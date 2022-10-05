Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Legend Surrounding this Haunted Street in New York is TerrifyingTravel MavenHarrison, NY
Duck Donuts Opens Second Location in White Plains, New YorkGirl Eats WestchesterWhite Plains, NY
Ronkonkoma Catalytic Converter Crooks Caught on CameraTimothy BolgerRonkonkoma, NY
OPEN SOURCE @ CITY: A Group Show during Artspace’s Open Source 2022Jen PayneNew Haven, CT
New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy ChargesThe Daily ScoopNew Haven, CT
NewsTimes
Mike Lussier retires as Cheshire baseball coach
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After coaching at Cheshire baseball for over 25 years, Mike Lussier is ready for the next chapter of his life. Lussier, who was a JV coach and then an assistant coach to Bill Mrowka for 20 years, took over as the head coach in 2018.
NewsTimes
Stamford's AITE high school taps former music teacher for assistant principal role
STAMFORD — A former choir and piano teacher was recently named assistant principal of Stamford Public School's smallest high school. Jessica Prince, who also served as a senior class advisor, was appointed to her new role at the Academy of Information Technology & Engineering by Superintendent Tamu Lucero. Prince...
NewsTimes
Bryant drubs DII-member S. Connecticut St. 56-10
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Zevi Eckhaus threw for 310 yards and four touchdowns and Bryant beat Division II-level Southern Connecticut State 56-10 on Saturday. Bryant (2-4) backup Gage Moloney came on in relief of Eckhaus and threw for two touchdowns on 6-for-7 passing. Eckhaus — who was 25 of 35 — and Moloney completed passes to 11-different receivers.
NewsTimes
Ron Luneau steps down as West Haven baseball coach
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Ron Luneau is not done with coaching by a long shot. Despite stepping down as the head coach of the West Haven baseball team, Luneau plans to stay on as an assistant coach for West Haven football and hopes to also help out whomever gets hired as the new West Haven baseball coach.
NewsTimes
Willcox throws for 2 scores, Reed makes key stop for Brown
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Jake Willcox threw two touchdown passes, the Brown defense made a huge stop inside the 10 in the final minute, and the Bears defeated Central Connecticut 27-20 on Saturday. Central Connecticut's Shon Mitchell hit Nasir Smith with a 21-yard touchdown pass to draw the...
Trumbull teen overcomes speech impediment to sing on 'America's Got Talent'
At a young age, Amanda Mammana not only wanted to play guitar, she also wanted to sing. But it was harder than it sounds. Amanda Mammana has a stutter.
Connecticut Teacher of the Year announced
Connecticut’s Teacher of the Year for 2023 is an instructor at Bristol Eastern High School. Science teacher Carolyn Kielma learned of the honor this morning during a surprise assembly at the school.
Bristol educator named Connecticut’s Teacher of the Year for 2023
Carolyn Kielma, a science teacher at Bristol Eastern High School, was announced as Connecticut's 'Teacher of the Year' for 2023.
Parent accused of assaulting youth football coach with helmet in Connecticut
Police say the father swung a helmet with such force that the coach was knocked unconscious.
NewsTimes
Meet Samson Aletan, Yale men's basketball's highest-rated recruit in program history
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The highest-rated recruit in Yale men’s basketball history only started taking basketball seriously about five years ago. The summer before eighth grade, Samson Aletan’s father, Samuel, died of a heart attack. Samuel Aletan, a Nigerian immigrant, was Samson’s...
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Stamford is a cultural hellhole. What do the people want?
Every now and then, someone in Stamford — who hasn’t lived here their entire life — makes the crazy suggestion that maybe we should replace something old with something new. Reliably, this incites the native population of Stamford to derail all conversations about actual issues in favor of complaining about how things have changed. They share stories about how things used to be, or what happened one time some 20-30 years ago. These stories have an unstated view that Stamford has a culture that should be preserved. In reality, anyone who isn’t from Stamford would have difficulty arguing Stamford’s culture exists at all.
NewsTimes
Who will be UConn men's basketball team's starting point guard this season? Dan Hurley still deciding
ROCKY HILL — Dan Hurley has three starters set in stone as the 2022-23 college basketball season looms a month away. The UConn men's basketball coach said on Friday morning that fans can count on seeing Andre Jackson, Jordan Hawkins and Adama Sanogo in the starting lineup come the Huskies' season-opener on Nov. 7 against Stonehill. All three, Hurley noted, are Big East all-conference level players and potential NBA players a year from now.
Climate-Controlled Safe Haven For Vintage ‘Hot Wheels’ Opens In Danbury
The next time I purchase a vintage collector car, which would be the first time, it is good to know that there is a perfect place to store it right down the street here in Danbury. My thanks to CT Insider for the heads-up on this one because I am...
NewsTimes
DeMorat throws for 4 TDs, 499 yards in Fordham's 40-28 win
BETHLEHEM, Penn. (AP) — FCS passing leader Tim DeMorat threw for 499 yards and four touchdowns and Fordham overcame Lehigh in the second half for a 40-28 victory Saturday. DeMorat was 26 of 37 in going over 11,000 yards in his career. His single-game high is 503 yards, which came in a loss to Ohio this season. MJ Wright had 226 of those receiving yards Saturday — a career high for the senior — on just four catches, including two touchdowns.
NewsTimes
Danbury Animal Welfare Society seeks donations to support pets amid rising renovation costs
BETHEL — With renovations underway at its shelter, the Danbury Animal Welfare Society is continuing to try to raise funds not only for the project, but to support its ongoing work to help animals. Even after recently surpassing its $150,000 fundraising goal, the nonprofit — which provides shelter and...
CCSU employee blows whistle on alleged abuse by University President
The Director of Institutional Advancement claims she was the target of two separate “tirades” by President Toro during committee meetings. The post CCSU employee blows whistle on alleged abuse by University President appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Hartford man awarded $100 million in what is believed to be largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history
HARTFORD, Conn. (WNTH) — A Hartford man who was left paralyzed after a work-related injury was awarded $100 million in what is believed to be the largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history. In 2017, Juan “Mikey” Cruz was working at Phillips Lighting North America’s Locust Street warehouse when a 1,300-pound cube of lighting equipment […]
Stratford, Shelton ranked among best small cities in U.S.
Conn. (WTNH) — Large cities bring the nightlife and excitement to a state, but there’s something about smaller cities that keep people coming back. A new report via WalletHub, which looked at the best small cities in America, ranked Stratford and Shelton in the top 10 percentile. More than 1,300 cities were compared with populations […]
Greater Danbury Towns Ranked Worst to Best for Traffic Problems
Recently, I decided to run an informal poll to see which town in the Greater Danbury area has the worst traffic issues. I wanted to know what others thought about the jumbled road-mess that we call home. Some of the results were surprising, others did not stun me one bit. Not only did I count the votes, I ranked them and collected some comments to share.
Marist College dad murder: New York Marriott guest recounts shocking morning, appeals for more campus security
The "unprovoked" shooting murder of Paul Kutz, a Marist College dad, visiting during the New York campus' family weekend shocked the community over the weekend.
