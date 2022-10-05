Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Offensive! Tiny NY Island Was Once Named After Female Body Part?
Hopefully you haven't been in a coma the last 6 years but imagine if you were and you finally come out if it and learn the Washington Redskins are now the Washington Commanders, the Gypsy Moth is now Lymantria Dispar and one of the islands in the Finger Lakes has changed it's name. What has happened?
NFL・
NY Trail Cam Captures Playful Fisher! Are They As Mean As People Say?
What is the deal with the fisher? Are they the evil animal in the kingdom or are they as gentle as a house cat?. Over the years I have heard stories of how nasty and mean a fisher can be. Recently New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) conducted a study designed to track bobcat and what they found was at least 1 playful fisher. Watch the video below to see how this guy was indeed as playful as a house cat.
All Rise! Offer For New York Yankees’ Historic Ball Hits $2M
Tuesday night, when Corey Youmans sat down in his left field seats at Globe Life Field in Section 31, Row 1, Seat 3, he may have dreamed that he could snag a valuable piece of history. Well, dreams come true and the baseball that Youmans caught in his glove is already worth $2 million. That number may get higher.
104.5 The Team
Schenectady, NY
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0