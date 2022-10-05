ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, KY

Comments / 0

Related
eaglecountryonline.com

4 Speed on 50 Diner on Schedule to Open This Year

The building is due to be delivered to Lawrenceburg by the end of the month. Photo by Travis Thayer, Eagle Country 99.3. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – A new diner is coming soon to Lawrenceburg. Steve Caudill, the owner of 4 Speed on 50, is adding a diner to his auto...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florence, KY
Government
City
Florence, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Industrial Road in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Industrial Road in Florence. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
FLORENCE, KY
linknky.com

Hebron neighborhood adding sidewalk for National Pedestrian Safety Month

In honor of the first National Pedestrian Safety Month in October, the Boone County Traffic Safety Committee received seven bids to construct an almost one-mile-long sidewalk in a Hebron neighborhood. The hope is that the sidewalk addition will solve existing pedestrian safety issues. The sidewalk will be located on the...
HEBRON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Waste#Tri State Escrap
WLWT 5

Reports of a fire on Oliver Road in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Reports of a fire on Oliver Road in Independence. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
INDEPENDENCE, KY
Ledger Independent

Augusta man cleans family grave site

A lonely family cemetery dating from the 1800’s is situated on the side of Kentucky 8, Mary Ingles Highway just past Augusta and until recently was ill-kept and overgrown. Augusta resident Jack Nickerson, recently spent more than 15 hours over three days cleaning the little grave site and uncovering grave markers completely buried in Johnson grass.
AUGUSTA, KY
linknky.com

Deck the Y’all’s Lightfest coming to Thomas More Stadium

The Florence Y’all’s recently announced their first winter season event: A winter festival with Christmas lights covering the entire Thomas More Stadium. The festival begins on Nov. 25 and runs until Jan. 1, 2023. Tickets are available for purchase online. Pricing varies depending on age and ticket date.
FLORENCE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WDTN

When will we see our first snow in Dayton?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The recent periods of colder than normal temperatures have some thinking about the first snow of the season. While we are not quite there yet, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio, the earliest date of measurable snow in Dayton occurred on October 18. On that date, Dayton picked up […]
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

Model townhome opens in $1 billion Northern Kentucky neighborhood

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati homebuilder has added to the growing list of model homes at Rivers Pointe Estates, the master-planned $1 billion residential community in Hebron. Traditions Building Group held a grand opening for its model courtyard townhome Sept. 22. The model is a part of the...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

New Covington neighborhood bar, The Well, set to open this month

For The Well founders, Chase Daoud and Will Hodges, the name of their business was derived from a community’s ability to share a drink together. Hodges, a manager at Tin Roof in Cincinnati, is a seasoned veteran of the restaurant industry. “I think we had over 100 names picked...
COVINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Familiar faces, new challengers racing for Florence City Council

FLORENCE, Ky. — In the coming election for Florence City Council, there’s a possibility some familiar faces keep their seats. Citizens could opt to elect a new, more inexperienced cast of council members. Somewhere in between those two outcomes could be the case as well. Spectrum News 1...
FLORENCE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy