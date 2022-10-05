ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

3 local Habitat for Humanity affiliates host supply drive for southwest Florida

By Emily McCain
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
Three Tampa Bay area Habitat for Humanity affiliates are hosting a supply drive for southwest Florida as residents there continue to recover from Hurricane Ian.

Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas & West Pasco, Habitat for Humanity of East & Central Pasco, and Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County are encouraging the community to donate funds and supplies.

Various Habitat ReStores locations are accepting cleaning and safety supply donations through Saturday, October 15.

Monetary donations can be made online through the website at https://habitatpwp.org/ian .

Donations can be delivered to the following locations:

Habitat Pinellas & West Pasco:

  • Habitat ReStore Clearwater

13355 49th Street North, Suite B Clearwater, FL 33762

  • Habitat ReStore New Port Richey

6431 US Highway 19 North New Port Richey, FL
Habitat East & Central Pasco

  • Habitat ReStore Zephyrhills

4700 Allen Rd Zephyrhills, FL 33541
Habitat Hillsborough

  • East Hillsborough ReStore

3738 East Hillsborough Avenue Tampa, FL 33610

  • Silvermill ReStore

11236 West Hillsborough Avenue Tampa, FL 33635

  • Brandon ReStore

501 W. Robertson St Brandon, FL 33511
Cleaning Supplies:

  • Contractor-Grade Bags
  • Garbage Bags
  • Paper Towels
  • Brooms
  • Mops
  • Shovels

Safety Gear:

  • Protective Gloves & Eyewear
  • Flashlights
  • Batteries
  • Sunscreen
  • Bug Spray
  • First-Aid Kits
  • Bandages

To donate disaster supplies, including food and water, please support our partners at Feeding Tampa Bay. For information on their efforts, please visit https://feedingtampabay.org/ways-we-serve/disaster-relief .

thegabber.com

CASA Opens Family Justice Center in St. Petersburg

Across the country, Family Justice Centers provide free resources to survivors. This October, Pinellas will get its own center, a Family Justice Center for a Violence Free Pinellas by CASA in north St. Pete. The center will host a grand opening on Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 3-5 p.m. at the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
995qyk.com

Father Honors Hillsborough County Firefighter Daughter

A father honors his Hillsborough County Firefighter daughter for First Responder Friday this week. Bobby told us about his daughter, Sarah, and how she serves our community as a firefighter. Along with being a firefighter in Hillsborough County Sarah is also in paramedics school. Bobby told us that Sarah had...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Tampa To Launch Tenant Services Team

  TAMPA, Fla. – The City of Tampa is launching a Tenant Services Team to work in conjunction with the existing Housing Information Line, which was activated in June. The new Tenant Services Team will guide individuals to the programs and services that best meet
TAMPA, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Hurricane Ian Blows Through Plant City

City residents begin cleanup efforts and restore normalcy to their lives. A lot can happen in a couple of weeks. On Sunday, September 25th, residents were becoming painfully aware that a powerful hurricane had its sights set on Hillsborough County. While a southern shift in its forecast track meant that the city was spared from the worst of the storm’s winds and rain, the memory of the event will leave an indelible impression on the minds of those who weathered the storm for years to come and has proven the city’s emergency management planning is effective.
PLANT CITY, FL
