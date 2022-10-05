Read full article on original website
There's a chill in the air as temperatures cool, the leaves are slowly changing, Halloween is right around the corner; the fall season is here.
WKRC
Sauerkraut will bring nearly half a million people to sleepy Warren County town
WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - In this area, sauerkraut starts getting a lot of attention as late summer chills into fall. And most people say, sauerkraut is at its best when it's on the wurst. But for one weekend a year in Waynesville, they'll put that stuff on just about anything...
eaglecountryonline.com
4 Speed on 50 Diner on Schedule to Open This Year
The building is due to be delivered to Lawrenceburg by the end of the month. Photo by Travis Thayer, Eagle Country 99.3. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – A new diner is coming soon to Lawrenceburg. Steve Caudill, the owner of 4 Speed on 50, is adding a diner to his auto...
linknky.com
Union officials scrambling as Ryle Cross Country meet conflicts with Bourbon in the Bluegrass parking
The City of Union is going back to the drawing board after one of its parking options for an upcoming event has been compromised. Preceding the upcoming Bourbon in the Bluegrass event in Union on Oct. 22, Ryle High School notified the city that a cross-country meet will also take place on Oct. 22.
Fox 19
Newport’s Ferris wheel is dead. Here’s what’s going there instead
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Dueling Ferris wheels on either side of the Ohio River? Sounded nice. Now years later, officials are hoping vibrant public spaces and an unbroken network of riverside trails rings the same in local ears. To that end, Newport is moving forward with plans to redevelop...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Industrial Road in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Industrial Road in Florence. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking the center lane along I-71/75 in Fort Mitchell
FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays along northbound I-71/75 at U.S. 25 in Fort Mitchell has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane and causing delays along the interstate in Fort Mitchell, Friday...
linknky.com
Hebron neighborhood adding sidewalk for National Pedestrian Safety Month
In honor of the first National Pedestrian Safety Month in October, the Boone County Traffic Safety Committee received seven bids to construct an almost one-mile-long sidewalk in a Hebron neighborhood. The hope is that the sidewalk addition will solve existing pedestrian safety issues. The sidewalk will be located on the...
WLWT 5
Driver crashes into Over-the-Rhine staple, months after restaurant remodel
CINCINNATI — A staple restaurant of more than 30 years in Over-the-Rhine is going to need some repairing, again. Tuesday afternoon, a driver traveling westbound on Liberty ran into Alabama Fish Bar causing major damage. Construction crews have already begun repairing the frame of the storefront. Shattered glass filled...
WLWT 5
Reports of a fire on Oliver Road in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Reports of a fire on Oliver Road in Independence. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Ledger Independent
Augusta man cleans family grave site
A lonely family cemetery dating from the 1800’s is situated on the side of Kentucky 8, Mary Ingles Highway just past Augusta and until recently was ill-kept and overgrown. Augusta resident Jack Nickerson, recently spent more than 15 hours over three days cleaning the little grave site and uncovering grave markers completely buried in Johnson grass.
linknky.com
Deck the Y’all’s Lightfest coming to Thomas More Stadium
The Florence Y’all’s recently announced their first winter season event: A winter festival with Christmas lights covering the entire Thomas More Stadium. The festival begins on Nov. 25 and runs until Jan. 1, 2023. Tickets are available for purchase online. Pricing varies depending on age and ticket date.
WLWT 5
Delhi Township librarians surprise longtime patron for her 100th birthday
CINCINNATI — A longtime Cincinnati library visitor got a special surprise for her 100th birthday this week. The Cincinnati and Hamilton County libraries posted on Facebook saying a frequent visitor of their Delhi Township branch turned 100 on Thursday. The staff at the branch wanted to honor her by...
WLWT 5
Family locates tortoise that escaped from farm on Cincinnati's west side
CINCINNATI — A family was searching for their 10-year-old tortoise that escaped from their farm on Cincinnati's west side. The 10-year-old tortoise named Gunner went missing from a farm on Kleeman Road in Monfort Heights, the family said. They said he escaped when goats pushed the gate of his...
#All4AvaGrace gathers nationwide support, cheerleader seriously injured in crash
Someone was missing from the sidelines of Ryle High School Friday night. Ava Markus, a junior cheerleader, was seriously injured in a car crash in Cold Spring on Sunday. She remains in the hospital.
When will we see our first snow in Dayton?
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The recent periods of colder than normal temperatures have some thinking about the first snow of the season. While we are not quite there yet, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio, the earliest date of measurable snow in Dayton occurred on October 18. On that date, Dayton picked up […]
WKRC
Model townhome opens in $1 billion Northern Kentucky neighborhood
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati homebuilder has added to the growing list of model homes at Rivers Pointe Estates, the master-planned $1 billion residential community in Hebron. Traditions Building Group held a grand opening for its model courtyard townhome Sept. 22. The model is a part of the...
linknky.com
New Covington neighborhood bar, The Well, set to open this month
For The Well founders, Chase Daoud and Will Hodges, the name of their business was derived from a community’s ability to share a drink together. Hodges, a manager at Tin Roof in Cincinnati, is a seasoned veteran of the restaurant industry. “I think we had over 100 names picked...
spectrumnews1.com
Familiar faces, new challengers racing for Florence City Council
FLORENCE, Ky. — In the coming election for Florence City Council, there’s a possibility some familiar faces keep their seats. Citizens could opt to elect a new, more inexperienced cast of council members. Somewhere in between those two outcomes could be the case as well. Spectrum News 1...
dayton.com
Cincinnati-based restaurant known for waffles applies for liquor license at The Greene
A Cincinnati-based restaurant known for its waffles has applied for a liquor license at The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek. According to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, Taste of Belgium at The Greene LLC DBA Taste of Belgium applied for a D-5J permit on Oct. 4 for 10 Greene Boulevard.
