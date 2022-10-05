ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

‘Swatting’ calls prompt large police response to schools across Horry County and South Carolina

By Dennis Bright
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JFupG_0iN3Hu7100

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after schools across Horry County and South Carolina were locked down Wednesday morning amid phony calls to numerous districts about reporting an active shooter, authorities said.

The so-called swatting calls prompted a large police response to Conway High School, Myrtle Beach High School, Myrtle Beach Middle School, along with Wilson High School in Florence and schools in the Beaufort, Charleston and Columbia areas.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said investigators believe the calls may be coming from another country.

Police: Hoax prompts police response at Charleston, South Carolina high school

“SLED is evaluating the credibility of these threats,” the department said in a news release. “While at this time the threats are believed to be a hoax, SLED encourages each jurisdiction to take any and all threats seriously. SLED is actively working with our state and federal law enforcement partners. If you have any information about these threats, please call local law enforcement.”

Authorities reported no injuries in any of the incidents, but some parents at Myrtle Beach Middle School took their children out of school for the day after the incident, saying they were not going to take any chances.

Lisa Bourcier, a spokesperson for Horry County Schools, said the incidents appear to have been a prank and that all students were safe.

“We have fallen victim to what is believed to be swatting (making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of first responders) calls regarding incidents at various schools, which include Myrtle Beach High, Myrtle Beach Middle, and Conway High, to date,” Bourcier said in an email. “Police are currently on the campuses of these schools, and I can assure you that all students and staff are safe. Police will remain on campus and continue to investigate the situation.”

Districts in Beaufort and Charleson appear to have received similar calls, Bourcier said.

“It appears the swatting prank is happening throughout other school districts in our state,” including Charleston and Beaufort,” she said.

Law-enforcement personnel began responding at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to calls about a shooting at Myrtle Beach Middle School that proved to be a hoax, Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Tom Vest said. Other schools got similar calls at about the same time, officials said.

Vest said schools did go on lockdown while authorities checked to make sure everything was OK. Officers remained on the campuses late Wednesday morning.

In Florence, Police Capt. Mike Brandt said officers with his department and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office were called to what turned out to be an unfounded threat at Wilson High School.

He said police are not sure whether the incidents are connected to others across the state but that they are communicating with other agencies to get more information.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said he’s “disgusted” by the school threats.

“Active shooter situations are taken extremely serious by law enforcement,” Wilson said in a statement. “False claims aren’t a joke and prosecutors across the state will not treat them as jokes.”

The FBI also said it is aware of the threats and is working with local agencies regarding the threats, and said it has no information that would indicated a credible threat.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates on air and online.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Anti-Semitic flyers litter in Georgetown Co. neighborhoods, deputies investigating

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are investigating after anti-Semitic flyers were found in several neighborhoods. “It’s an unfortunate reminder that we are, as Jews, one of the largest targets of hate crimes everywhere around the world. Some countries maybe worse than others, but despite that we do feel welcome here but […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

NC native selected to lead Georgetown County jail's society reentry program

GEORGETOWN — A Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office program designed to help inmates successfully reenter society has a new leader. North Carolina native Jonathan Branch takes over as coordinator of the Sheriff’s Reentry Program from Debbie Barr, who along with the late Sheriff Lane Cribb and current Sheriff Carter Weaver helped shape it over the years from its humble beginnings in a double-wide trailer to a state-of-the-art education center.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Suspects arrested in South Carolina for the murder of GA football player

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two arrests were made Thursday in Anderson County, S.C. in connection to a Georgia high school football player’s murder. The Gwinnett Police Department has charged 19-year-old Zion Chandler Richardson and 18-year-old Kemare Bryan with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

Toddler missing since Wednesday on Georgia, South Carolina border

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are searching for a missing 20-month-old in Chatham County. Quinton Simon has been missing since Wednesday at 6 a.m., according to the Chatham County Sheriff's Office. He was last seen in his home along Burkhalter Road wearing a light blue Sesame Street shirt and black pants.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Horry County, SC
County
Florence County, SC
City
Beaufort, SC
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
City
Charleston, SC
Florence County, SC
Crime & Safety
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
visitmyrtlebeach.com

The Waccamaw: Indigenous People of the Myrtle Beach Area

In the late 1980s, an archeological survey of what was then the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base, now The Market Common District, revealed evidence of Early to Middle Woodland prehistoric campsites dating back 3000 years. We don’t know what happened to the inhabitants or who they were. From the...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
walterborolive.com

Colleton spared significant damage from Ian

Hurricane Ian caused some minor damage in Colleton County on Sept. 30th, as it made landfall and wreaked havoc near Myrtle Beach in coastal South Carolina. Ian landed near Georgetown at about 2:05 p.m. on Sept. 30th as a category one hurricane, bringing maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Car chase leads to crash in Timmonsville

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers with the Florence County and City Task Force attempted to stop a car Thursday evening in Timmonsville, but the vehicle didn’t stop, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Nunn said the suspect’s car struck another vehicle.
TIMMONSVILLE, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
WMBF

Reported shooting a Horry County Schools a hoax, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Schools and the Myrtle Beach Police Department said reports of a shooting at Myrtle Beach Middle School Wednesday morning are false. MBPD received a hoax report of a shooting at Myrtle Beach Middle School around 9:30 a.m. middle. “Our schools here are safe,”...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Cold Case: SC double murder still unsolved 1 year later

MARION COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Friday morning headlines. On Oct. 3, 2021, 45-year-old Cathy Diane Thompkins, her husband, 49-year-old John Michael Thompkins, and their dog, "Tipsy," were all found dead from gunshot wounds inside their home. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, a call came into the...
MARION COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Injuries reported in crash on Highway 501 near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Injuries were reported Friday in a crash on Highway 501 in the Conway area, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened at 5:25 p.m. near the intersection of Academy Drive, according to SCHP. Injuries have been reported in the crash. South Carolina Department of Transportation cameras in the […]
CONWAY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fbi#Police#Horry County Schools#Conway High School#Wilson High School#Columbia
WBTW News13

2 charged in Marlboro County overdose death

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were charged in connection with an overdose death in September in Marlboro County, according to the Marlboro County Coroner’s Office. Adam Keith Goff, 24, of McColl, and Harry James Roller, 46, of McColl, were both arrested Tuesday and charged with involuntary manslaughter, distribution of fentanyl and distribution of […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Lockdown
WNCT

WNCT

34K+
Followers
23K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy