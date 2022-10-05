ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Three Teens Arrested in Connection with Shooting Incidents in Nashville

By Source Staff
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago

From Metro Police October 5, 2022

TITANS (The Investigative Team Addressing Neighborhood Shootings) detectives Monday arrested Marqueze Summers, 18, for his suspected involvement in at least two shooting incidents. Arrested with him were two juvenile friends, ages 17 and 16, who are also charged with gun offenses. Recovered from the S. 5th Street home where they were located were seven guns, multiple rounds of ammunition, a digital scale, and 39 grams of marijuana.

Summers is jailed in lieu of $217,000 bond on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of felony reckless endangerment, three counts of contributing to the delinquency of minors, and seven counts of unlawful gun possession. He is accused of taking part in a September 21 shootout with persons in a car near the intersection of 40th Avenue North and Clifton Avenue. No one was hit by gunfire, although there were several persons standing in the parking lot of a nearby market, including a small child.

The 17-year-old is charged at Juvenile Court with reckless endangerment in this case.

Summers is also charged with exchanging gunfire on July 24 with persons outside a motel on Brick Church Pike. No one was hit.

The 16-year-old arrested Monday is charged with unlawful gun possession, but is also under investigation in shooting incidents.

