tournaments and reached the semifinals in 2013.

From Cameroon to Brookings, SDSU’s Randy Keumogne

“I thank our super fan base for the support at games and your financial support, a very important part of our program’s success. I’ve been blessed to work alongside so many wonderful, talented people and I wish you all the best.”

Augustana starts its women’s basketball season on Nov. 11 in Sioux Falls.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Ncaa Tournaments#Heart And Soul#Basketball#Sports#An Augustana Hall Of Fame#Ncaa#Sdsu Krauth#Tri Valley High School#Roosevelt High School#Athletics
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux Falls, SD
KELOLAND

5th Down: South Dakota State football | Journal five

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Welcome to the 5th journal of 5th Down. In an attempt to take a deeper dive into who these young men are as people, each week three members of the Jackrabbit football program will be featured here within this article. Angel Johnson | RS Freshman Running Back | Irene, SD (Viborg-Hurley […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

From Cameroon to Brookings, SDSU’s Randy Keumogne

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – For some young athletes, playing high level college football is a dream, but for SDSU’s Randy Keumogne, it’s been the journey of a life time. “Every TV show and every thing we watched on TV was literally about America so it was cool to finally realize I’m actually going there,” SDSU […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

USF D-line shines in statement win over Augie

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Augustana University and the University of Sioux Falls did battle this past Saturday looking to secure the Key to the city. “It’s Division II football at its finest. It’s two traditionally strong programs, it’s two good fan bases, it’s not a far road trip for either group, right? So, it’s […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
205K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy