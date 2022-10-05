Read full article on original website
bulletin-news.com
N.D. man pleads guilty to murder charges in deliberate Minnesota crash that killed 2 teens
Two third-degree murder charges were brought against a Grand Forks, North Dakota, man in connection with the passing of two teens in a head-on collision that happened in northern Minnesota last year. 21-year-old Valentin Mendoza IV entered a guilty plea to two charges of murder in the third degree, including...
valleynewslive.com
Mental health evaluation ordered for man accused of attempted kidnapping
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A mental health evaluation at the North Dakota State Hospital has been ordered for the man accused of holding a woman at gunpoint and trying to kidnap her outside the Hillsboro Subway. Immediately after the attempted kidnapping back on July 24th, Traill County officials stated Weibye was ‘already under a doctor’s care’. He was taken to a Fargo hospital for mental health evaluations shortly after being apprehended.
White Earth man sentenced to a decade in prison for seriously injuring child
WHITE EARTH, Minn. -- A 30-year-old White Earth man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for assaulting a child.Federal prosecutors on Wednesday announced Edward Duane Fairbanks' sentence, adding that it'll be followed by three years of supervised release. In June 2020, Fairbanks was caring for a child on the White Earth reservation when he intentionally shoved the child into a table, causing a serious head injury. "The child was taken to the hospital where doctors diagnosed a large skull fracture and a subdural hematoma. The child had to undergo a craniectomy to relieve pressure on the brain," the U.S. Attorney's Office release said. In early June, Fairbanks pleaded guilty to one count of assault. He received his 10-year sentence on Tuesday.
valleynewslive.com
1 arrested in $100,000+ burglary in Polk County
POLK CO., M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says more than $100,000 worth of property was reported stolen in rural Warren on October 3rd. They say 42-year-old Christopher Arnet Wilson of Alvorado, MN was arrested after the incident was investigated. The stolen property was recovered.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Harwood fire determined to not be an accident
HARWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says based off the investigation, authorities are confident the fire was not an accident. North Dakota BCI brought in a K-9 trained to detect accelerants. No one was inside at the time of the fire. The case...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo woman facing charges after threatening police with sharp object, police say
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman is facing several charges after police say she threatened them and someone in an apartment with a sharp object. It happened Tuesday evening in the 900 blk. of 42nd St. S. Officers say it took nearly an hour to get Andrea Respectsnothing to come out of the apartment.
Sentencing date set in Reinbold murder case
by April Scheinoha Reporter A sentencing date has been set in the murder case of Eric James Reinbold, 46, Oklee.
valleynewslive.com
Wanted man tries to evade police by scaling building & jumping off balcony
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man who has been on the run from police since August 28 has now been apprehended by police. 31-year-old Robin Heinonen, who was wanted on several outstanding warrants, was taken into custody early Tuesday morning. FPD says they received a tip that...
trfradio.com
lptv.org
Bemidji Pedestrian Hit, Killed by Vehicle in Cass Lake
A Bemidji man died after he was struck in Cass Lake by a pickup. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Friday, October 7th at approximately 6:57 a.m., 52-year-old Steven Reyes was crossing the intersection of Highways 2 and 371 on foot when he was struck by a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado. William Anderson, 47, of Bemidji, was driving the Silverado west on Highway 2 when his vehicle hit Reyes.
kfgo.com
Man charged in deadly crash in Polk County in 2021 pleads guilty
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KFGO/KVRR) — A man charged in a crash last year that killed two teens near East Grand Forks has pleaded guilty to two counts of 3rd degree murder. Valentin Mendoza, 21, was charged in the June 2021 crash on Highway 220. A crash report showed...
kvrr.com
Man Wanted By Police Caught After Fleeing Third-Floor Apartment
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo police catch a suspect they’ve been searching for since August. A 3 a.m. tip came into police dispatch that 31-year old Robin Heinonen was at an apartment building on the 1800 block of 42nd Street South. He fled from the third floor balcony...
kvrr.com
Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting to step down as Dilworth Fire Chief
DILWORTH, Minn. (KVRR) – Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting is stepping down from his role as Dilworth Fire Chief. “After a lot of thought, I have decided to step down as Fire Chief for the Dilworth Fire Department,” Empting said in an email to KVRR News. “I obviously...
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested for possession of stolen vehicle, drugs near Fargo mall
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest after police caught up with a stolen vehicle near West Acres Mall in Fargo. Police say around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, they responded to the 3900 block of 13th Ave. S. for a stolen vehicle report. Officers...
740thefan.com
Bismarck man jailed after two-state pursuit
FARGO (KFGO) – A Bismarck man is in the Cass County Jail following a weekend pursuit that started east of Moorhead and ended in Fargo. 34-year-old Joel Maye was driving a pickup with a van on a trailer. State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow says a trooper attempted to stop Maye for a traffic violation when he took off westbound on I-94 shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday.
rjbroadcasting.com
ND Woman Charged With Stealing 2 Vehicles from Ada
Ada, MN — An Oriska, ND woman is scheduled to make her first appearance in Norman County District Court next week after stealing two vehicles in the City of Ada this past month. Jessica Irene Poux, age 29, is being charged with two separate counts of Theft of a Motor Vehicle as well as Third Degree Burglary, all felony level crimes. The first incident occurred on September 15th when the Norman County Sheriff’s Office and Ada Police Department were dispatched to the Zeigler Ag Equipment on Highway 9 north of Ada for the report of a stolen 2017 Chevy Suburban. An individual matching Poux’s description was seen in the area and later by witnesses driving the vehicle into a farmyard near Gary the next day. The stolen vehicle was recovered by deputies later that day on one of trails at the Gary Pines. There was no apparent damage.
valleynewslive.com
Report of shots fired leads to arrest in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest following a report of shots fired in downtown Fargo. Police say on Saturday, Oct. 1 around 1:40 a.m. they were called to the 400 block of University Dr. N. for a report of shots fired. Authorities say two people...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 4, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Whitney Paige Anderson, 27, of Crookston, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession in a School/Public Housing Zone. Brandon Michael Hageman, 23, of St. Hilaire, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession in a School/Public Housing Zone. Amber Ozell Mashburn, 51, of East Grand Forks,...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
valleynewslive.com
Retirement home for Detroit Lakes couple destroyed by Hurricane Ian
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Detroit Lakes couple made the trip down to Ft. Myers, FL, to survey the damage to their retirement home. Terry Schmidt said it was destroyed due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. “We couldn’t even talk, we just drove through the park and...
