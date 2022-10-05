Read full article on original website
These are the pizzerias on the official New Jersey ‘Pizza Trail’
We all know that New Jersey has some of the finest pizzerias anywhere; last year, Food and Wine named New Jersey the best pizza state in the country. Now, New Jersey has its own “official” Pizza Trail, compiled by the people at Visit New Jersey. They refer to...
Two NJ towns make top 25 list of best places to live for families
Fortune magazine's "Well" section, in conjunction with CVS, has released its ranking of the 25 Best Places to Live for Families in the United States, and while no New Jersey municipality made it into the top 10 this year, two are knocking on the door. The magazine last week published...
The Best Indian Restaurant In New Jersey Is In Freehold
The weekend is approaching so you better make your reservation asap. I did some research because I wanted to highlight a restaurant that is gaining such buzz that it is quickly becoming the must-eat destination in New Jersey. What place is everyone talking about? It is not in NYC, it is right in our own backyard.
NJ makes the list of Top 10 sleepless cities
If you're a new mom, you're not alone if you're lying awake at night, especially in Hoboken. The New Jersey city came in 9th in Zulily's poll of the "10 most sleepless cities." Seattle may have been sleepless in the movies but in this poll, they only came in seventh.
Experts Say These Are Three Of The Scariest Places In New Jersey
It's the scariest time of the year. Halloween brings out the fear seeker in all of us here in New Jersey. Here are three of the scariest spots in the whole state. As you probably imagined, there are some pretty scary spots throughout the Garden State, so we did a little research and found three different places in New Jersey that different experts chose as the scariest place in the state. We'll leave the ultimate decision up to you.
This Asbury Park Eatery Named Biggest Foodie Draw In New Jersey
Asbury Park was just crowned as the biggest "foodie draw" in New Jersey. Anyone who knows the Jersey Shore is not surprised. For at least the last five years or so, AP has been on fire preparing the most eclectic and inspired culinary creations I’ve ever seen. This one spot is getting huge attention for being the best eatery in Asbury Park. Any guesses?
These 3 NJ Spots Rank Among the ‘50 Best Places’ to Live in U.S.
There are three New Jersey communities that made an annual list of the top 50 places to live in the country. The ranking by the website Money involved factors like quality of life, diversity, economic opportunities, and positive future outlooks. Of the three NJ spots that made the prestigious list...
The average restaurant tip since the pandemic might shock you
New Jersey restaurants were particularly hard-hit during the pandemic. When Gov. Murphy ordered them shut except for takeout and delivery, it was a death knell for many. They tried, they struggled, they reinvented themselves bravely, but some didn't come back. Then there was the July 2020 debacle when Murphy had...
Experts Say This New Jersey Restaurant Has The Best Steak In The Whole State
If you crave steak, really good steak, then you have plenty of amazing choices in every corner of New Jersey. Have you ever had the best steak the Garden State has to offer?. It certainly would be a feather in your cap to say you have tried the absolute best steak this great state has to offer. So, where do you go to get it?
Major water main break could affect service for thousands in 3 N.J. counties
An 74-inch water main break in Nutley may affect water service for hundreds of thousands of residents in Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties pending repairs, officials said. The “unprecedented event” involves an aqueduct controlled by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission, as well as a “48- and 42-inch aqueduct controlled by Newark Water Supply,” according to a water emergency update from the Bloomfield Township Water Department Friday morning.
Are you a hard worker? Not if you’re from NJ, according to national ranking
New Jersey may be a lot of things. Sure, we may be difficult to deal with at times, but that's only because we don't like to put up with nonsense. We're a tough crowd, and it's one of the reasons why many who aren't from around here tend to get intimidated by us.
APPROVED: The Closed Marlton Diner Gets Approval to Become a NJ Weed Dispensary
Here's a piece of news so many people around Evesham Township have been waiting for!. For months, there has been much speculation surrounding the permanently closed Marlton Diner, located at 781 Rte 70 W, Marlton, NJ. It's been sitting abandoned and empty for months, leaving people wondering: What's next for the old retro-style building?
Surprise your kids this holiday season with Bluey Live around NJ
If you don’t have kids, you’re probably wondering what Bluey is. It’s a cartoon on Disney Jr about a family of dogs where Bluey, a 6-year-old blue heeler, loves to play pretend with her sister Bingo and their parents, Bandit and Chili, indulge as well. Even though...
This Is Where You’ll Find New Jersey’s Absolutely Best Pancakes
Whether you call them pancakes, flapjacks, or just plain delicious, there is no denying New Jersey has a love affair with the pancake. For many of us, the mere mention of a light, fluffy pancake has us drooling, and also brings us back to happy times in our lives, including magical memories of our childhood.
2 farms in NJ make the ‘best for apple picking’ list
Autumn in New Jersey means sweater weather, hot cider, bonfires, hayrides, pumpkin, and apple picking. For many, apple picking turns into a family day of fun complete with activities, corn mazes, festivals, music, and more. According to the U.S. Apple Association, in 2021 the top 10 apple-producing states were Washington,...
fox29.com
Scammers swindle New Jersey grandmother out of thousands of dollars by posing as her grandson
GLOUCESTER, N.J. - An 82-year-old woman in Gloucester County, NJ said half of her savings are now gone after scammers pulled on her heartstrings. Libby Maurer of Deptford Township said she received a phone call on September 16. She believed it was her grandson on the line. "I was so...
You Have To Try The Restaurant That Has Been Named New Jersey’s Absolute Best
There are very few states that can boast a better line-up of mouth-watering restaurants than we can right here in the Garden State. Everyone has an opinion on which New Jersey restaurant is the absolute best, but one thing is for sure. We can all agree on the fact that we might just be the restaurant capital of the world here in the Garden State.
Why are spotted lanternflies so bad? Here’s damage they do in NJ
Their eggs started hatching in the spring and since then they’ve been spotted by the thousands, wreaking havoc on New Jersey’s trees and shrubs. I’m talking about those pests, the spotted lanternflies. These bugs have the potential to kill trees that they are feeding on but George...
Do New Jersey Schools Have A Segregation Issue? A Lawsuit Suggests So...
In 1947, New Jersey formally illegalized segregation in schools. On paper, racial segregation is a thing of the past in the Garden State. However, real life seems to have other plans. It's now 2022...and we're still fighting to actually have schools show inclusion.
3 New Jersey companies are on the ‘Most Loved Workplace’ list
In the era of the “Great Resignation” and quiet quitting, Newsweek and Best Practices Institute compiled their “Most Loved Workplace” list, and three New Jersey companies made it into the top 100. According to the article, they set out to find:. Do workers truly love and...
