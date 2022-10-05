Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Volunteers Benefit from Jiffy Lube Partnership with MOW Diablo RegionZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
Legendary Radio Station Shuts Down SuddenlyNews Breaking LIVESan Francisco, CA
The Most Dangerous Bridges in AmericaTerry MansfieldSan Francisco, CA
This $75 fine-dining restaurant is dog-approvedInna DinkinsSan Francisco, CA
The Wave Organ is A Must-See in San FranciscoThe Daily ScoopSan Francisco, CA
Related
Multiple people mysteriously died at this Victorian bathhouse. It's now the site of an Oakland Whole Foods.
The Piedmont Baths, an aquatic theater and pleasure palace, were mired in tragedy.
EXCLUSIVE: Shots fired in daytime carjacking attempt at San Francisco shopping plaza
Video shows one of the two suspects fire multiple rounds at the blue Honda sedan. The news of the incident came as a shock to many who eat and shop at the popular, family-friendly shopping plaza.
SF carjacking reported early Friday in Portola District
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco police are investigating a carjacking early Friday morning in the city’s Portola District. The theft was reported at 1:38 a.m. in the area of Woolsey and Holyoke streets. Two suspects, a male and female, used force to steal the vehicle from a 42-year-old man, according to police. The man […]
4 suspects arrested in connection to fight on BART, carjacking of elderly couple in East Bay
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Four suspects were arrested Thursday in connection to a Sept. 28 carjacking of an elderly couple at the Antioch BART station, the BART Police Department announced in a Facebook post. Police said the same suspects were involved in a fight Thursday on an Antioch-bound train at the Walnut Creek […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
High-flying photos from San Francisco's Fleet Week
Piercingly loud sounds not included.
NBC Bay Area
Watch: Woman Fights Off Attacker in San Francisco's Castro District
A woman was followed into a building headed to an appointment in San Francisco's Castro District when she was attacked and robbed. She didn't want to let the purse snatcher get away without a fight, and it was all caught on video. Whitney Peterson said she was having a great...
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Some Dude Took a Swim in Lake Merritt
Someone with a death wish or a fetish for pollutants took an actual swim in Oakland's Lake Merritt the other day, and it was caught on video. This is disgusting, no one should ever do this, and the man's current health status/mental state has not been confirmed. [itsthebay/Instagram]. There was...
sftimes.com
The 6 Best Neighborhoods in San Francisco
There’s no denying that San Francisco is one of the most desirable places to live in the United States. The city by the bay has it all – incredible views, a vibrant culture, and a diverse population. Also, it’s likewise home to probably the best neighborhoods in the country.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SF Bay water rescue underway near Dogpatch, subject remains in the water
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Fire Department is conducting a water rescue in the San Francisco Bay, according to a tweet from the department. A person is in the water in distress, the tweet states. A rescue is in progress, and people are being urged to avoid the area. The rescue is taking […]
San Jose fire officials investigating social media video of exotic dancer stepping out of truck
SAN JOSE -- City fire officials launched an official investigation Friday after a video was posted of a scantily clad exotic dancer stepping out off a San Jose fire truck.On the video, the truck is on a San Jose street with its lights flashing. The woman steps out of the truck and enters an adult entertain establishment.In a news release, fire officials said the department takes all feedback regarding the conduct of its employees seriously. "The department has become aware of a concerning video posted on social media," said San José Fire Chief Robert Sapien, Jr. "An investigation has been initiated to determine facts surrounding the video."If findings of an internal investigation reveal inappropriate behavior of any department members, appropriate steps will be taken to address the matter, officials said."All City of San José employees are expected to adhere to the Code of Ethics Policy they have agreed to as a condition of their employment."
KTVU FOX 2
State to audit all police agencies in 3 Bay Area counties after 47 deputies found 'unsuitable'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The state agency vested with the power of overseeing the hiring and training of law enforcement in California will now be auditing every police department in three Bay Area counties stemming from revelations that 47 Alameda County sheriff's deputies were hired despite getting "not suitable" marks on their psychological exams.
