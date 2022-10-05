3 local Habitat for Humanity affiliates host supply drive for southwest Florida
Three Tampa Bay area Habitat for Humanity affiliates are hosting a supply drive for southwest Florida as residents there continue to recover from Hurricane Ian.
Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas & West Pasco, Habitat for Humanity of East & Central Pasco, and Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County are encouraging the community to donate funds and supplies.
Various Habitat ReStores locations are accepting cleaning and safety supply donations through Saturday, October 15.
Monetary donations can be made online through the website at https://habitatpwp.org/ian .
Donations can be delivered to the following locations:
Habitat Pinellas & West Pasco:
- Habitat ReStore Clearwater
13355 49th Street North, Suite B Clearwater, FL 33762
- Habitat ReStore New Port Richey
6431 US Highway 19 North New Port Richey, FL
Habitat East & Central Pasco
- Habitat ReStore Zephyrhills
4700 Allen Rd Zephyrhills, FL 33541
Habitat Hillsborough
- East Hillsborough ReStore
3738 East Hillsborough Avenue Tampa, FL 33610
- Silvermill ReStore
11236 West Hillsborough Avenue Tampa, FL 33635
- Brandon ReStore
501 W. Robertson St Brandon, FL 33511
Cleaning Supplies:
- Contractor-Grade Bags
- Garbage Bags
- Paper Towels
- Brooms
- Mops
- Shovels
Safety Gear:
- Protective Gloves & Eyewear
- Flashlights
- Batteries
- Sunscreen
- Bug Spray
- First-Aid Kits
- Bandages
To donate disaster supplies, including food and water, please support our partners at Feeding Tampa Bay. For information on their efforts, please visit https://feedingtampabay.org/ways-we-serve/disaster-relief .
