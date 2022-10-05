ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

wsgw.com

Saginaw Fire Department Participating in Fire Prevention Week

The week of October 9th through 15th is Fire Prevention Week. As part of this year’s awareness campaign, the Saginaw Fire Department will host their annual awards ceremony and open house Tuesday, October 11th. “We recognize citizens and firefighters that have performed above and beyond,” says Saginaw Fire Chief...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Kent Street resident forced out of home by basement sludge

FLINT, Mich (WJRT) - One man on Kent Street in Flint said he can't go home after a water main break flooded his basement with sludge. He wasn't the only one whose basement was affected, but it was perhaps hit the worst. And he believes the city should take responsibility.
FLINT, MI
WLNS

Lansing fire leaves family homeless

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A mother of three spent the day looking through charred rubble hoping to find anything salvageable after a fire on Saturday night destroyed her home. When 6 News reporter Kyle Makin arrived on the scene at Green Meadows Drive in Lansing that night, firefighters were just getting done battling the flames. […]
LANSING, MI
Lifestyle
MLive

Crews start emergency repairs on broken 30-inch water main in Flint Township

FLINT TWP., MI -- Crews are working to make emergency repairs on a 30-inch water main break in the area of Maple and Van Slyke roads. The Genesee County Drain Commissioner’s Office said on Friday, Oct. 7, that the repair work is expected to continue through Friday evening and into this weekend and could cause water discoloration and lower-than-normal pressure in the area.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

$23 million Genesee Health System Children's Center is near completion

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Just a few more finishing touches and Genesee Health System will be consolidating all of its children's services to a new facility on Saginaw Street near I-69 in Flint. In recent years Genesee Health System has experienced a growth spurt in demand for children's services. "After...
FLINT, MI
whmi.com

Longtime Local Firefighter Passes Away

A longtime local firefighter has passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Howell Area Fire Lieutenant Steve Moor was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in August of 2021 and he fought for months through chemo, radiation and surgery – from which he nearly lost his life due to excessive blood loss and other complications.
HOWELL, MI
abc12.com

Flint shelters face higher costs as winter approaches

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Prices continue to pinch consumers this week. And some local non-profits may be tightening their belts in response!. With expenses climbing higher and higher, Flint's homeless shelters may face a tough winter. Higher gas prices mean that some shelters have to make fewer trips when helping...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Power will go off for over 3,500 Genesee County customers overnight

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 3,500 Consumers Energy customers in northeast Genesee County will lose power overnight while crews repair a substation near Otisville. The company says power will be shut off to 3,566 customers from midnight to 2 a.m. Friday so crews can safely fix equipment in the substation.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
QSR Web

Halo Burger’s history, dedication to community makes it stand out

Michigan-based Halo Burger has a long and storied history in the Flint area. What began in the roaring '20s has evolved into a seven-unit brand that's been named one of the best burgers in Michigan several times over. The brand was founded in 1923 as Kewpee Hotel Hamburgers, and it...
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

MI Dream Home: Grand Blanc European villa-style house has 7 acres

A contemporary, European villa-style home a stone's throw from a renowned Genesee County golf course is on the market. The house in Grand Blanc is located at 9082 South Saginaw Road across the street from the Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club and minutes from Interstate 75. The club hosted the legendary Buick Open for 51 years and currently hosts the annual PGA Tour’s Ally Tournament.
GRAND BLANC, MI
nbc25news.com

City of Flint to engage in active shooter training with schools & churches

FLINT, Mich. – The City of Flint announced that Flint Police will engage in active shooter training with local residents. The City says that these trainings will help Flint Police and the community prepare if a mass shooting were to occur, and that this training will go to help prevent those type of shootings in the future.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Saginaw Co. Animal Control warns of scam on Facebook page

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Officials are warning of a scam post on the Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Facebook page selling bulldog puppies. The post includes details about 12-week old puppies that were adopted from a breeder, and includes a link to a google form. Animal Control said that...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Flint resident reacts to a gruesome discovery in her neighborhood

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Sharen Williams lives a stone’s throw away from where a garage fire took place in Flint on Sunday night. “When I looked out and I saw how big it was with the red flames and all that stuff. And yes, it panicked me because I was scared it was going to spread,” Williams said.
FLINT, MI

