White Earth, MN

valleynewslive.com

Mental health evaluation ordered for man accused of attempted kidnapping

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A mental health evaluation at the North Dakota State Hospital has been ordered for the man accused of holding a woman at gunpoint and trying to kidnap her outside the Hillsboro Subway. Immediately after the attempted kidnapping back on July 24th, Traill County officials stated Weibye was ‘already under a doctor’s care’. He was taken to a Fargo hospital for mental health evaluations shortly after being apprehended.
FARGO, ND
CBS Minnesota

White Earth man sentenced to a decade in prison for seriously injuring child

WHITE EARTH, Minn. -- A 30-year-old White Earth man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for assaulting a child.Federal prosecutors on Wednesday announced Edward Duane Fairbanks' sentence, adding that it'll be followed by three years of supervised release. In June 2020, Fairbanks was caring for a child on the White Earth reservation when he intentionally shoved the child into a table, causing a serious head injury. "The child was taken to the hospital where doctors diagnosed a large skull fracture and a subdural hematoma. The child had to undergo a craniectomy to relieve pressure on the brain," the U.S. Attorney's Office release said. In early June, Fairbanks pleaded guilty to one count of assault. He received his 10-year sentence on Tuesday. 
valleynewslive.com

1 arrested in $100,000+ burglary in Polk County

POLK CO., M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says more than $100,000 worth of property was reported stolen in rural Warren on October 3rd. They say 42-year-old Christopher Arnet Wilson of Alvorado, MN was arrested after the incident was investigated. The stolen property was recovered.
POLK COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Harwood fire determined to not be an accident

HARWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says based off the investigation, authorities are confident the fire was not an accident. North Dakota BCI brought in a K-9 trained to detect accelerants. No one was inside at the time of the fire. The case...
HARWOOD, ND
valleynewslive.com

Wanted man tries to evade police by scaling building & jumping off balcony

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man who has been on the run from police since August 28 has now been apprehended by police. 31-year-old Robin Heinonen, who was wanted on several outstanding warrants, was taken into custody early Tuesday morning. FPD says they received a tip that...
trfradio.com

Alvarado Man Charged with Stealing More Than $100k of Property

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with a burglary report from rural Warren made on Monday. Christopher Arnet Wilson, 42, of Alvarado has been charged with Burglary, Felony Theft, and 2 counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. According to the report, more than $100,000 of property was reported stolen.
ALVARADO, MN
lptv.org

Bemidji Pedestrian Hit, Killed by Vehicle in Cass Lake

A Bemidji man died after he was struck in Cass Lake by a pickup. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Friday, October 7th at approximately 6:57 a.m., 52-year-old Steven Reyes was crossing the intersection of Highways 2 and 371 on foot when he was struck by a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado. William Anderson, 47, of Bemidji, was driving the Silverado west on Highway 2 when his vehicle hit Reyes.
BEMIDJI, MN
kvrr.com

Man Wanted By Police Caught After Fleeing Third-Floor Apartment

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo police catch a suspect they’ve been searching for since August. A 3 a.m. tip came into police dispatch that 31-year old Robin Heinonen was at an apartment building on the 1800 block of 42nd Street South. He fled from the third floor balcony...
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

Bismarck man jailed after two-state pursuit

FARGO (KFGO) – A Bismarck man is in the Cass County Jail following a weekend pursuit that started east of Moorhead and ended in Fargo. 34-year-old Joel Maye was driving a pickup with a van on a trailer. State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow says a trooper attempted to stop Maye for a traffic violation when he took off westbound on I-94 shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday.
FARGO, ND
rjbroadcasting.com

ND Woman Charged With Stealing 2 Vehicles from Ada

Ada, MN — An Oriska, ND woman is scheduled to make her first appearance in Norman County District Court next week after stealing two vehicles in the City of Ada this past month. Jessica Irene Poux, age 29, is being charged with two separate counts of Theft of a Motor Vehicle as well as Third Degree Burglary, all felony level crimes. The first incident occurred on September 15th when the Norman County Sheriff’s Office and Ada Police Department were dispatched to the Zeigler Ag Equipment on Highway 9 north of Ada for the report of a stolen 2017 Chevy Suburban. An individual matching Poux’s description was seen in the area and later by witnesses driving the vehicle into a farmyard near Gary the next day. The stolen vehicle was recovered by deputies later that day on one of trails at the Gary Pines. There was no apparent damage.
ADA, MN
valleynewslive.com

Report of shots fired leads to arrest in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest following a report of shots fired in downtown Fargo. Police say on Saturday, Oct. 1 around 1:40 a.m. they were called to the 400 block of University Dr. N. for a report of shots fired. Authorities say two people...
FARGO, ND
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 4, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Whitney Paige Anderson, 27, of Crookston, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession in a School/Public Housing Zone. Brandon Michael Hageman, 23, of St. Hilaire, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession in a School/Public Housing Zone. Amber Ozell Mashburn, 51, of East Grand Forks,...
CROOKSTON, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Dillworth Fire Chief steps down, citing recent events

(Dilworth, MN) -- A 10-year veteran of Dilworth's Fire Department is backing away from his leadership position. Dilworth Fire Chief Mark Empting is stepping down from the position, citing the need to take more personal time. Empting says he will assume the role of a firefighter, and is excited for "new blood" to lead the department in the future. He says the decision will free up more time, which he says has become more important to him due to events that have happened in the last three or four months.
DILWORTH, MN

