ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarence, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
104.5 The Team

Offensive! Tiny NY Island Was Once Named After Female Body Part?

Hopefully you haven't been in a coma the last 6 years but imagine if you were and you finally come out if it and learn the Washington Redskins are now the Washington Commanders, the Gypsy Moth is now Lymantria Dispar and one of the islands in the Finger Lakes has changed it's name. What has happened?
NFL
104.5 The Team

NY Trail Cam Captures Playful Fisher! Are They As Mean As People Say?

What is the deal with the fisher? Are they the evil animal in the kingdom or are they as gentle as a house cat?. Over the years I have heard stories of how nasty and mean a fisher can be. Recently New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) conducted a study designed to track bobcat and what they found was at least 1 playful fisher. Watch the video below to see how this guy was indeed as playful as a house cat.
ANIMALS
104.5 The Team

104.5 The Team

Schenectady, NY
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy