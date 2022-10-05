Kiryukhin advances to District tournament

The Athens Girls tennis team competed in the 2022 Sectional tournament held in Portsmouth. It was a tough, competitive day for the team but they were able to see one of their competitors break through and qualify for the District tournament.

Vlada Kiryukhin won two matches on the day. First, she faced off against Circleville senior Gracie Riddick in a three-hour match, winning 5-7, 6-4, 6-1.

The sophomore then faced off against Kendal Pauley from Ironton. She won in two sets with scores of 6-3, 6-1 to help qualify for Sectionals.

Another sophomore, Lizzie Castelino came just short of qualifying. Castelino won two matches, sweeping both Katie Bailey from Washington Court House and Isabella Fitch from Minford. In the match to help send her to Sectionals, she fell to Unioto’s Caitlyn Pennington 4-6, 2-6.

Senior Bella Grijalva fell in her first match 0-2, 0-6 to Notre Dame’s Savannah Holtgrewe.

In doubles competition, sophomores Addy McGarry and Lucy Ingram won their first match 6-0, 6-2. They eventually fell next match to the No. 2 seeded Minford team 0-6, 0-6.

Kylie Snider and Giuliana Cutright fell 5-7, 3-6 to Ironton in their only match.

Kiryukhin starts her attempt for glory at the District tournament at Ohio University next Wednesday.