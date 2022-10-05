Authors Kathleen O’Neal Gear and W. Michael Gear to Headline Laramie County Library Foundation’s Annual Booklovers Bash

Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Produce for a Purpose providing produce and fellowship for local Veterans in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Veterans came and received vegetables on Monday, Oct. 4 at the Cheyenne VA Medical Center, thanks to the Cheyenne VA HCS. This is part of a weekly event, Produce for a Purpose, which provides vegetables, bread, and other perishable items for Veterans from 9 a.m. to noon every Monday.
thecheyennepost.com
Letter to the Editor - Local Courage Award Winner
My name is Lisa Jerde Spillman and my husband's name is Paul Spillman. Our son Atticus is a Senior at Central High School in Cheyenne. He is being awarded the Courage Award tomorrow in Casper by the United States Tennis Association (USTA) Intermountain Wyoming. Atticus said I could let you...
SEE Inside The Haunted Bell Tower Of Cheyenne, Wyoming
There was a time when someone was up in the Church tower of St. Mark's Episcopal every day. The bells there are played by pushing down on a series of short poles. Someone talented enough would know how to play a tune. No one really goes up there anymore. But...
thecheyennepost.com
Vince Bodiford, Cheyenne Post owner is now also CEO of national TV network
Vince Bodiford, the founder and publisher of The Cheyenne Post, is now also leading a national news broadcast network, as CEO of NEWSnet and its parent company, Bridge Media Networks. The start-up broadcast company is backed by 5-hour ENERGY owner Manoj Bhargava. NEWSnet is a 24-hour news network that focuses...
Country Music Star and CFD Legend Performs in Laramie This Month
As if October wasn't already promising to be a great month, we have more good news for you. The rough n' tough saddle bronc athlete turned country music star is coming back to Wyoming this month! That's right - Chancey Williams will take center stage in Laramie at the Cowboy Saloon and Dance Hall.
thecheyennepost.com
The Wyoming Congressional Award Council Welcomes Nine New Board Members
Two weeks ago the Board of Directors for the Wyoming Congressional Award Council (WCAC) welcomed nine (9) new Board members during their Fall Board Meeting. After a casual, laugh-filled meet and greet at the Cheyenne Country Club on Friday evening, the staff held an Orientation at their offices the morning of Saturday, September 24, 2022.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Ghost Stories: ‘Sophie’ Haunts Ivinson Home For Ladies in Laramie
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Since the 1930s, when Edward Ivinson and his wife first provided the ladies of Laramie a home-like atmosphere with hotel-like amenities, the independent living facility’s Victorian-style house has been home for hundreds of lively personalities. But perhaps none so lively...
Rainbow Fentanyl Pills Discovered Close to Wyoming, Mimic Candy & Childrens Toys
According to a post on the Natrona County Sherriff's Office Facebook page, rainbow fentanyl is the latest form of fake pills popping up across the country and has even been uncovered in our region. about how a Weld County woman was charged in May after an autopsy determined her twelve...
‘We Can and Need to Do Better,’ Cheyenne Mayor Says of Racism Problem
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says the community "can and needs to do better" at helping to solve the racism problem in the city's schools. Collins, in his Mayor's Minute column earlier this year, said he was "devastated" to learn that an F.E. Warren airman’s 7th-grade son is confronted with the N-word daily in school.
When Can Cheyenne Expect Its First Snow?
The season's first snow in Cheyenne can vary from early September (as was evident in 2020) to late November, but it typically occurs before Halloween. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says "while a few years have waited until November to bring snow, 89% of years in Cheyenne's 139-year record have seen snow before the end of October."
wrrnetwork.com
Wyoming State Flag to Half Staff to Honor Late State Lawmaker from Teton and Fremont Counties
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Teton County from sunrise to sunset on Friday, October 7, 2022 in honor and memory of Clarene Law. Ms. Law represented District 23, Teton and Fremont Counties, in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1991-2004. She passed away September 21, 2022.
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/6/22–10/7/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
BREAKING: Cheyenne Teen Gets 20-22 Years for Killing 14-Year-Old
A Cheyenne teenager who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a rival gang member in 2021 was sentenced Thursday in Laramie County District Court to 20 to 22 years in prison. The fatal shooting happened in the early morning hours of July 5 at the Cheyenne Station Apartments in the 1600 block of Taft Avenue.
CDOT, Wyoming DOT looking into public transit options between regions
There are 30,000 daily trips across the Colorado-Wyoming state line each day, and that number is expected to grow.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Multiple people facing prison time, one sentenced in announcements from U.S. Attorney
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - Two Wyoming residents are facing prison time, while a third has been sentenced to prison. Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced today that ROBERT BUTLER, 34, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was sentenced on September 29, 2022, by United States District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a public elementary school and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Butler was sentenced to 60 months’ imprisonment and five years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $200 special assessment and $500 in community restitution.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Possible Public Transit between Cheyenne and Ft. Collins
CDOT, Cheyenne MPO, and WYDOT Study Public Transit Opportunities. A self-guided online meeting is being held for the public to learn more and provide input. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), and Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) are studying the feasibility of a public transit connection between the North Front Range region of Colorado and the Cheyenne, Wyoming area. A self-guided online meeting for the community to learn more about the study and provide input can be accessed anytime between October 3 and October 17 at www.cowytransitstudy.com.
Cheyenne Police Release Statement On Man’s Death Near Viaduct
The Cheyenne Police Department has released a brief statement on the death of a man on Sept. 30 near the Central Avenue viaduct. CPD spokeswoman Alex Farkas gave Townsquare Media of Cheyenne this statement following inquiries prompted by social media posts over the past few days:. ''On September 30 at...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (10/5/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Philip Glenn Guilford, 50 –...
Exploring A Mysterious Wyoming Passenger Plane Crash
After the cleanup of a horrific accident, in October of 1955, of a passenger plane crashing into Medicine Bow Peak in Wyoming soldiers from the Wyoming National Guard used a recoilless rifle to bring down the wreckage that was lodged into the mountain to discourage curiosity seekers. But today, decades later, an average hiker can still take the trails the top of Medicine Bow Peak and look down on a few pieces that are still left.
Cheyenne Police Looking to ID Vehicle Burglary, Fraud Suspect
Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying a male suspected of burglarizing a vehicle and fraudulently using his victim's credit cards. The vehicle burglary happened near the 2600 block of Chestnut Drive, just south of the Cheyenne VA Medical Center. Police believe the suspect (pictured above) was...
