2news.com
City of Reno’s Micromobility Pilot Project moving to next phase
The City of Reno today announced the next phase of its Micromobility Pilot Project, which began by testing six different micromobility features over three months. The goals of the test phase of the Micromobility Pilot Project were to introduce Reno residents to new micromobility features, gather community input, and collect data to contribute to a future plan as the City of Reno and Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) expand micromobility downtown and around our region.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
City of Incline Village questions answered at town hall
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village Crystal Bay Community & Business Association hosted a town hall meeting at the Chateau on Tuesday, Sept. 27, to present updates on the latest efforts to incorporate into a city. The meeting went over many of the key aspects of what becoming...
2news.com
Reno-Sparks Indian Colony Hosts Fall Fest Native American Craft Fair
The Reno-Sparks Indian Colony is having its Annual Fall Fest Native American Craft Fair on October 8, 2022. You can stop by any time from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. tomorrow at the Gymnasium at Reno-Sparks Indian Colony, 34 Reservation Road in Reno, NV. Admission is free, but you must...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Outdoor work on Tahoe Events Center faces Oct. 15 deadline
STATELINE, Nev. — Workers are scrambling to get as much dirt work done at the Stateline Events Center before the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency’s Oct. 15 deadline. Once that deadline passes, work will shift to the interior of the largest single project underway in Douglas County. Core Construction...
FOX Reno
Crews knock down fire at northwest Reno shopping center
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Crews knocked down a fire in a northwest Reno shopping center early Thursday morning. The fire happened around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 6. Authorities say the started in the attic above YogaSix and Pizza Guys on Mae Anne and Robb Drive.
FOX Reno
Top 25 places to eat in Reno-Tahoe
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Yelp's Michael Tragash joined Fox 11's Chris Murphy to talk about the Top 25 places to eat in the Reno-Tahoe area. This week's restaurant is Scoups Ice Cream & Soup Bar. It's #23 on the list and located in Carson City.
2news.com
Harvest train comes to the Nevada State Railroad Museum
The Nevada State Railroad Museum and the Friends of the Nevada State Railroad Museum are hosting the Harvest Train event on October 15 and 16. Guests will be able to ride on the historic Carson & Tahoe Lumber 7 Fluming Co. Glenbrook and Virginia & Truckee Railroad No. 25. Family...
2news.com
Power restored to most in southwest Reno, cause under investigation
Power has been restored to most NV Energy customers in southwest Reno. The outage lasted multiple hours. NV Energy has not released a cause for the outage. ---------------------------------------------------------- Original Story:. NV Energy is reporting that over 2,200 customers are without power in southwest Reno Friday morning. According to NV Energy,...
1 Person Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Carson City (Carson City, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Carson City on Thursday evening. The crash happened near Stewart and Little Lane at around 6:30 p.m. The officials stated that the pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and the driver of the vehicle fled the scene. According to...
Record-Courier
3 Great Seafood Places in Nevada
If you live in Nevada or wish to travel there soon, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Nevada that are known for serving high-quality food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
2news.com
N McCarran and 4th Street Closed, NSP Investigating Crash
Nevada State Police is investigating a crash that happened at N McCarran Blvd. and 4th Street in Sparks on October 7, 2022, around 7:45 p.m. The intersection is closed in all directions. We have a crew at the scene and are gathering more information. Developments will be posted here.
KOLO TV Reno
Fire burns attic above northwest Reno businesses
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is working to determine what started an attic fire at a northwest Reno shopping center. The fire was reported just before 3:30 Thursday morning at Robb Drive and Mae Anne Avenue. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the attic above YogaSix and Pizza Guys.
2news.com
Micromobility Project To Begin Next Phase
The City of Reno says they are ready to move forward with the project’s next phase, which means more road closures ahead. The goal is to provide a final report of the Micromobility Pilot Project findings in spring of 2023.
2news.com
Lane And Shoulder Closures In Eastern Carson City
NDOT Crews will be closing some parts along Eastbound US-50 between North Lompa Land and Airport Road. The new 10-foot wide path is part of NDOT’s efforts to install Americans with Disabilities Act improvements on state highways; enhancing accessibility for all.
KOLO TV Reno
Get ready for the return of the Beer and Chili Festival at the Grand Sierra Resort
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Cold beers team up with spicy hot bowls of chili at the Grand Sierra Resort for a taste of fall next weekend!. David Wimberly, director of restaurants and assistant executive chef, and Kaycea Wallin, executive director of marketing, stopped by Morning Break to talk about the Beer and Chili Festival.
FOX Reno
McCarran and 4th intersection closed while NHP investigates crash
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A crash just before 8:00 pm. on North McCarran Blvd. and 4th St. has prompted emergency crews to close down the intersection in all directions Friday night. The Sparks Police Department (SPD) has asked the public to avoid the area while...
Record-Courier
Estate Homes on 5 Acres
At 4670 Old Clear Creek Rd in Carson City are 2.8 miles beyond Costco. The HUGE main home includes an INDOOR SWIMMING POOL and SPA.This BEAUTIFUL HOME must be seen. IN PERSON to be appreciated. TheReplacement cost for these two homes would be over $3,000,000.00!. Call STAR REALTY - DAVID...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe Action: Night ride, Harvest Fest, wedding show, live music at Stateline on deck
Join the South Lake Tahoe Library from 11 a.m-2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, for some fall fun at the Harvest Fest. All ages are welcome to the fun, with trick-or-treating on the agenda, along with a photo booth and pie giveaways. Kids are encouraged to dress up in costumes. This...
2news.com
Fall Colors Along Dog Valley Road From Verdi to Bordertown.
This is Dog Valley Rd. that runs from Bordertown out to Verdi along the back roads behind Peavine Mountain that offer some amazing views and solitude. Thanks for watching!
