3 New Songs to Listen to Today: Wet Leg, Måneskin and Erica Banks
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
Lari Basilio on channeling joy through guitar playing, working with Leland Sklar and discovering 7-strings
The Brazilian guitar ace helps listeners cut through pandemic-fueled depression with hopeful tunes and her customary kickass playing. That smile. It's one of the first things you notice while watching Lari Basilio play guitar – a high-beam smile that’s big, wide and seemingly irrepressible. “People always comment about that,” she says. “They’re like, ‘Lari, you look like you’re having such a good time.’ And it’s true – music brings such joy to me, so when I play, I can’t help but show it.”
Why John Petrucci Thinks Mike Portnoy Dream Theater Reunion Speculation Is ‘Not Good for Anybody’
While the onstage reunion of onetime Dream Theater bandmates John Petrucci and Mike Portnoy in support of Petrucci's solo album is bringing great joy to longtime fans of the band, Petrucci has reiterated that his live and studio collaborations with Portnoy should not lead to speculation that the drummer is returning to his former group.
Take a deep dive into Abbey Road's storied legacy as "the world's most famous recording studio"
The first time I stepped into Abbey Road's fabled Studio 2, I couldn't breathe. The very thought that I was standing in the room where the Beatles recorded the vast majority of their unparalleled music was simply overwhelming. With "Abbey Road: The Inside Story of the World's Most Famous Recording Studio" (currently in UK release), David Hepworth affords readers a stirring history of the much-heralded studio and the magic that has transpired within its hallowed walls.
Rosanne Cash The Way We Make A Broken Heart (Music Video and Lyrics)
Enjoy watching the Rosanne Cash "The Way We Make A Broken Heart" music video and see the song details and lyrics here. . . The Rosanne Cash The Way We Make A Broken Heart song was re-recorded by Rosanne in 1987 and went all the way to number one on the US country charts starting October 10, 1987. This song became her sixth single to reach #1 on the Country charts.
Watch Dream Theater’s John Petrucci + Mike Portnoy Play Live Together for First Time in 12 Years
It's on! Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci and the band's former drummer Mike Portnoy have played their first live show together since Portnoy exited the band in 2010. The onstage collaboration came about as Petrucci has just launched his North American tour in support of his Terminal Velocity solo album, and he's added bassist Dave LaRue to fill out his live trio supporting the record.
