Rising: October 5, 2022

By Kbrady
The Hill
 3 days ago
Dem advantage with Latinos DOWN BY HALF since 2012, voters side with GOP on crime, economy

Staff Writer at The Hill, Rafael Bernal, weighs in on new polling showing the Democratic advantage among Latino voters declining from prior election cycles.

NEW POLL: 54% DISAPPROVE of Biden, 35% blame immigration policies for ILLEGAL border crossings

Advisor at Decision Desk HQ, Scott Tranter, breaks down on a new NewsNation-Decision Desk HQ poll, including voters’ thoughts on 2024 candidates, and issues such as inflation, Covid, and the War in Ukraine.

Elon Musk, Twitter deal back on: MASSIVE BLOW to pro-censorship mob? Robby Soave & Mike Solana react

Editor-in-Chief of Pirate Wires, Mike Solana, discusses Elon Musk’s proposal in court that would see him purchase Twitter for $54.20 per share, under the same terms set all the way back in April.

LAPD officer killed during TRAINING EXERCISE was investigating cops accused of GANG RAPE: Report

Senior editor at Reason, Elizabeth Nolan Brown, weighs in on the latest details surrounding the death of an LAPD officer who was killed during the job training in May. The officer’s family is now suggesting a murder occurred.

WALL STREET, EPA are behind Jackson’s water crisis: Matthew Cunningham-Cook

New reporting by The Lever has linked how Wall Street is behind the water crisis in Jackson, Miss. Reporter at The Lever, Matthew Cunningham-Cook, discusses his findings with Robby Soave.

Nord Stream operators: Authorities WON’T ALLOW US to inspect damaged pipelines

Lt. Col. Daniel Davis weighs in on operators of Nord Stream, the network of the Baltic Sea gas pipelines that linked Russia and Germany until they both leaked last week, who have said that authorities are not allowing them to inspect damaged pipelines, according to Reuters.

15-yr-old girl KILLED while running to police for help, officers BLAME THE VICTIM: Olayemi Olurin

Movement lawyer, Olayemi Olurin, weighs in on the death of alleged kidnapping victim 15-year-old Savannah Graziano, who was shot and killed as she ran towards police officers.

The Hill

Rising

The Hill

CNN anchor on leave after ‘internal investigation’ following fall: report

An anchor at CNN has taken a leave of absence from the network after he took a fall during an overseas reporting trip, according to a new report. Jim Sciutto, who anchors one of the channel’s daytime news programs, has been off the air this week on “personal leave” after the network conducted an investigation into a serious fall the journalist took while in Amsterdam.
Elon Musk
Daniel Davis
The Independent

Geraldo Rivera warns DeSantis will ‘feel the wrath of Latino voters’ for exploiting migrants in political stunt

Fox News political commentator Geraldo Rivera has sent a scathing message to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after his political stunt involving Venezuelan migrants. Rivera took to Twitter and predicted that Mr DeSantis will face serious consequences at the ballot box for sending two flights of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last month. According to a Mason-Dixon poll released on Wednesday, Mr DeSantis leads the gubernatorial race in the Sunshine State by 11 points over Democrat Charlie Crist. “Governor DeSantis will soon feel the wrath of Florida’s Latino voters outraged by his toying with the lives of those Venezuelan refugees he...
CNBC

German minister criticizes U.S. over 'astronomical' natural gas prices

Germany's economy minister has accused the U.S. and other "friendly" gas supplier states of astronomical prices for their supplies. He suggested some gas suppliers were profiting from the fallout from the war in Ukraine which has sent global energy prices soaring. Germany's economy minister accused the U.S. and other "friendly"...
msn.com

Higgins to President Biden: ‘Your administration must end its predatory stance toward American oil and gas producers'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) – Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) sent a letter to President Biden on Wednesday, urging action to increase American oil and gas production. In a press release from the Congressman, he writes to the President, "Your administration's energy policies have injured domestic oil and gas production and destroyed American energy independence. Gas prices and utility costs are again rising, and the United States is more susceptible than ever to global market disruptions."
The Hill

Kelly, Hobbs leading Arizona races: CNN poll

Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly (Ariz.) and gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs (D-Ariz.) currently have the lead in their respective races ahead of November’s midterm elections, according to a new CNN poll. The poll, published on Thursday, found that 51 percent of respondents said they’ll support Kelly in next month’s Senate...
Germany
The Hill

CNN anchor Jim Sciutto expected to return in a few weeks after ‘personal leave’

CNN anchor Jim Sciutto is expected to return to the air in a few weeks after taking a leave of absence, the network’s Reliable Sources newsletter reported on Thursday. Sciutto has been off the air this week on “personal leave” after the network conducted an investigation into a serious fall the journalist took in Amsterdam earlier this year, according to The Daily Beast.
TheDailyBeast

Russia and OPEC Are Driving U.S. and China Into an Unlikely Partnership

The past seems to exercise its own gravitational pull. Even as progress keeps nudging us forward, with all our knowledge rooted in memory we tend to see contemporary events in the light of the past rather than of the future they are relentlessly ushering in. That can be a dangerous trap.While George Santayana famously wrote in his book, The Life of Reason: The Phases of Human Progress, that “those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it,” a paradoxical corollary is also true. Those who cannot stop seeing the world primarily in terms of the past are condemned...
The Hill

Why the Saudis and Emiratis back Russia’s call for oil production cuts

Why are America’s longtime allies, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), supporting Russia by agreeing with it to cut oil production in the OPEC+ format? The U.S. and other Western governments have asked the Saudis and Emiratis — the only OPEC oil producers believed to have spare capacity — to increase their oil production in order to tamp down oil prices that rose following Western sanctions on Russian petroleum. Their refusal to do so will likely raise prices — which benefits Vladimir Putin by allowing him to continue selling Russian oil to China and India at a higher (albeit discounted) price than would prevail if America’s Gulf Arab allies increased their production.
The Hill

GOP Senate campaign arm pulls money out of New Hampshire as Bolduc falters

The GOP’s Senate campaign arm is reportedly pulling millions of dollars out of the New Hampshire Senate race and redirecting it to other states. Politico’s Natalie Allison reported Friday that the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) said the move was a result of other ad money being spent in the state to support Don Bolduc, the Republican nominee for Senate who is attempting to defeat Sen. Maggie Hassan (D). The committee is diverting the funding to races in Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Nevada.
