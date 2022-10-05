Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
3 Great Steakhouses in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Related
news9.com
No Injuries Reported In Head-On Crash In NW OKC
No injuries have been reported in a head-on crash that happened Saturday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, authorities said. Oklahoma City police said this happened near West Britton Road and North Council Road. Both drivers were able to walk away from the scene, police said.
news9.com
Police Identify Woman Found Dead At Apartment Complex In NW Oklahoma City
An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead at an apartment complex on the northwest side of the city on Friday morning, according to Oklahoma City Police. The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Brianne Torres. Officers said they responded to a shooting at an apartment near North...
news9.com
OCPD Investigating Shooting In NW OKC
Oklahoma City police are investigating after one person was shot in the northwest part of the city Wednesday night. The shooting call came out around 9:15 p.m. Officers responded to NW 1st Street and Klein Avenue and found one person with a gunshot wound. They were taken to a local...
news9.com
Man Arrested, 2 Officers Injured Following Multiple Incidents In Stillwater
Stillwater police have arrested a man in connection to multiple incidents in Stillwater. Police responded to the scene at a home near West 7th Avenue and 3290 Road in reference to a physical domestic investigation at 9:19 p.m. on Tuesday. When officers arrived on the scene, they contacted the suspect’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news9.com
1 Wounded In SW OKC Shooting
The Oklahoma City Police Department have responded to a shooting Thursday morning near Southwest 42nd Street and South St. Clair Avenue. OCPD said one adult male called 9-1-1 who said he had been shot. Around that time, police also said they received several other calls stating they heard shots fired.
news9.com
Man Speaks Out After Fighting His Way Out Of SW OKC Hostage Situation
An hourslong hostage standoff ended with a suspect in custody. Oklahoma City police said it started as a welfare check at an apartment in southwest Oklahoma City. Valeria Salas, who lives nearby, said she heard loud pops. "By the time I came out and seen (sic) outside, there was already...
news9.com
Firefighters Battling Blaze At NE OKC Supply Company
The Oklahoma City Fire Department said it is battling a fire on the city's northeast side. The fire is located at a business near North Santa Fe Avenue and Northeast 50th Street. OKCFD initially reported smoke coming from the structure. No word yet on what caused the fire. This is...
news9.com
'Haunt The Zoo' Returns To OKC Zoo
A metro Halloween tradition is kicking off Saturday at the Oklahoma City Zoo. Candice Rennels with the Oklahoma City Zoo joined News 9’s Saturday morning newscast to talk about this year's "Haunt the Zoo."
IN THIS ARTICLE
news9.com
OU Students Disappointed In Availability Of Parking On Campus
According to an open records request, the University of Oklahoma has about 3,000 commuter spots in Norman, but sold more than twice as many parking passes. Haden White, a student at OU, said the problem is starting to affect his class attendance. "Sometimes you would end up having to miss...
news9.com
New Retail, Affordable Housing Developments Coming To OKC
Oklahoma City councilmembers have just approved three new large-scale developments. Mayor David Holt said they will bring more affordable housing options and business to the city. Project No. 1 is a concept called “The Nova.” City councilmembers approved plans to redevelop some of the buildings in Automobile Alley.
news9.com
City Of Norman To Vote On Temporary Warming Shelter
The City of Norman will be voting on a temporary warming shelter for people experiencing homelessness. This comes after months of the council discussing how they will bring more resources to the homeless community. Folks said it may just be a temporary shelter, but it's a guaranteed safe space for...
news9.com
Jenks Trojans Take On Norman North Timberwolves
The final stop on the roundup is the Jenks Trojans taking on Norman North. In the 2nd quarter, Jenks' Jordan Schelling through a crowd in the middle, turns on the jets and touches down. The Timberwolves, Kamden Sixkiller with a beautiful throw. Cason Cabbiness made a big gain. The final,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news9.com
Sand Springs Faces Off Against Stillwater
The Sandites faced off against Stillwater. Opening possession for the Pioneers, Gage Gundy with the screen pass to Heston Thompson makes a couple of moves and he takes it into the end zone. Same score later in the 1st, Gundy with a strike to a wide open Thompson in the...
Comments / 0