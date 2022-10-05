ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

My Country 95.5

BLM in Wyoming Proposes Oil and Gas Lease Sale in 2023

On Thursday, the Wyoming Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announced that they're beginning a 30-day scoping period and are requesting public comment on the sale of 251,086 acres of land around the state. The sale is happening following the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) by Congress two months...
My Country 95.5

Give Yourself Extra Time When Heading To Wyoming Reservoirs

If you're heading to popular fishing and boating destinations Glendo or Keyhole Reservoirs here in Wyoming, make sure you're prepared for a mandatory boat inspection. Aquatic Invasive Species have been a big topic of discussion over the past few years, one of the more serious AIS is the zebra mussels. In July, Pactola Reservoir in South Dakota was declared to be infested with zebra mussels causing an increased risk for Wyoming water.
My Country 95.5

What Makes Wyoming A Great State To Live Off-Grid?

If you've been contemplating moving off-grid and living away from other people, you've got a leg up on most people by living in Wyoming. The cowboy state is ranked in the top 10 of best states for off-grid living. What does 'off-grid living' actually mean? Merriam-Webster.com gives the definition as:...
My Country 95.5

Food Bank Harvests Over 10,000lbs Potatoes for Wyoming Tables

Food Bank of Wyoming and two University of Wyoming Extension programs worked together to get locally grown potatoes onto the tables of Wyoming families. Through efforts by the James C. Hageman Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center (SAREC) and the Cent$ible Nutrition Program (CNP), over 10,000 pounds of potatoes were harvested and bagged in September, right outside Lingle, and donated to Food Bank of Wyoming.
My Country 95.5

Eighteen Ferrets Released on Historic Wyoming Ranches

The small mammal was once thought to be extinct, but was rediscovered in Wyoming forty-one years ago. Since then, the Game and Fish has been working on their recovery. Last week the Wyoming Game and Fish released eighteen black-footed ferrets on historic recovery sites near Meeteetse, according to a news release. They coaxed twelve males and six females into burrows in their new wild lands home.
My Country 95.5

Study Says THIS is Wyoming's #1 Wanted Halloween Costume of 2022

When I walked into the store a week ago, I was bombarded by the sights and sounds of the spooky season. Now, I love Halloween (and Thanksgiving and Christmas - I'm an equal-opportunity holiday enthusiast,) so naturally, I walked through the Halloween goodies to see what costume options were available for my kid this year. Side note - have you ever noticed that Halloween aisles smell like candy corn and dusty fabric?
My Country 95.5

Wyomingites V.S Other States: Who is Friendlier

Sometimes it's good to take a break from home, work, school, life in general. While on vacation there are things you will notice that you thought everybody did, but don't. You spend your WHOLE life surrounded by certain types of people, and that's all you know. As it turns out, there's so much more out there. More faces, more attitudes, more voices, more ways to process thoughts, just more people you've never even thought about.
My Country 95.5

Exploring A Mysterious Wyoming Passenger Plane Crash

After the cleanup of a horrific accident, in October of 1955, of a passenger plane crashing into Medicine Bow Peak in Wyoming soldiers from the Wyoming National Guard used a recoilless rifle to bring down the wreckage that was lodged into the mountain to discourage curiosity seekers. But today, decades later, an average hiker can still take the trails the top of Medicine Bow Peak and look down on a few pieces that are still left.
My Country 95.5

Giant Elk Looks On In Amazement As Two Wyoming Moose Spar

Well, this is interesting. It's like being at a party or a bar when a couple of bros start pushing each other then one gets the bright idea to throw a punch, hoping that they'd be broken up, but no one wants to break it up, now they have to actually throw down. All you can think as you watch on is, I hope they don't fight their way over here. I'm not about to have my drink spilled.
My Country 95.5

My Country 95.5

ABOUT

My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

