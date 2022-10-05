ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County, WY

Authors Kathleen O’Neal Gear and W. Michael Gear to Headline Laramie County Library Foundation’s Annual Booklovers Bash

 3 days ago
thecheyennepost.com

Letter to the Editor - Local Courage Award Winner

My name is Lisa Jerde Spillman and my husband's name is Paul Spillman. Our son Atticus is a Senior at Central High School in Cheyenne. He is being awarded the Courage Award tomorrow in Casper by the United States Tennis Association (USTA) Intermountain Wyoming. Atticus said I could let you...
CHEYENNE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Vince Bodiford, Cheyenne Post owner is now also CEO of national TV network

Vince Bodiford, the founder and publisher of The Cheyenne Post, is now also leading a national news broadcast network, as CEO of NEWSnet and its parent company, Bridge Media Networks. The start-up broadcast company is backed by 5-hour ENERGY owner Manoj Bhargava. NEWSnet is a 24-hour news network that focuses...
CHEYENNE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

The Wyoming Congressional Award Council Welcomes Nine New Board Members

Two weeks ago the Board of Directors for the Wyoming Congressional Award Council (WCAC) welcomed nine (9) new Board members during their Fall Board Meeting. After a casual, laugh-filled meet and greet at the Cheyenne Country Club on Friday evening, the staff held an Orientation at their offices the morning of Saturday, September 24, 2022.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Ghost Stories: ‘Sophie’ Haunts Ivinson Home For Ladies in Laramie

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Since the 1930s, when Edward Ivinson and his wife first provided the ladies of Laramie a home-like atmosphere with hotel-like amenities, the independent living facility’s Victorian-style house has been home for hundreds of lively personalities. But perhaps none so lively...
LARAMIE, WY
KGAB AM 650

When Can Cheyenne Expect Its First Snow?

The season's first snow in Cheyenne can vary from early September (as was evident in 2020) to late November, but it typically occurs before Halloween. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says "while a few years have waited until November to bring snow, 89% of years in Cheyenne's 139-year record have seen snow before the end of October."
CHEYENNE, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Wyoming State Flag to Half Staff to Honor Late State Lawmaker from Teton and Fremont Counties

Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Teton County from sunrise to sunset on Friday, October 7, 2022 in honor and memory of Clarene Law. Ms. Law represented District 23, Teton and Fremont Counties, in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1991-2004. She passed away September 21, 2022.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/6/22–10/7/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Multiple people facing prison time, one sentenced in announcements from U.S. Attorney

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - Two Wyoming residents are facing prison time, while a third has been sentenced to prison. Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced today that ROBERT BUTLER, 34, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was sentenced on September 29, 2022, by United States District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a public elementary school and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Butler was sentenced to 60 months’ imprisonment and five years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $200 special assessment and $500 in community restitution.
CHEYENNE, WY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Possible Public Transit between Cheyenne and Ft. Collins

CDOT, Cheyenne MPO, and WYDOT Study Public Transit Opportunities. A self-guided online meeting is being held for the public to learn more and provide input. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), and Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) are studying the feasibility of a public transit connection between the North Front Range region of Colorado and the Cheyenne, Wyoming area. A self-guided online meeting for the community to learn more about the study and provide input can be accessed anytime between October 3 and October 17 at www.cowytransitstudy.com.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (10/5/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Philip Glenn Guilford, 50 –...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Exploring A Mysterious Wyoming Passenger Plane Crash

After the cleanup of a horrific accident, in October of 1955, of a passenger plane crashing into Medicine Bow Peak in Wyoming soldiers from the Wyoming National Guard used a recoilless rifle to bring down the wreckage that was lodged into the mountain to discourage curiosity seekers. But today, decades later, an average hiker can still take the trails the top of Medicine Bow Peak and look down on a few pieces that are still left.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Police Looking to ID Vehicle Burglary, Fraud Suspect

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying a male suspected of burglarizing a vehicle and fraudulently using his victim's credit cards. The vehicle burglary happened near the 2600 block of Chestnut Drive, just south of the Cheyenne VA Medical Center. Police believe the suspect (pictured above) was...
CHEYENNE, WY

