Guitar World Magazine

Lari Basilio on channeling joy through guitar playing, working with Leland Sklar and discovering 7-strings

The Brazilian guitar ace helps listeners cut through pandemic-fueled depression with hopeful tunes and her customary kickass playing. That smile. It's one of the first things you notice while watching Lari Basilio play guitar – a high-beam smile that’s big, wide and seemingly irrepressible. “People always comment about that,” she says. “They’re like, ‘Lari, you look like you’re having such a good time.’ And it’s true – music brings such joy to me, so when I play, I can’t help but show it.”
Salon

Take a deep dive into Abbey Road's storied legacy as "the world's most famous recording studio"

The first time I stepped into Abbey Road's fabled Studio 2, I couldn't breathe. The very thought that I was standing in the room where the Beatles recorded the vast majority of their unparalleled music was simply overwhelming. With "Abbey Road: The Inside Story of the World's Most Famous Recording Studio" (currently in UK release), David Hepworth affords readers a stirring history of the much-heralded studio and the magic that has transpired within its hallowed walls.
countryfancast.com

Rosanne Cash The Way We Make A Broken Heart (Music Video and Lyrics)

Enjoy watching the Rosanne Cash "The Way We Make A Broken Heart" music video and see the song details and lyrics here. . . The Rosanne Cash The Way We Make A Broken Heart song was re-recorded by Rosanne in 1987 and went all the way to number one on the US country charts starting October 10, 1987. This song became her sixth single to reach #1 on the Country charts.
Loudwire

Watch Dream Theater’s John Petrucci + Mike Portnoy Play Live Together for First Time in 12 Years

It's on! Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci and the band's former drummer Mike Portnoy have played their first live show together since Portnoy exited the band in 2010. The onstage collaboration came about as Petrucci has just launched his North American tour in support of his Terminal Velocity solo album, and he's added bassist Dave LaRue to fill out his live trio supporting the record.
