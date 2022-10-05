ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Joyous scenes in Paris will live long in the memory for The Platinum Queen’s groom

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sm9eg_0iN3Hydv00

Although Hollie Doyle rightly received plenty of plaudits for her ride on The Platinum Queen at ParisLongchamp on Sunday, it was the flying filly’s groom Cole Harris who captured the imagination of the racing public with his enthusiastic celebrations after the two-year-old had crossed the line.

The Platinum Queen is ridden mostly by Richard Fahey’s stable jockey Oisin Orr in her work at home, but Harris is the lucky one who gets to take the Middleham Park Racing-owned superstar to the races.

A fledgling amateur pilot in his own right, Harris has partnered three winners from his seven rides under rules so far, while he also has a love for excavators outside of the sport. However, neither riding winners nor steering Bobcats come before his favourite filly, who achieved the big victory her sprinting efforts this season deserved when making all in the Prix de l’Abbaye.

“It was pretty surreal,” said Harris. “Normally I can’t watch the race because the nerves you go through are that bad.

“I get nervous enough riding in a class six amateur race so god knows what Hollie is feeling riding all these favourites in Group Ones.

“The camera they used wasn’t the best so I couldn’t really make out where she was – thank god she wears a noseband. Once she came across the line it was pure elation – just finally, she’s got one because she deserved it so much.”

Although Harris reports The Platinum Queen to have bounced out of the race, his own exertions celebrating in the aftermath of the five-furlong event clearly left a mark, with the young northerner siding for an early night, rather than basking in glory in the Parisian party districts.

“We had dinner, but then I was that tired from jumping about and making a scene that I just went straight to sleep – I didn’t have the energy for anything else. I slept like a baby,” said Harris.

Oisin Orr rides her at home and a lot of congratulations has to go to him as he does all the hard work at home. I have the easy job of leading her round

A fully tuned-in team member at Musley Bank, he is keen to point out he is just a small part in The Platinum Queen story, and picks out Orr for special praise.

He continued: “There’s a lot of hard work been put in at home and it’s so nice to see it finally pay off. Especially when it’s something not a lot of horses have done what she has done, it’s very rewarding.

“Oisin Orr rides her at home and a lot of congratulations have to go to him as he does all the hard work at home. It must be hard for him because he can’t ride her in races because she’s too low down in the weights. But he’s a team player and he was just as happy as anyone else when she crossed the line in front. I have the easy job of just leading her round.”

On the difference between riding and leading up a winner he added: “Masque Of Anarchy who I’ve won on twice, I get off and it’s job done.

“But at home you are day in day out with these animals and you go through a lot of hard work at home. And then it is down to just one minute at the track which decides the future. So it’s a great feeling whether you are leading one up or riding one.”

With the French capital ticked off, Harris could be getting his passport out for a trip to the United States next, something which will ensure The Platinum Queen remains ahead of diggers in his affections.

He said: “We’ll have to see what the boss says, but fingers crossed we can get a nice trip to Kentucky. That’s what I’m hoping. The Platinum Queen definitely comes first, the bobcats will have to stay second.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

5 coat trends that will be huge this season

After a summer that seemed to last forever (not that we’re complaining) and a mild start to autumn, there hasn’t been much call for proper puffers, parkas and trenches yet. We haven’t been able to enjoy that cosy feeling of bundling up for a brisk day, but that’s...
APPAREL
newschain

William and Kate arrive in Northern Ireland for day-long visit

The Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived in Northern Ireland for a day-long visit to the region. William and Kate will fulfil a number of engagements with cross-community organisations that provide support to people from all backgrounds. They began with a visit to suicide prevention charity PIPS in north...
U.K.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
newschain

New picture of Queen’s Fell Pony Emma released

A new picture has been released of one of the Queen’s favourite ponies who made a poignant appearance at her funeral. Emma the Fell Pony stood at the side of the Long Walk on the approach to Windsor Castle as the coffin carrying her devoted owner was driven past at her final farewell last month.
ANIMALS
newschain

A Eurovision ‘covered in sequins’ with a message of peace planned for Liverpool

Liverpool will be covered in “sequins and glitter” to deliver a Eurovision Song Contest with a message of peace, organisers have said. The Merseyside city was chosen to host the 2023 contest on behalf of this year’s winners Ukraine and now has until May 13 to prepare for the grand final, which will be held at the 11,000-capacity M&S Bank Arena on Liverpool’s waterfront.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cole Harris
newschain

Large fire reported on key bridge linking Russia to Crimea

A fire has occurred on a bridge linking mainland Russia with the Crimean peninsula, according to Russian state-backed media. RIA-Novosti and the Tass news agency quoted local Russian official Oleg Kryuchkov as saying an object thought to be a fuel storage tank caught fire and that traffic has been stopped on the bridge.
EUROPE
newschain

Adagio suffers fatal heart attack

David Pipe’s Grade One-winning hurdler Adagio has died after suffering a heart attack on the gallops on Thursday morning. The five-year-old was due to contest the Club Godolphin Cesarewitch Handicap at Newmarket on Saturday, a run that would have been his first on the Flat since joining Pipe in 2020.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Platinum#Groom#Bobcats#Parislongchamp
newschain

Alflaila wins again for Burrows

Alflaila continued his impressive rise through the ranks when winning the Masar Darley Stakes at Newmarket. Bar a lacklustre run in the Jersey at Royal Ascot, the Owen Burrows-trained three-year-old has been a model of consistency this season. His most recent runs had seen him win a Listed race at...
SPORTS
newschain

Sheehy shines on Lumiere Rock

Joseph O’Brien’s Lumiere Rock provided jockey Mikey Sheehy with a first Group winner after a straightforward success in the Staffordstown Stud Stakes at the Curragh. The Saxon Warrior filly was previously the runner up in two maidens, beaten by half a length on both occasions at Galway and then Gowran Park.
ANIMALS
newschain

Archie, six, in US for treatment to reduce chances of cancer returning

A six-year-old boy who survived Covid-19 early in the pandemic while also battling with cancer is in the US for treatment to reduce the chances of the cancer returning. Archie Wilks flew out to the Levine Medical Centre in Charlotte, North Carolina, late last week for treatment that aims to change cells and block specific genes that can cause cancer.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

World Porridge Making Champion ‘delighted’ to secure victory for second time

A woman who runs a cafe has proved that she knows how to make porridge taste “just right” after claiming her second victory in the World Porridge Making Championship. Lisa Williams, who runs Stennetts Community Cafe in Trimley St Mary in Suffolk, took home the coveted Golden Spurtle Trophy for her take on the traditional breakfast dish, after a contest on Saturday in Carrbridge in the Scottish Highlands.
FOOD & DRINKS
newschain

Multiple explosions rock Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine

A series of explosions has rocked the city of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, sending towering plumes of illuminated smoke into the sky and triggering a series of secondary explosions. There were no immediate reports of casualties. The blasts early on Saturday came hours after Russia concentrated attacks in its increasingly...
EUROPE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
160K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy