You Can Now Spot Driverless Loblaw Delivery Trucks In Toronto & They Look So Cool (VIDEO)
What's creepier than Halloween? It might just be driverless trucks delivering your groceries. Loblaw and Gatik are making history in Toronto as they deploy the first fully self-driving grocery trucks in Canada. Gatik, an autonomous middle-mile logistics company, "is now moving select online grocery orders, for Loblaw's PC Express service,...
7 Bilingual Jobs Available In Canada Right Now & Some Of Them Pay Over $100K
As we all know, Canada has two official languages – French and English – and that means there are always loads of jobs for bilingual people in Canada. Having the ability to speak both English and French can give you a major advantage in your job search, especially when applying for government or other Canada-wide jobs. It also means you're likely to be paid more money!
Canada Is Changing Its Work Rules For International Students & They Can Earn So Much More Now
International students in Canada will soon be able to work more than 20 hours a week while studying in the country. As announced by immigration officer Sean Fraser in a news briefing on October 7, the cap on the number of hours international students are allowed to work will be temporarily lifted starting November 15 and will remain in place until the end of 2023.
Ontario Gas Prices Are Up Again But These Costco Spots Have It Cheaper Right Now
Thursday's 6-cent increase has gas prices stuck at 168.9 cents per litre in Ontario. But Costco members, where you at? Those people got it made. According to Gas Buddy, a Costco gas station located at 50 Queen Elizabeth Boulevard in Toronto offers drivers 162.9 cents per litre. That's a respectable discount, friends!
