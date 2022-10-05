Authors Kathleen O’Neal Gear and W. Michael Gear to Headline Laramie County Library Foundation’s Annual Booklovers Bash

CDOT, Cheyenne MPO, and WYDOT Study Public Transit Opportunities. A self-guided online meeting is being held for the public to learn more and provide input. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), and Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) are studying the feasibility of a public transit connection between the North Front Range region of Colorado and the Cheyenne, Wyoming area. A self-guided online meeting for the community to learn more about the study and provide input can be accessed anytime between October 3 and October 17 at www.cowytransitstudy.com.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 4 DAYS AGO