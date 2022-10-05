Read full article on original website
2 Long Lost Items Quietly Back On Tri-Cities Taco Bell Menu
There are fans of fast food, and then there are fans of Taco Bell. They should be rejoicing because two long lost items have quietly suck back on the menu in Tri-Cities. The first item was brought back in the spring temporarily, but Taco Bell had issues with stock because it was so popular. According to reports the demand was 7 times the original levels. Taco Bell announced they would bring it back but would have to make more first. They must have wanted to be quiet because they are back on the menu.
Family of Lucian Munguia offers $10,000 reward for info that brings the Yakima boy home
YAKIMA, Wash. — Family members of Lucian Munguia, the now five-year-old little boy who has been missing for nearly a month, are now offering a cash reward for information that directly leads to his safe return home. The following statement was released by Lucian’s mother, Sandra Munguia:. “We...
nbcrightnow.com
Free 'Hike Through Time' offered by rangers at Candy Mountain
RICHLAND, Wash. — National Park Rangers are leading a free, guided historical hike up Candy Mountain on October 15 from 12 to 2:30 p.m. The “Hike Through Time” is reported as a 3.6 mile moderate, round-trip hike led by rangers with the Manhattan Project National Historical Park (MPNHP) and the Whitman Mission National Historic Site.
Guess Which Tri-Cities Bridge Is 117 Years Old
There are lots of bridges in the Tri-Cities area, but can you name the bridge that is 117 years old? We drive or walk over them every day and all of them have an interesting history. How Many Bridges Are In the Tri-Cities Area?. There are 7 bridges in the...
Boyfriend of Murdered Kennewick Mom is Behind Bars in Oregon
The boyfriend of a dead woman found floating in the Columbia River is behind bars in Oregon. A fisherman found the body of 34-year old Brandy E. Ebanez on Tuesday, September 27th. She was wrapped in plastic and dumped several days before she was found. Ebanez was missing for 2-weeks. Ebanez leaves behind two daughters, ages 12 and 9.
Hazardous Waste Tri-Cities? Drop It Off For Free On This Day
If you have hazardous waste in your house you need to get rid of, Tri-Cities has one single day coming up in October where you can drop it off for no cost. That is right, TOTALLY FREE!. When and Where Can You Drop Off Hazardous Waste For Free In Tri-Cities?
What Does Tin Foil on the Door Knob Mean in Washington State?
Does Having Tin Foil On Your Door Knob Keep You Safe?. Have you seen that video about putting tin foil on your door knob when you are home alone?. We've Got The Answer If Tin Foil On A Doorknob Will Keep You Safe At Night. I saw the video and...
FOX 11 and 41
New tiny home units arrive at Camp Hope in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. – A one size fits all approach doesn’t always work. Director of Camp Hope in Yakima Mike Kay said it’s the reason homelessness is out of control. In efforts to help ease homelessness in the city, the camp brought in new tiny homes with a shipping container design.
New Health-Conscious Spot, Fiddle’s Juice Bar, Now Open in Yakima
Yakima has no lack of spots to eat and drink. However, if you're looking for something a little more on the healthy side there's a new place that's now open for you to check out. Fiddle's Juice Bar is now open on 8th and Nob Hill. Along with fresh, cold-pressed...
KEPR
Anytime Fitness announces grand opening
Kennewick, WASH. — If you're looking to achieve new fitness goals, there will be a new option soon. On October 7, Anytime Fitness will open their doors at 10 a.m. for their grand opening in Kennewick. This will be the first Anytime Fitness location to enter the Tri-Cities, and...
REPORT: Household bills in Kennewick, Yakima rising beyond national average
KENNEWICK, Wash. — It doesn’t come as a surprise to anyone in the Tri-Cities and Yakima areas that new research suggests the cost of living has risen exponentially in their communities. According to information compiled by Doxo, the average amount of money spent on the 10 most common...
Readers have chosen the Tri-Cities’ favorite taco restaurant. Here are the results
What better way to celebrate National Taco Day than to check out the winner of the Herald’s poll to determine the Tri-Cities’ favorite taco spot.
Yakima Herald Republic
Community gathers at Yakima park to mark missing boy's 5th birthday
Dozens of sunflowers dotted the surface of Reflection Pond in Sarg Hubbard Park on Thursday to mark missing 5-year-old Lucian Munguia’s birthday. The flowers were placed there by his friends and family who gathered at the Yakima park where he was last seen Sept. 10. Though not exactly a...
What Is Being Built On The Hill Above Keene In Tri-Cities?
This question was asked in a local Tri-Cities forum. "Does anyone know what is being built at the top of this hill north of Yokes off Keene Road in south Richland? Maybe the answer is in the comment section?. WHAT IS THAT? On top of the hill right behind what...
FOX 11 and 41
“I would be mad, I’d really be mad,” said one downtown Yakima employee as pay-to-park is in the works
YAKIMA, Wash. — Many small business employees downtown said they fear losing customers and paying for parking themselves. Parking lots and on-street parking may require payment around downtown Yakima. City council members are hosting a public discussion at next week’s meeting. “I would be mad, I’d really be...
Pasco’s Annual FREE Fall Festival to be Held on Saturday, Oct. 22nd
Make plans to attend this year's Pasco Fall Festival on Saturday, October 22nd. The fun starts at 4 pm at Volunteer Park (1125 North 4th Avenue-Pasco) with games, prizes, candy, an inflatable obstacle course, and also a GIANT inflatable slide. Pack up the kids and bring a few friends to the party. It's going to be a blast!
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima among 10 Pacific Northwest Sonic Drive-In locations closed because of financial dispute
A financial dispute between the parent company of Sonic Drive-Ins and a group of Pacific Northwest franchisees prompted a lawsuit that has closed 10 of the chain’s restaurants in the region, including the Yakima and Ellensburg locations. The company’s allegations of missed royalty and fee payments and quality control...
Tri-Cities: Join The Fight To Save The Pacific Tree Octopus
There is an endangered species in Washington State that is so elusive almost no-one has ever seen it. Recently it was discovered but found to be struggling because of damage to its natural habitat. Now there is a movement growing to conserve the habitat of this secret but amazing northwest species. Learn how you can help save the Pacific Tree Octopus.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Public’s help wanted in hit and run
PENDLETON – Police are still working to identify the person who smashed into the parklet in the 400 block of South Main Street late last week. Chief Chuck Byram asks for the public’s help in identifying the hit and run driver. “A red Dodge Ram truck, unknown plate,...
See These 8 Tri-Cities Jobs Perfect For You Available Now
It can be really hard finding a good job that makes you happy. If your looking right now for something different professionally, here are 8 jobs that are available and hiring today in the Tri-Cities area. Maybe these will be the one!. Tri-Cities Jobs Available 10-4-22 Unique & Quirky Washington...
