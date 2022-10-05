ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

news9.com

No Injuries Reported In Head-On Crash In NW OKC

No injuries have been reported in a head-on crash that happened Saturday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, authorities said. Oklahoma City police said this happened near West Britton Road and North Council Road. Both drivers were able to walk away from the scene, police said.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

OCPD Investigating Shooting In NW OKC

Oklahoma City police are investigating after one person was shot in the northwest part of the city Wednesday night. The shooting call came out around 9:15 p.m. Officers responded to NW 1st Street and Klein Avenue and found one person with a gunshot wound. They were taken to a local...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
news9.com

1 Wounded In SW OKC Shooting

The Oklahoma City Police Department have responded to a shooting Thursday morning near Southwest 42nd Street and South St. Clair Avenue. OCPD said one adult male called 9-1-1 who said he had been shot. Around that time, police also said they received several other calls stating they heard shots fired.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Firefighters Battling Blaze At NE OKC Supply Company

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said it is battling a fire on the city's northeast side. The fire is located at a business near North Santa Fe Avenue and Northeast 50th Street. OKCFD initially reported smoke coming from the structure. No word yet on what caused the fire. This is...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

'Haunt The Zoo' Returns To OKC Zoo

A metro Halloween tradition is kicking off Saturday at the Oklahoma City Zoo. Candice Rennels with the Oklahoma City Zoo joined News 9’s Saturday morning newscast to talk about this year's "Haunt the Zoo."
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

OU Students Disappointed In Availability Of Parking On Campus

According to an open records request, the University of Oklahoma has about 3,000 commuter spots in Norman, but sold more than twice as many parking passes. Haden White, a student at OU, said the problem is starting to affect his class attendance. "Sometimes you would end up having to miss...
NORMAN, OK
news9.com

New Retail, Affordable Housing Developments Coming To OKC

Oklahoma City councilmembers have just approved three new large-scale developments. Mayor David Holt said they will bring more affordable housing options and business to the city. Project No. 1 is a concept called “The Nova.” City councilmembers approved plans to redevelop some of the buildings in Automobile Alley.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

City Of Norman To Vote On Temporary Warming Shelter

The City of Norman will be voting on a temporary warming shelter for people experiencing homelessness. This comes after months of the council discussing how they will bring more resources to the homeless community. Folks said it may just be a temporary shelter, but it's a guaranteed safe space for...
NORMAN, OK
news9.com

Jenks Trojans Take On Norman North Timberwolves

The final stop on the roundup is the Jenks Trojans taking on Norman North. In the 2nd quarter, Jenks' Jordan Schelling through a crowd in the middle, turns on the jets and touches down. The Timberwolves, Kamden Sixkiller with a beautiful throw. Cason Cabbiness made a big gain. The final,...
JENKS, OK
news9.com

Sand Springs Faces Off Against Stillwater

The Sandites faced off against Stillwater. Opening possession for the Pioneers, Gage Gundy with the screen pass to Heston Thompson makes a couple of moves and he takes it into the end zone. Same score later in the 1st, Gundy with a strike to a wide open Thompson in the...
STILLWATER, OK

