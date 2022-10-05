ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 2

Related
94.5 PST

The Best Indian Restaurant In New Jersey Is In Freehold

The weekend is approaching so you better make your reservation asap. I did some research because I wanted to highlight a restaurant that is gaining such buzz that it is quickly becoming the must-eat destination in New Jersey. What place is everyone talking about? It is not in NYC, it is right in our own backyard.
RESTAURANTS
94.5 PST

NJ makes the list of Top 10 sleepless cities

If you're a new mom, you're not alone if you're lying awake at night, especially in Hoboken. The New Jersey city came in 9th in Zulily's poll of the "10 most sleepless cities." Seattle may have been sleepless in the movies but in this poll, they only came in seventh.
HOBOKEN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
94.5 PST

Experts Say These Are Three Of The Scariest Places In New Jersey

It's the scariest time of the year. Halloween brings out the fear seeker in all of us here in New Jersey. Here are three of the scariest spots in the whole state. As you probably imagined, there are some pretty scary spots throughout the Garden State, so we did a little research and found three different places in New Jersey that different experts chose as the scariest place in the state. We'll leave the ultimate decision up to you.
TRAVEL
94.5 PST

This Asbury Park Eatery Named Biggest Foodie Draw In New Jersey

Asbury Park was just crowned as the biggest "foodie draw" in New Jersey. Anyone who knows the Jersey Shore is not surprised. For at least the last five years or so, AP has been on fire preparing the most eclectic and inspired culinary creations I’ve ever seen. This one spot is getting huge attention for being the best eatery in Asbury Park. Any guesses?
ASBURY PARK, NJ
94.5 PST

The average restaurant tip since the pandemic might shock you

New Jersey restaurants were particularly hard-hit during the pandemic. When Gov. Murphy ordered them shut except for takeout and delivery, it was a death knell for many. They tried, they struggled, they reinvented themselves bravely, but some didn't come back. Then there was the July 2020 debacle when Murphy had...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snob
NJ.com

Major water main break could affect service for thousands in 3 N.J. counties

An 74-inch water main break in Nutley may affect water service for hundreds of thousands of residents in Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties pending repairs, officials said. The “unprecedented event” involves an aqueduct controlled by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission, as well as a “48- and 42-inch aqueduct controlled by Newark Water Supply,” according to a water emergency update from the Bloomfield Township Water Department Friday morning.
NUTLEY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
94.5 PST

2 farms in NJ make the ‘best for apple picking’ list

Autumn in New Jersey means sweater weather, hot cider, bonfires, hayrides, pumpkin, and apple picking. For many, apple picking turns into a family day of fun complete with activities, corn mazes, festivals, music, and more. According to the U.S. Apple Association, in 2021 the top 10 apple-producing states were Washington,...
PRINCETON, NJ
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wpst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy