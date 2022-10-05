Read full article on original website
Popular grocery store in New York state closing this month
A popular local grocery store in New York state recently announced that they would be shutting down. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Save A Lot supermarket located at 200 Main Street in Johnson City, New York, announced on its business Facebook page that it had lost its lease to the building, which is currently being sold.
Greatest Dogs To Add To The Family in New York State
Let's just get this out of the way right from the get-go....who doesn't love dogs? They are literally perfect creatures. We love them, they love us and all they ask for in return are tummy rubs and refills to their food and water bowls. They are giant love bugs who...
PETS・
Soaring Food Prices In New York State Could Cancel Your Thanksgiving Dinner
Buying food is almost 20 percent more for certain staple items this year compared to last year in New York. According to data from the United States Department of Agriculture, food prices have increased significantly. The rising prices are the highest increases in over 40 years. The food index increased...
Texas billionaire John Arnold quietly poured tens of millions into New York criminal justice reform efforts
As billionaires such as George Soros have garnered attention for bankrolling criminal justice reform efforts, one deep-pocketed donor has remained relatively obscure despite dropping massive sums into the arena. Texas billionaire John Arnold, a former Enron executive and hedge fund manager, has quietly poured more than $45 million into New...
Fall kicks off with wintry weather in the Northeast
Residents of the northeastern United States can officially say goodbye to summer. AccuWeather meteorologists say typical fall temperatures and the risk of frost are in the offing for the region into next week. A sweeping cold front on Thursday brought rounds of rain and gusty showers to many areas across...
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend Getaway
New York is filled with so many charming towns and cities. With so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Beacon.
New York City homeless man sleeps on sidewalk with toaster oven, crisis worst 'since Great Depression'
New York City sidewalks are showcasing a little shop of horrors. The humanitarian crisis of homelessness festers in broad daylight today just steps from the tourist-packed heart of Manhattan. One man slept on a sidewalk in the rain with trash, food and filth littered around him on West 43rd Street...
Here Kitty Kitty! Huge Cat Seen Walking Through Upstate New York Cemetery
Here kitty kitty. This huge cat was seen walking through a cemetery in Upstate New York. But what is it?. Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom Paula Churco Hoffay and sister Heather Hansen. "We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."
The Internet Is Obsessed With This Woman's 80-Square-Foot NYC Apartment
One woman is going viral after touring viewers on the apartment that she rents for $650 per month.
100+ Mile Police Chase Starts In Canada; Ends in Upstate New York!
New York is a beautiful state to drive through. Last year more than 26 million people enjoyed the scenic beauty along the New York Thruway, but on Sunday a man saw the stretch from Buffalo to Syracuse in a way few do – attempting to escape the law. While...
Food Stamps Schedule: New York SNAP Benefits for October 2022
New York residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits get their payments on different schedules every month, depending on whether they live in New York City or...
President Biden is Coming to Upstate NY, and Here’s Where He’s Going
The President of the United States is on his way to Upstate New York this week. Typically, we can only make this kind of statement once per four years, and now, the time has come once again. As political camps around the country begin to build toward the 2024 Presidential Election, U.S. President Joe Biden is bringing his cavalry up to the Hudson Valley.
President Biden to visit New Jersey Thursday, set to participate in reception for Democratic National Committee
President Joe Biden will be making his way to New Jersey Thursday to visit with Gov. Phil Murphy.
Thrillist
Hurricane Ian Carved 12-Foot Cliffs Into These New Jersey Beaches
Although Hurricane Ian mainly hit the Carolinas and Florida, some of its repercussions were felt further north too, including on New Jersey's beaches. The high tides and intense ocean activity brought by Ian led to the creation of some dramatic cliffs across New Jersey's beaches. Beach erosion impacted the New Jersey coastline and—in some points in Beach Haven on Long Beach Island—the resulting sand cliffs now stand 10-12-foot-high, James Sferra, the recycling coordinator in the public works department, told NJ.com.
Marist College dad murder: New York Marriott guest recounts shocking morning, appeals for more campus security
The "unprovoked" shooting murder of Paul Kutz, a Marist College dad, visiting during the New York campus' family weekend shocked the community over the weekend.
DNA Test Confirms Wolf Killed in Upstate New York
A DNA test confirms that an 85-pound canid killed in upstate New York is actually a wolf. The canid was killed during a coyote hunt in 2021 in Cherry Valley, New York. Unofficial Networks reports that those initial DNA tests were conducted by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). They concluded that the animal was a coyote. Further testing takes place at Princeton University. Those results would contradict the other ones.
Bronx Residents Angry at New York's 'Tent City': They Feel Like Prisoners in Their Neighborhoods!
New York's so-called tent city --NY Mayor's Office. As the buses of migrants keep arriving in the big apple, the city has been forced to think outside the box to find suitable housing.
New York State Has A Warning For Hunters About Deadly Urine
As deer hunting season begins, the New York Department of Environmental Conservation is issuing a warning about a dangerous neurological disease. To wipe out this untreatable disease that attacks the brain, the DEC is asking hunters about their urine. Bowhunting has already started in the Adirondacks and North Country. October...
This Abandoned New York Resort is One of the Creepiest Places in the Country
During the 20th century, the Catskills Region of New York State was a popular vacation destination. Located only a couple of hours north of New York City, the Catskills were known as an affordable place in the mountains to get away from it all. Over the years, dozens of resorts and hotels were built to accommodate frequent tourism.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says state’s migrant crisis needs ‘federal solution’
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says a "federal solution" is needed to address the influx of migrants being bused into her state from Texas and Arizona.
