Read full article on original website
Related
erienewsnow.com
Peek’n Peak Resort’s 34th Annual Fall Fest Kicks Off this Weekend
CLYMER, NY (Erie News Now) – This weekend kicks off the Peek’n Peak Resort’s 34th annual Fall Fest. There’s a plethora of activities to keep visitors busy. Festivities start at 11am Saturday, they’ll go from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. Same time frame for next weekend.
erienewsnow.com
Beach Glass and Arts Festival Begins
If you are looking to get a jump start on some Christmas shopping, the Beach Glass and Arts festival kicked off on Saturday at the Bayfront Convention Center. The two-day event features jewelers, sculptors, painters, wood workers, photographers and authors. There's also antique collectors, beach glass collectors and lectures along with live music.
North East Fall Fest kicks off at Gravel Pit Park
Hundreds of people are celebrating fall in North East this weekend. Tonight kicked off Fall Fest 2022 at Gravel Pit Park. Those in attendance got to enjoy live music, food trucks, and drinks from area breweries, distilleries and meaderies. Fall Fest is not only a time to celebrate the season, but it’s also an […]
Be a Tourist: Events around town Oct. 7-9
Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend! Eerie Horror Fest The Eerie Horror Fest is four days of selected short and feature-length films including a special silent film screening of “Nosferatu” […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
erienewsnow.com
A.N.N.A. Shelter to Host Dogtoberfest this Weekend
There's a chance this weekend to help out the A.N.N.A. Shelter, and this one involves beer and an adorable costume contest. It's the Erie Brewing Company's Dogtoberfest event. There will be food, beer, games, a photo booth, and a costume contest. There's a minimum donation of $25 to attend, and...
Disney on Ice coming to Erie this February; tickets go on sale next week
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Get ready to discover the hero inside us all when Disney On Ice returns with a magical adventure for the whole family! Audiences will discover what it truly means to be a hero as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and friends from around the Disney Kingdom come together to take families on a journey […]
wnynewsnow.com
Erie Zoo Prepares for Zoo Boo and Winter Hibernation
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Zoo Boo at the Erie Zoo kicks off in one week on October 12. Before families head out to enjoy all the fun, there’s a few things they need to know. In recent years, officials at the Erie Zoo have changed the...
erienewsnow.com
Women's March Held in Downtown Erie
Dozens of women gathered in Perry Square on Saturday afternoon for the annual Women's March. This came as Women's Marches for reproductive rights took place all across the country. In Erie, there were dozens of booths from different local organizations set up where people could learn more about different female-owned...
IN THIS ARTICLE
erienewsnow.com
Kick for a CURE Charity Game Draws Crowds and Donations
The Erie High Lady Royals and North East Grape Picker hit the field on Saturday for a soccer match along with their annual Kick for a CURE Charity game. All the money raised during the Saturday morning game goes toward Linked by Pink, a non profit that provides support to cancer patients under the age of 45.
yourdailylocal.com
Toys for Tots Sign-Up Dates Set
WARREN, Pa. – Sign-up dates for the 75th annual Toys for Tots program have been set for October and November. All sign-ups will be at the Marine Corps League at 2355 Jackson Avenue. The first sign-ups will be held from 1 – 5 p.m. on Oct. 12, 13, and 14.
erienewsnow.com
Mayville High School Graduate Grant Pearsoll Featured on Vietnam Reflections Series
His career started in 1967 fresh out of High School and lasted until 2006. His passion for flying began during a trip to a recruiting office. He saw a Helicopter poster on the wall of the office and decided that would be his career path. He told Erie News Now,...
Tracked in Costa Rica: a little, local bird makes a big, international journey
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — As migrants are boarded on planes during long-standing immigration disputes, as countries debate international trade and compare the values of their currency, and as people raise flags either in their front yards or on contested battlegrounds in eastern Europe, birds beat their wings through the air and pass over it all. Tomorrow, Oct. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two fires break out Friday morning in Chautauqua County
BEMUS POINT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chautauqua County Fire Investigators said two fires broke out early Friday morning. At 6 a.m., fire investigators, assisted by multiple fire companies, responded to the scene of Chautauqua Avenue where they say two separate houses caught fire. Investigators said that the two fires were caused by a re-kindled house fire […]
Erie homeless shelters prepare for winter season
This weekend will be chilly, but nothing like what Erie residents will eventually be dealing with this winter. That’s why local shelters are gearing up for what they anticipate to be another busy season. Colder temperatures are coming, and more and more people are dialing the local shelter service hotline — 814 shelter — to […]
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown’s Salvation Army Preparing To Help Hurricane Victims
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Hurricane Ian had a devastating impact on anyone in its path, and now, residents in Florida are left to pick up the pieces. Luckily, many selfless groups are stepping up to the plate to help. In Jamestown, the local Salvation Army is getting ready to lend a hand.
d9and10sports.com
Oct. 7 D10 Football: Warren’s Morelli Picks up 100th Win as Head Coach; McDowell Hands Meadville First Loss; Knox at it Again for OC
ERIE, Pa. – Warren head coach Mark Morelli picked up his 100th career victory as the Dragons used a dominant defensive effort to beat Mercyhurst Prep, 12-0. • Farrell Powers Past Sharpsville • D9 Recaps. The win was the 28th at Warren for Morelli, who also served...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Sports Center to Provide Tiny Homes for Homeless Veterans
Erie Sports Center owner Troy Bingham is using his facility as an agent for change. "I'm at a stage in my life where I don't need much more, and so I can help give back to other people," said Bingham. "That's what I'm determined to do." Bingham is teaming up...
Erie Water Works unveils improvements to Cherry Street pumping station
Erie Water Works continues to improve the water quality throughout the region, unveiling some improvements Thursday afternoon. More than 40,000 Erie residents rely on a water pumping station on Cherry Street. The Erie County Water Authority has modernized that station, implementing efficiency pumps. The CEO of Erie Water Works said these upgrades will make water […]
Woman found dead after Chautauqua County home catches fire
The cause and origin of the fire is undetermined, as of Wednesday afternoon.
Resentencing hearing underway for Erie man charged in 1992 murder of 5-year-old
An Erie man is being resentenced for the 1992 murder of his five-year-old neighbor. A hearing is being held at the Erie County Courthouse for 47-year-old Scott Schroat, who was 17 at the time of the murder of five-year-old Lila Ebright. The case was remanded by the state Superior Court where Erie County Judge John […]
Comments / 0