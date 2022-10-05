ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northville, MI

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Northville, MI
Sports
State
Michigan State
City
Northville, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Novi, MI
Sports
City
Novi, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
fox2detroit.com

Memorial planned for beloved Garden City High School coach

GARDEN CITY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A memorial is planned this weekend in honor of a longtime Garden City High School coach who died last month. Athletes Barry Patterson coached will gather at the high school field at 5:30 p.m. Sunday to say goodbyes to him. Patterson's Garden City coaching...
GARDEN CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#People Watching#Wildcats
ClickOnDetroit.com

Royal Oak Schools puts varsity high school coach on administrative leave

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Royal Oak High School’s varsity football coach has been placed on administrative leave following accusations of inappropriate language, including swear words, when addressing players. Superintendent Mary Beth Fitzpatrick sent out a note to Royal Oak High School families at 5 p.m. Friday explaining allegations,...
ROYAL OAK, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
candgnews.com

Scholarships to carry forward legacy of Novi graduate and girlfriend who drowned

NOVI — A scholarship has been created in the wake of the tragic deaths of a 2018 Novi High School graduate and his girlfriend in early August. Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi, drowned in Lake Michigan, near South Haven, Aug. 8 along with Emily MacDonald, 19, Ernster’s longtime girlfriend. The couple had been enjoying the last day of a family vacation before returning to school and work. Ernster was working for an engineering firm in Wisconsin, having just graduated from Michigan State University, and MacDonald, from Columbus, Michigan, was to return to MSU to continue her study of veterinary medicine.
NOVI, MI
1240 WJIM

Where are the Best Caramel Apples In Michigan?

Apples are a popular item in the fall. Fall is harvest season for apples, this makes sense. Heading out to the cider mill to grab some fresh cider and donuts is a tradition for many families including my own. A lot of the cider mills are adjacent to orchards and that gives you and the fam a chance to go out and pick your own apples.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Three Cedars Farm and Cider Mill – Northville – Vote Now!

Three Cedars Farm and Cider Mill has been run with care and love for the last 17 years by the same owners. You’ll find a ton of Fall activities at this mill (open seven days a week). They also have a DRIVE-THRU on weekends (10am – 6pm) for cider and donuts! This Northville landmark and historical place was also recently named one of Country Living’s 25 Best Pumpkin Farms Across America. They offer hayrides, U-Pick Pumpkin Patch, a 7-acre corn maze, a play area, a petting farm, and a general store with old-fashioned candy and seasonal items. You can reserve a tent or barn for your party, or even a bonfire site! They also do it up for Christmas.
NORTHVILLE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Veteran Detroit journalist Christy McDonald joins WDIV-Local 4

DETROIT – Veteran Detroit television anchor Christy McDonald will join WDIV-Local 4 as a special correspondent and fill-in anchor on Local 4 News and streaming platform Local 4+, WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis announced Thursday. McDonald will start these new roles beginning October 10th. “As I...
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

Spicer Orchards – Fenton

Spicer Orchards is a big and beloved piece of the Fenton community and history. Growing fruit is a craft at Spicer Orchards: a craft that has been handed down through the generations. Today, the orchard offers tons of activities including You-Pick, playgrounds and inflatables, a WORK-OF-ART corn maze, and more. Every Fall, Spicer hosts the Harvest Festival and the 5K Pumpkin Run. Of course, there is plenty of Spicer’s delicious donuts and cider!
FENTON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy