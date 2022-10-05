Read full article on original website
Bellin Specialist: ‘We’re Going to See Masks in Healthcare for the Foreseeable Future’
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Bellin Health Officials say you shouldn’t expect to see maskless faces in hospital corridors anytime soon, despite recent changes to CDC guidelines about masks in hospitals in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bellin Health Infection Prevention Specialist Andi Hume says the new guidelines...
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: Extra Sides
GREEN BAY, WI (WFRV) -The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs is a regular feature on Local 5 News at 10. It honors that uniquely Wisconsin tradition of having a nice long dinner and plenty of conversation and a cocktail or two. Michele McCormack visits with the people and customers who...
Rebrand & remodel: Grand reopening ceremony for Metro Market in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay grocery store familiar to many celebrated the reopening of its Metro Market store on Lombardi. Roundy’s Supermarkets held the ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 7, for the remodel and rebranding of the store’s location from a Pick ‘n Save to a Metro Market, the first in northeast Wisconsin.
Hair color treatment Balayage from Salon Fifty Four
(WFRV) – If you’re looking to stretch out your color between hair appointments, there’s a great color technique that will do just that. Local 5 Live visited Salon Fifty Four with a look at how Balayage gives your hair new life. Salon Fifty Four is located at...
WBAY Green Bay
Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin: Northeast Wisconsin still dominates in 3rd round
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The third round of voting is underway to determine the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin,” and Northeast Wisconsin still dominates the list. Half of the 8 finalists in the third round are products made in our corner of Wisconsin: An electric fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton; a Great Lakes freighter built at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilders in Sturgeon Bay; a ride-on snowblower from Ariens in Brillion; and a benchtop medical analyzer that can detect up to 12 pathogens from a single sample in less than half an hour, from Plexus Corp. of Neenah.
Caferoz coffee and Shall We Dance Fox Cities benefits Harbor House
(WFRV) – There’s another great reason to enjoy a local cup of coffee – to help connect and empower women across the world, including right here in Northeast Wisconsin. Paul Wisneski, Owner of New Morning Coffee Roasters in Appleton visited Local 5 Live along with Cassie McDonald from Harbor House with details on Caferoz, New Morning Coffee Roasters, how proceeds of a morning coffee go to ncadv.org and Cassie gives a closer look at the important work happening at Harbor House.
First United Presbyterian Church collects supplies for victims of Hurricane Ian
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The First United Presbyterian Church in De Pere is collecting supplies for those affected by Hurricane Ian. Those donating say after seeing the storm’s aftermath, they decided to take action. “Others obviously have been hit with a disaster. There is very much a...
‘The Giving Cow Project’: Kemps donating over 300k shelf-stable milk to Wisconsin communities
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Local dairy brand Kemps is helping to fill a need for families and food pantries across Wisconsin by donating over 300,000 shelf-stable packs of milk. The ‘Giving Cow’ milks are single-serve, 8-ounce packs of ultra-high temperature pasteurized milk that have a shelf life of up...
Manitowoc’s Newest Mental Health Services Provider Ready to Help
There are shockingly few mental health resources in Manitowoc County, but as of last month, there is one more. Summit Clinical Services officially opened its doors on September 15th. Summit is located at 820 Washington Street, directly across from the Courthouse. We spoke with Becky Richards, the Owner and as...
‘No longer able to keep going’: Local cafe in Kewaunee County to close by end of weekend
LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – The Ahnapee Creamery & Cafe in the Village of Luxemburg has been a popular place to pick up a coffee and a breakfast sandwich, but according to a recent announcement, the business is shutting down. In a Facebook post, the Ahnapee Creamery & Cafe cites...
Green Bay Police Chief talks about the annual Drug Take Back Initiative and the importance behind it
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis joined Local 5 for Thursday morning’s community update. On the show, Chief Davis discussed the annual Drug Take Back Initiative that is coming up on October 29. The initiative is an event where officers partner with people...
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: The Waters in New London
NEW LONDON, WI (WFRV) – Whether you dock your boat in the back, or roll in from the front, it’s not just soup and salad with supper but a super salad bar that awaits at “The Waters” supper club. The salad bar on Saturdays extends along...
Oshkosh Area Humane Society seeking foster homes for influx of homeless kittens
Kitten season is still going strong in shelters across the country and the Oshkosh Area Humane Society hopes people in the community will open up their homes temporarily to some kitten guests.
'We do not believe that this was a random incident': Police investigate shots fired on Green Bay's east side
'We do not believe that this was a random incident': Police investigate shots fired on Green Bay's east side. ‘We do not believe that this was a random incident’: …. 'We do not believe that this was a random incident': Police investigate shots fired on Green Bay's east side.
Valley VNA Senior Care breaks ground on massive expansion project
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A 114-year-old nonprofit that helps seniors stay engaged with activities is getting a makeover in the City of Neenah. Valley VNA Senior Care broke ground on Thursday for its 9,835-square-foot space that will enhance the safety of common areas such as kitchens, dining rooms, and lounges.
Northeast Wisconsin Woodworkers Guild presents: ‘Artistry in Wood’
(WFRV) – It’s true ‘Artistry in Wood’, the name of a local show happening this weekend. Local 5 Live gets a preview of what’s happening at Denmark High School and how you can stop by and support the artists’ hard work. Details from newwg.org:
Parts for aircraft carriers, submarines made in northeast Wisconsin
There's a sense of mission at Fox Valley Metal-Tech in Ashwaubenon, a company where the work includes defense manufacturing.
Week ahead: Radio thrillers, comedies, dramas and more
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported every day, performance companies remain on alert. Some facilities recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. TOTALS TO DATE. Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in northeastern Wisconsin,...
UPDATE: Shelter-in-place lifted for portion of Marinette, fire still ongoing
FRIDAY, 10/7/2022 – 6:24 p.m. MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – An update on the shelter-in-place order in Marinette has been provided by Marinette County’s Division of Emergency Management. Officials say that the shelter-in-place for portions of Marinette have now been lifted. Changing wind direction has directed the smoke...
What’s it like jumping out of an airplane and landing inside Lambeau Field?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Have you ever wondered what it would look like to parachute into Lambeau Field with over 81,000 fans watching?. Well, Curt Loter from All Veteran Group did just that and got his entire adventure filmed from his point of view. From the airplane all...
