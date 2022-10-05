ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Celebrate Broadway, Italian heritage and more with these Newport weekend events

By Scott Barrett, Newport Daily News
We can only hope the weather is a little better this weekend than it was this past Saturday and Sunday. Then again, could it be any worse?

It’s a three-day holiday weekend coming up with plenty of things to do, including a popular parade that snakes its way through the streets of Newport.

Here are four can’t-miss events happening locally, and one that could draw you away from Newport County:

Return of the Broadway Street Fair

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Broadway Street Fair had grown into one of the most popular fall events in the city. After two straight years of cancelations, it returns Oct. 8 from noon to 5 p.m., though slightly scaled back.

Debbie Tungett Bailey, one of the main organizers of the fair, told The Daily News in August there would be three stages for live music rather than five, and the street will only be closed off to cars from Equality Park down to Fastnet Pub, not extending down into Washington Square as it had previously.

Also, previous fairs also included a “Beyond Broadway” beer garden featuring local brews and musical acts at the Great Friends Meeting House, which is not on the docket for this year.

Still, if there’s one area of the city that needs a boost after some tough times during the pandemic, it’s Broadway, and the street fair has always delivered. Learn more at broadwaystreetfair.com.

Celebrate all things Italian with the annual Heritage Parade

The annual march, rebranded last year as the Italian Heritage Parade, will step off at noon from St. Joseph’s Church on Broadway. The route takes participants through Washington Square and down Thames Street before turning onto Memorial Boulevard.

It will end at the statue of Christopher Columbus at the intersection of Bellevue Avenue.

Members of the Newport Seaside Garden Club, who have cared for the area surrounding the Columbus statue for more than two decades, will serve as grand marshals of the parade.

“This is the year to honor them for their commitment to Italian heritage and that particular spot in the city,” said Carmela Geer, one of the event organizers.

Longtime Festa Italiana committee member Sandra Flowers will lead the program at the conclusion of the parade, and the U.S. Navy Band and the Middletown and Portsmouth high school marching bands are set to perform.

Learn more at newportfesta.org.

Rogue Island Comedy Festival isn’t the only place to find laughs

The Rogue Island Comedy Festival kicks off Thursday and runs through Sunday at various locations, but you can also see some great standup comedians this weekend in Portsmouth.

The VFW Post 5390, 822 Anthony Road, is hosting a Comedy Showcase on Saturday. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7.

Mike McCarthy, who has performed at Comix Roadhouse, the Comedy Connection, and on The Irish Comedy Tour, will be the headliner, and Aaron "Tiny" Smith, Afe Mussa and Andrew Donnelly also will perform. Bo Applegate will serve as the host.

There will be drink specials and a 50-50 raffle. Tickets cost $15 at the door. Visit facebook.com/VFWPost5390 to learn more.

Get your pet blessed at Emmanuel Church

The Blessing of the Animals and Prayer for Creation, celebrating pets and humans’ connection to the natural world through them, will take place on Sunday, Oct. 9, during the 10 a.m. service inside Emmanuel Church, 42 Dearborn St. in Newport.

Pets will sit with their humans. The entire community is welcome to bring their well-behaved pets to this blessing and celebration. The priest will have a blessing with each animal and its human.

There will be goodies for pets, their humans and others present after the service. There is no admission fee. Free parking is available in the church lot on Dearborn Street, opposite the churchyard.

Humans are asked to have their pets on a leash and to clean up after them. Some pets may be more comfortable remaining in their carriers.

See some larger-than-life pumpkins

The Southern New England Giant Pumpkin Growers Weigh-Off is scheduled to take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Frerichs Farm, 43 Kinnicutt Ave., in Warren.

The family-friendly event includes a corn maze, pirate ship, rides and a western town for the kids to play in. Enjoy the pumpkin painting and you can build your own scarecrow for a small fee. There will be food trucks and live music all day long. Admission is free, but there is a $5 parking fee.

Last year the largest pumpkin weighed in at 2,201 pounds, grown by Ron Wallace. How big will the biggest pumpkin be in 2022? Learn more at frerichsfarm.com.

