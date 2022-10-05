Read full article on original website
Sen. Warren Announces Senate Hearing on T Safety & Leadership Failures on October 14
In full transparency, the following is a media release from Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s office. She was elected by voters in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to serve the state in Washington DC in the US Senate. She is a Democrat. (stock graphic) ***. BOSTON – U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.),...
Sen. Markey Reiterates Call To Expand The Court Defend Fundamental Rights
WASHINGTON DC -– As the U.S. Supreme Court today, October 3, begins its new term in the wake of its far-right majority repealing the fundamental right to abortion care last June, Senator Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) reiterated his call to expand the Supreme Court in his new ‘zine.
Massachusetts Delegation Requests Expedited Release of Home Heating Assistance Funds
In full transparency, the following is a media release from Sen. Ed Markey and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who were elected by voters in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to serve the state in Washington DC in the US Senate. Both are Democrats. (stock photo) ***. WASHINGTON DC – Senator Edward J....
Massachusetts Delegation Announces $145 Million To Deploy High-Speed Internet Across Commonwealth
In full transparency, the following is a media release from Sen. Ed Markey, who was elected by voters in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to serve the state in Washington DC in the US Senate. He is a Democrat. (stock photo) ***. WASHINGTON DC – Senators Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) and...
