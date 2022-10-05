Read full article on original website
Ann Arbor-area high school football scoreboard from Week 7
ANN ARBOR -- It was a wild night for Ann Arbor-area high school football teams on Friday. Streaks were broken and upsets were made. See how teams fared in the scoreboard below. -- FRIDAY, OCT. 7. Ann Arbor Huron 61, Ann Arbor Skyline 0. Dexter 52, Monroe 13. Madison Heights...
MLive.com
Purcell’s Picks: Predicting Week 7 Metro Detroit football matchups
Last week was another solid week by my standards as I went 13-7 with my Metro Detroit football picks. With my overall total sitting at 78-33 for the season, I’m confident I won’t have a collapse moving forward. Wait, did I just jinx myself?. Anyway, it’s time for...
The Oakland Press
Interim coach will lead Royal Oak football on Friday, amid investigation into inappropriate language used by first-year head coach
Amid an investigation into inappropriate language used in addressing his team, first-year Royal Oak football coach Dustyn Truitt will not be leading the Ravens when they play Troy on Friday night, but the game will be held, as scheduled. Junior varsity coach Collin Campbell will be the interim head coach,...
MLive.com
Check out Metro Detroit high school football scores from Week 7 on Oct. 7
The following scores are collected from either the Michigan High School Athletic Association or the Associated Press. These are score from Week 6 of the 2022 football season.
Ann Arbor-area football predictions Week 7: Chelsea, Tecumseh battle for SEC-White crown
ANN ARBOR – There’s one game this week that stands out above the rest. Defending Division 4 state champion Chelsea has looked like a different team since Week 1, but they’ll face their toughest test since then when undefeated Tecumseh comes to town for the defacto Southeastern Conference White Championship.
Emoni Bates, Eastern Michigan basketball star, pleads not guilty to gun charges
Former five-star basketball recruit Emoni Bates waived his rights to a preliminary examination during a probable cause hearing on Thursday afternoon in a Washtenaw County court. Bates was bound over to circuit court on two felony gun charges as his attorney, Steve Haney, entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf. Haney's request for...
fox2detroit.com
Memorial planned for beloved Garden City High School coach
GARDEN CITY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A memorial is planned this weekend in honor of a longtime Garden City High School coach who died last month. Athletes Barry Patterson coached will gather at the high school field at 5:30 p.m. Sunday to say goodbyes to him. Patterson's Garden City coaching...
There’s a Secret Jail Hidden at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor
Normally, you would think if someone is misbehaving at a live event like a concert, football game, etc. that security would just escort them out. However, when watching the University of Michigan Wolverines play at home, it turns out "The Big House" actually has, well a "big house" on site.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Royal Oak Schools puts varsity high school coach on administrative leave
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Royal Oak High School’s varsity football coach has been placed on administrative leave following accusations of inappropriate language, including swear words, when addressing players. Superintendent Mary Beth Fitzpatrick sent out a note to Royal Oak High School families at 5 p.m. Friday explaining allegations,...
Vandercook Lake selects Ann Arbor Pioneer principal to lead district
JACKSON, MI - After an eight-year stint as principal at Ann Arbor Pioneer High School, Tracey Lowder is returning to Jackson County, where he attended school and spent 16 years as an educator. Lowder was unanimously selected by the Vandercook Lake School Board on Tuesday, Oct. 4, to become the...
HometownLife.com
Two running to represent Garden City, Inkster, parts of Westland in state House
Some new faces are on the ballot for voters in western Wayne County, including the new 26th State House district. The western Wayne County district includes all of Garden City and Inkster, as well as parts of Westland and Romulus. Garden City resident Dylan Wegela was the winner of the...
Another enrollment record broken this fall at University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI - University of Michigan topped 50,000 enrolled students on its Ann Arbor campus for the second straight year, according data released Thursday, Oct. 6. The enrollment for the fall 2022 semester shows 51,225 students at the university, including 32,625 undergraduates and more than 7,000 in their first year on campus.
License of Novi Carvana dealer suspended by state of Michigan
The Michigan Department of State is putting the brakes on a Carvana dealership in Novi. Its license is suspended over alleged violations of the Michigan vehicle code.
candgnews.com
Scholarships to carry forward legacy of Novi graduate and girlfriend who drowned
NOVI — A scholarship has been created in the wake of the tragic deaths of a 2018 Novi High School graduate and his girlfriend in early August. Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi, drowned in Lake Michigan, near South Haven, Aug. 8 along with Emily MacDonald, 19, Ernster’s longtime girlfriend. The couple had been enjoying the last day of a family vacation before returning to school and work. Ernster was working for an engineering firm in Wisconsin, having just graduated from Michigan State University, and MacDonald, from Columbus, Michigan, was to return to MSU to continue her study of veterinary medicine.
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 accused in string of 5 robberies at pharmacies in Dearborn, Livonia, Dearborn Heights
DEARBORN, Mich. – Two teenagers and a pair of 22-year-old twins are accused of being linked to a string of robberies at pharmacies in Dearborn, Livonia, and Dearborn Heights. The FBI is investigating Kyree Wilson, 19, Brandon Jones, 19, Jaleel Wiley, 22, and Janeil Wiley, 22, in connection with...
Where are the Best Caramel Apples In Michigan?
Apples are a popular item in the fall. Fall is harvest season for apples, this makes sense. Heading out to the cider mill to grab some fresh cider and donuts is a tradition for many families including my own. A lot of the cider mills are adjacent to orchards and that gives you and the fam a chance to go out and pick your own apples.
Detroit's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Detroit has a bright future built on its rich history and many positive aspects. However, like many urban areas, it has its share of problems. Crime is one of them, and some neighborhoods are more dangerous than others.
wcsx.com
Three Cedars Farm and Cider Mill – Northville – Vote Now!
Three Cedars Farm and Cider Mill has been run with care and love for the last 17 years by the same owners. You’ll find a ton of Fall activities at this mill (open seven days a week). They also have a DRIVE-THRU on weekends (10am – 6pm) for cider and donuts! This Northville landmark and historical place was also recently named one of Country Living’s 25 Best Pumpkin Farms Across America. They offer hayrides, U-Pick Pumpkin Patch, a 7-acre corn maze, a play area, a petting farm, and a general store with old-fashioned candy and seasonal items. You can reserve a tent or barn for your party, or even a bonfire site! They also do it up for Christmas.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Veteran Detroit journalist Christy McDonald joins WDIV-Local 4
DETROIT – Veteran Detroit television anchor Christy McDonald will join WDIV-Local 4 as a special correspondent and fill-in anchor on Local 4 News and streaming platform Local 4+, WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis announced Thursday. McDonald will start these new roles beginning October 10th. “As I...
wcsx.com
Spicer Orchards – Fenton
Spicer Orchards is a big and beloved piece of the Fenton community and history. Growing fruit is a craft at Spicer Orchards: a craft that has been handed down through the generations. Today, the orchard offers tons of activities including You-Pick, playgrounds and inflatables, a WORK-OF-ART corn maze, and more. Every Fall, Spicer hosts the Harvest Festival and the 5K Pumpkin Run. Of course, there is plenty of Spicer’s delicious donuts and cider!