Authorities seize over two dozen dogs from San Francisco home
SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco Animal Control officers and deputies with the sheriff's department were seen taking an estimated 30 dogs out of a home Wednesday morning.The seizure happened at a home on Olmstead Street near McLaren Park and the 101/280 interchange not far from Visitation Valley. SF Animal Control said they were called out after neighbors complained about the noise and smells coming from the home. The resident said she didn't intend to have so many animals, but the dogs kept having puppies and it got away from her. She claimed she was working to re-house the animals herself."I just started with two and they just kept having babies," she said. "You know, they multiply so fast. I don't know if they're going to charge me to get my dogs back. I want some of them back." The San Francisco Department of Animal Care and Control said this is an ongoing criminal investigation. All of the dogs are in their protective custody and being examined by shelter veterinarians.They added that none of the dogs are currently available for adoption.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Bay Area
East Bay Woman Sues Over $6,000 Drug Test
An East Bay woman says one of the largest health care providers in the Bay Area charged her $6,000 for a drug test, prompting her to take legal action. The woman and her lawyer are filing what they hope will be a class action lawsuit against John Muir Health in Contra Costa County, saying the charges from her June emergency room visit were not only high but unconscionable.
SFGate
Police Investigating Shooting
BERKELEY (BCN) Police in Berkeley are investigating a shooting that occurred downtown Saturday morning. The shooting occurred in the area of Durant and Telegraph avenues, according to the Berkeley Police Department. Police first reported the incident around 1:35 a.m. and were asking the public to avoid the area until further...
U.S. Dept. of Labor fines Bay Area food delivery startup nearly $140K for hiring underaged drivers
Some drivers were as young as 16.
SFGate
Chp Reporting Traffic Fatality On Pedrick Road
The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Friday night on Pedrick Road at Tremont Road in Solano County. The incident was first reported Friday at 11:26 p.m. The incident caused the closure of the roadways for several hours, according to the CHP. Copyright © 2022 Bay City...
Serial Killer On The Loose! Chaos Erupts In Stockton After Police Connect 6 Homicides To 1 Murderer Targeting Hispanic Men In 209 Area
Police believe six homicides committed in the Stockton and Oakland, California, areas could be the work of a serial killer, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to authorities, ballistics tests and video evidence taken from the crime scenes have linked the incidents involving the two Northern California cities. The suspected serial killer appears to be targeting Hispanic men who are alone at night and early morning hours. Stockton and Oakland are around 70 miles apart. To help demonstrate the six homicides connection — as well as additional violent assaults — that have occurred in the California cities, authorities have released a timeline...
indybay.org
Blue Angels of Death buzz over Oakland today
Oakland - October of 2022, and somehow it felt just like another warm typical day of horrors. Reportedly, the streets of Oakland are dripping in blood from the latest shootings, the U.S. Supreme Court is on the verge of eviscerating our voting rights, Vladimir Putin is threatening nuclear war again, North Korea has been testing their missiles over the skies of Japan, a South Korean missile accident panics the public, a U.S. aircraft carrier and South Korean warships start new drills during tensions with North Korea, and the madness of Fleet Week is happening in San Francisco with the happy go-lucky on-leave sailors heading to Oakland in search of a good time.
Oakland man linked to Stockton serial killings
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – KRON4 heard from the family of Miguel Vasquez on Friday. He is the Oakland man identified as one of the victims of a suspected serial killer from Stockton. KRON4 spoke with Vasquez’s daughter and sister who are still seeking justice. Investigators say the 39-year-old father of three was killed in East […]
Party at short-term rental with 300-400 people broken up in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department broke up a large party on Wednesday night. Police said there were as many as 300-400 people coming to and from the residence and 100 vehicles at the scene. SRPD officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Flintridge Drive at about 10:13 p.m. The […]
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
25K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 11