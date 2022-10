LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) – Keeneland Racecourse announced Tuesday the track has planted six cherry trees, three on either side of the infield tote board, in tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who attended the races at Keeneland on Oct. 11, 1984. The Queen, a life-long avid horsewoman, was...

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO