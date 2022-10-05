ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarence, NY

Popular grocery store in New York state closing this month

A popular local grocery store in New York state recently announced that they would be shutting down. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Save A Lot supermarket located at 200 Main Street in Johnson City, New York, announced on its business Facebook page that it had lost its lease to the building, which is currently being sold.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
Greatest Dogs To Add To The Family in New York State

Let's just get this out of the way right from the get-go....who doesn't love dogs? They are literally perfect creatures. We love them, they love us and all they ask for in return are tummy rubs and refills to their food and water bowls. They are giant love bugs who...
Texas billionaire John Arnold quietly poured tens of millions into New York criminal justice reform efforts

As billionaires such as George Soros have garnered attention for bankrolling criminal justice reform efforts, one deep-pocketed donor has remained relatively obscure despite dropping massive sums into the arena. Texas billionaire John Arnold, a former Enron executive and hedge fund manager, has quietly poured more than $45 million into New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fall kicks off with wintry weather in the Northeast

Residents of the northeastern United States can officially say goodbye to summer. AccuWeather meteorologists say typical fall temperatures and the risk of frost are in the offing for the region into next week. A sweeping cold front on Thursday brought rounds of rain and gusty showers to many areas across...
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend Getaway

New York is filled with so many charming towns and cities. With so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Beacon.
Here Kitty Kitty! Huge Cat Seen Walking Through Upstate New York Cemetery

Here kitty kitty. This huge cat was seen walking through a cemetery in Upstate New York. But what is it?. Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom Paula Churco Hoffay and sister Heather Hansen. "We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."
Hurricane Ian Carved 12-Foot Cliffs Into These New Jersey Beaches

Although Hurricane Ian mainly hit the Carolinas and Florida, some of its repercussions were felt further north too, including on New Jersey's beaches. The high tides and intense ocean activity brought by Ian led to the creation of some dramatic cliffs across New Jersey's beaches. Beach erosion impacted the New Jersey coastline and—in some points in Beach Haven on Long Beach Island—the resulting sand cliffs now stand 10-12-foot-high, James Sferra, the recycling coordinator in the public works department, told NJ.com.
DNA Test Confirms Wolf Killed in Upstate New York

A DNA test confirms that an 85-pound canid killed in upstate New York is actually a wolf. The canid was killed during a coyote hunt in 2021 in Cherry Valley, New York. Unofficial Networks reports that those initial DNA tests were conducted by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). They concluded that the animal was a coyote. Further testing takes place at Princeton University. Those results would contradict the other ones.
