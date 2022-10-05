Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
39th Annual Aunt Het Fall Festival takes place Oct. 8
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 39th Annual Aunt Het Fall Festival will return on Saturday, one week after it was originally scheduled to take place. “Ian presented us with some challenges, but we are so blessed to have a great working relationship with the city of Fountain Inn,” Heidi Hamrick, Fountain Inn Chamber of Commerce board member, told FOX Carolina.
golaurens.com
One week later, it's finally Squealin' time
Squealin’ on the Square will return to downtown Laurens this weekend, one week after the event had to be postponed due to Hurricane Ian. There will be arts and crafts, food vendors, BBQ, classic cars, contests, music, farm experiences and more. All food and drink will be cash or credit card. Quepons are no longer used. Beer sales will be Friday from 4pm-9:30pm and Saturday from 11am-9:30pm. Wristbands are required.
The Post and Courier
Clayton's Deli now open in Greenville alongside The Pound Cake Man bakery
GREENVILLE — "Sandwiches that will make you happy." That's the motto for Clayton's Deli, one of the Overbrook neighborhood's newest culinary additions. But it's not just a deli. Alongside Austin Bennett's concept is his father's bakery, The Pound Cake Man. The father-son collaborative is now open at 1628 E....
my40.tv
This weekend's WNC Parade of Homes to feature 32 Asheville-area homes
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — If you want to see some of the best homes in Western North Carolina, you will have the chance this weekend. The Western North Carolina Parade of Homes is set for Oct. 8-9 and Oct. 15-16. The event is a chance for builders to show off their best work in the area.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
The NC Foothills Farm Tour set to return next weekend
The NC Foothills Farm Tour is back with a fantastic lineup for Saturday, October 15.The tour is open to everyone and will feature four locations throughout Polk and Rutherford County. The October farm tour is an intensive educational session where visitors meet and learn from local food growers. Tours will...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
The Glorious Trees of Pearson’s Falls and Glen
The Tryon Garden Club is excited to announced a new tree identification project at. Pearson’s Falls! There are over 57 species of trees and woody shrubs within Pearson’s Falls. Glen. To help visitors learn to identify some of our trees, the Pearson’s Falls tree team has. added...
FOX Carolina
Blue Bell bringing back popular holiday flavor
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With the holiday season right around the corner, Blue Bell is reintroducing a popular holiday flavor. Starting Oct. 6, ice cream lovers can buy peppermint bark which is a smooth mint ice cream loaded with dark chocolate flavored chunks and peppermint bark pieces. Peppermint Bark...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Historical Marker dedicated to the Overmountain Men
MILL SPRING– On Oct 5th, North Carolina’s newest historical marker on Highway 108 & County Line Road in Mill Spring, NC, commemorates the Overmountain Men. Most fans of American history in this area know the story of the Overmountain Men, a band comprised of numerous volunteers from Polk and Rutherford Counties that helped win the Battle of King’s Mountain. Now everyone heading up and down Highway 108 from Polk County to Rutherford will be able to learn about the heroic volunteer band of Revolutionary War riflemen.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Country Music Fest amping up by adding Friday kickoff party
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Country Music Fest says two days just wasn’t enough. Organizers just announced an extra day has been added to this year’s festival. The festival initially went from a one-day concert in 2021 to a two-day fest this year. Now, concert-goers are invited...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Blood drive set to take place at Steps to Hope
COLUMBUS– Healthy individuals are needed every day to maintain an adequate blood supply for patients in need. Once a donor has made the commitment to give blood, it is important to take a few simple steps to prepare and help ensure a good donation experience. The community is invited...
WYFF4.com
Ghost story: The Walhalla Hitchhiker
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — Watch the video above to hear the ghost story of the Walhalla Hitchhiker. On dark, rainy nights, some have reported seeing a ghost looking for a ride on Highway 107. The country road winds through Walhalla, in Oconee County. You can hear more spooky stories...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
The Scatterlings to Perform at FENCE
The Scatterlings will be performing at FENCE on Sunday, October 16th at 4pm. Join us in the Great Room at FENCE for this free performance. The Scatterlings are a four-piece acoustic/Americana band based in Asheville, North Carolina. Many of their original songs offer masterful personal storytelling, while others are steeped deep in local history. The Scatterlings are composed of Elfy Kornfeld on lead vocals and baritone ukulele, Terrell Jones on upright bass and harmony vocals, Brad Pope on guitar and mandolin, and Kevin Gary on guitar, mandolin, and fiddle.
my40.tv
'We wanted to be involved': Construction begins on BeLoved Asheville's tiny home village
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After more than a year of planning and preparations, hammers are pounding and saws are buzzing in East Asheville. That was the sight Friday, Oct. 7 -- of a new project for extremely affordable housing. BeLoved Asheville is behind the 12 tiny home village off...
FOX Carolina
Dogs attack residents in Greer neighborhood
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A neighbor reached out to FOX Carolina, begging for help, because he says the dogs from down the street have been attacking people in his neighborhood. He sent us video of the attack. The dogs appear to have left bite and scratch marks on the...
WYFF4.com
Guinness World Record's oldest dog dies at her Upstate home
TAYLORS, S.C. — Pebbles, the world's oldest dog, from Taylors, has died just months before her 23rd birthday. According to the Instagram page in Pebbles' honor, she died peacefully from natural causes on Monday, Oct. 3. In May of this year, Guinness World Records awarded Pebbles as the oldest...
unc.edu
‘Where I’m meant to be’
A native of Hendersonville, North Carolina, Alex Acosta ’24 had two main goals after high school: 1) Get a good education, and 2) Don’t go into debt for that education. The third of four children, Acosta had his heart set on Carolina after his oldest brother, Luis ’17, attended UNC.
wspa.com
Ingles Open Road: Greer, SC
The following is paid content produced by Ingles Markets. I’m Chris Bainbridge, inviting you to take a ride with me. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
abcnews4.com
Restaurant Impossible filming dates in upstate South Carolina
The hit food network Restaurant Impossible is making two stops in upstate South Carolina for filming, construction, and dining for those who make reservations. Big Cliff's BBQ in Central on 302b E Main Street. (Dining) Lunch on Saturday, October 22nd at 11 a.m. Dinner on Sunday, October 23rd at 7...
greenvillejournal.com
Warbird Adventures to bring historic planes to Greenville Downtown Airport
Aviation fans and history buffs will get a chance to see World War II planes up close as Warbird Adventures Aviation Event comes to Greenville Downtown Airport (GMU) from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. on Oct. 29-30. The airport will host this free event at the Community Corridor and will be...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — An Asheville man convicted of first-degree kidnapping and strangulation will spend at least the next 6 1/2 years in prison. According to the Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office, following a three-day trial, Reshod Lamar Henderson, 47, was sentenced to 83-113 months in prison for kidnapping and a consecutive term of 8-19 months for assault. Henderson’s sentencing comes after at least three separate incidents with the same modus operandi.
