Green Bay, WI

wearegreenbay.com

The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: Extra Sides

GREEN BAY, WI (WFRV) -The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs is a regular feature on Local 5 News at 10. It honors that uniquely Wisconsin tradition of having a nice long dinner and plenty of conversation and a cocktail or two. Michele McCormack visits with the people and customers who...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Rebrand & remodel: Grand reopening ceremony for Metro Market in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay grocery store familiar to many celebrated the reopening of its Metro Market store on Lombardi. Roundy’s Supermarkets held the ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 7, for the remodel and rebranding of the store’s location from a Pick ‘n Save to a Metro Market, the first in northeast Wisconsin.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Hair color treatment Balayage from Salon Fifty Four

(WFRV) – If you’re looking to stretch out your color between hair appointments, there’s a great color technique that will do just that. Local 5 Live visited Salon Fifty Four with a look at how Balayage gives your hair new life. Salon Fifty Four is located at...
GREEN BAY, WI
Green Bay, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Health
City
Green Bay, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin: Northeast Wisconsin still dominates in 3rd round

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The third round of voting is underway to determine the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin,” and Northeast Wisconsin still dominates the list. Half of the 8 finalists in the third round are products made in our corner of Wisconsin: An electric fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton; a Great Lakes freighter built at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilders in Sturgeon Bay; a ride-on snowblower from Ariens in Brillion; and a benchtop medical analyzer that can detect up to 12 pathogens from a single sample in less than half an hour, from Plexus Corp. of Neenah.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Caferoz coffee and Shall We Dance Fox Cities benefits Harbor House

(WFRV) – There’s another great reason to enjoy a local cup of coffee – to help connect and empower women across the world, including right here in Northeast Wisconsin. Paul Wisneski, Owner of New Morning Coffee Roasters in Appleton visited Local 5 Live along with Cassie McDonald from Harbor House with details on Caferoz, New Morning Coffee Roasters, how proceeds of a morning coffee go to ncadv.org and Cassie gives a closer look at the important work happening at Harbor House.
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc’s Newest Mental Health Services Provider Ready to Help

There are shockingly few mental health resources in Manitowoc County, but as of last month, there is one more. Summit Clinical Services officially opened its doors on September 15th. Summit is located at 820 Washington Street, directly across from the Courthouse. We spoke with Becky Richards, the Owner and as...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
wearegreenbay.com

Valley VNA Senior Care breaks ground on massive expansion project

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A 114-year-old nonprofit that helps seniors stay engaged with activities is getting a makeover in the City of Neenah. Valley VNA Senior Care broke ground on Thursday for its 9,835-square-foot space that will enhance the safety of common areas such as kitchens, dining rooms, and lounges.
NEENAH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Week ahead: Radio thrillers, comedies, dramas and more

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported every day, performance companies remain on alert. Some facilities recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. TOTALS TO DATE. Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in northeastern Wisconsin,...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Shelter-in-place lifted for portion of Marinette, fire still ongoing

FRIDAY, 10/7/2022 – 6:24 p.m. MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – An update on the shelter-in-place order in Marinette has been provided by Marinette County’s Division of Emergency Management. Officials say that the shelter-in-place for portions of Marinette have now been lifted. Changing wind direction has directed the smoke...
MARINETTE, WI

