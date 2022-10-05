ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

NewsTimes

Mike Lussier retires as Cheshire baseball coach

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After coaching at Cheshire baseball for over 25 years, Mike Lussier is ready for the next chapter of his life. Lussier, who was a JV coach and then an assistant coach to Bill Mrowka for 20 years, took over as the head coach in 2018.
CHESHIRE, CT
NewsTimes

Bryant drubs DII-member S. Connecticut St. 56-10

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Zevi Eckhaus threw for 310 yards and four touchdowns and Bryant beat Division II-level Southern Connecticut State 56-10 on Saturday. Bryant (2-4) backup Gage Moloney came on in relief of Eckhaus and threw for two touchdowns on 6-for-7 passing. Eckhaus — who was 25 of 35 — and Moloney completed passes to 11-different receivers.
SMITHFIELD, RI
NewsTimes

Ron Luneau steps down as West Haven baseball coach

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Ron Luneau is not done with coaching by a long shot. Despite stepping down as the head coach of the West Haven baseball team, Luneau plans to stay on as an assistant coach for West Haven football and hopes to also help out whomever gets hired as the new West Haven baseball coach.
WEST HAVEN, CT
City
Norwalk, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
Norwalk, CT
Sports
NewsTimes

Willcox throws for 2 scores, Reed makes key stop for Brown

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Jake Willcox threw two touchdown passes, the Brown defense made a huge stop inside the 10 in the final minute, and the Bears defeated Central Connecticut 27-20 on Saturday. Central Connecticut's Shon Mitchell hit Nasir Smith with a 21-yard touchdown pass to draw the...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: Stamford is a cultural hellhole. What do the people want?

Every now and then, someone in Stamford — who hasn’t lived here their entire life — makes the crazy suggestion that maybe we should replace something old with something new. Reliably, this incites the native population of Stamford to derail all conversations about actual issues in favor of complaining about how things have changed. They share stories about how things used to be, or what happened one time some 20-30 years ago. These stories have an unstated view that Stamford has a culture that should be preserved. In reality, anyone who isn’t from Stamford would have difficulty arguing Stamford’s culture exists at all.
STAMFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Who will be UConn men's basketball team's starting point guard this season? Dan Hurley still deciding

ROCKY HILL — Dan Hurley has three starters set in stone as the 2022-23 college basketball season looms a month away. The UConn men's basketball coach said on Friday morning that fans can count on seeing Andre Jackson, Jordan Hawkins and Adama Sanogo in the starting lineup come the Huskies' season-opener on Nov. 7 against Stonehill. All three, Hurley noted, are Big East all-conference level players and potential NBA players a year from now.
ROCKY HILL, CT
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsTimes

DeMorat throws for 4 TDs, 499 yards in Fordham's 40-28 win

BETHLEHEM, Penn. (AP) — FCS passing leader Tim DeMorat threw for 499 yards and four touchdowns and Fordham overcame Lehigh in the second half for a 40-28 victory Saturday. DeMorat was 26 of 37 in going over 11,000 yards in his career. His single-game high is 503 yards, which came in a loss to Ohio this season. MJ Wright had 226 of those receiving yards Saturday — a career high for the senior — on just four catches, including two touchdowns.
BRONX, NY
WTNH

Hartford man awarded $100 million in what is believed to be largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history

HARTFORD, Conn. (WNTH) — A Hartford man who was left paralyzed after a work-related injury was awarded $100 million in what is believed to be the largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history. In 2017, Juan “Mikey” Cruz was working at Phillips Lighting North America’s Locust Street warehouse when a 1,300-pound cube of lighting equipment […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Stratford, Shelton ranked among best small cities in U.S.

Conn. (WTNH) — Large cities bring the nightlife and excitement to a state, but there’s something about smaller cities that keep people coming back. A new report via WalletHub, which looked at the best small cities in America, ranked Stratford and Shelton in the top 10 percentile. More than 1,300 cities were compared with populations […]
i95 ROCK

Greater Danbury Towns Ranked Worst to Best for Traffic Problems

Recently, I decided to run an informal poll to see which town in the Greater Danbury area has the worst traffic issues. I wanted to know what others thought about the jumbled road-mess that we call home. Some of the results were surprising, others did not stun me one bit. Not only did I count the votes, I ranked them and collected some comments to share.
DANBURY, CT

