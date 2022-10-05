ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Tributes paid to 'loving family man', 52, stabbed to death during a mass brawl outside a Coventry mosque as police arrest three more men aged 20, 23 and 29 on suspicion of murder

By Matt Powell For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Tributes have been paid to a 'humble loving family man' who was viciously stabbed to death during a mass knife brawl outside a mosque.

Haji Choudhary Rab Nawaz, 52, who was described by his family as a 'dependable shining light of good', was knifed when violence erupted in Coventry at 9pm on Sunday.

Emergency services rushed to the Jamiah Masjid & Institute, to reports of a mass brawl involving a large group of men, some armed with knives, following a funeral prayer being held at the mosque.

Sadly Mr Nawaz could not be saved despite the 'tireless' efforts of medics.

West Midlands Police originally arrested two men, aged 27 and 56, on suspicion of murder and they remain in custody.

A further three men - aged 20, 23 and 29 - have since been detained on suspicion of murder while a 54-year-old man was arrested for assisting offenders.

Police stressed they believe the tragic incident was an 'isolated dispute' and not related to any other incidents across the West Midlands where community tensions have flared up in recent weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QYaMP_0iN3GEwa00
Haji Choudhary Rab Nawaz, 55, was fatally stabbed during violent scenes outside a mosque in Coventry on Sunday, which led to six men being arrested
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36QDXh_0iN3GEwa00
Police at the scene at Queen Mary's Road in Coventry after a 52-year-old man was stabbed to death
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UKBRW_0iN3GEwa00
A witness said many of those involved in the fatal brawl 'had knives and machetes'

In a statement today, Mr Nawaz's family said: 'We thank the emergency services for their tireless effort for trying to save our father.

'We are hopeful in the police investigation and we, the family, want all those responsible to be brought to justice.

'They have extinguished a dependable shining light of good, an innocent humble loving family man, our father, our brother, our friend, Haji Choudhary Rab Nawaz.'

Local residents said the fatal mass brawl broke out in the street following a funeral at the mosque.

One woman, who did not want to be named, said: 'It was chaos, there must have been more than a dozen of them scrapping.

'Many of them had knives and machetes and then there were police and ambulances everywhere.

'It was something to do with a family disagreement over a funeral which had taken place at the mosque.

'To hear somebody has been murdered over it is just so shocking - it's yet more senseless bloodshed on our streets.'

Mohammed Nabeel Afzal Qadri, head Imam at the mosque, posted on Facebook, he said: 'I speak on behalf of the Mosque & local community who severely condemn this vile, despicable & callous act.

'Life of any individual is precious and sacred, For it to be lost in a moment in such a savage and brutal way is devastating.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PVy7M_0iN3GEwa00
Haji Choudhary Rab Nawaz was described as an 'innocent humble loving family man' in a loving tribute
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cZuk3_0iN3GEwa00
Police don't believe the incident is linked to any other incidents or disputes either in Coventry or the wider West Midlands

Police say they are still keen to hear from anyone with information and urged people to get in touch online or by calling 101.

Detective Superintendent Shaun Edwards, from West Midlands Police, said previously: 'We're supporting the family of the man who has died at what is a truly awful time for them, and our thoughts go out to them.

'We don't believe this is linked to any other incidents or disputes either in Coventry or the wider West Midlands and it appears to have been an isolated dispute which has ended in tragedy.

'We'll continue to work flat out to bring all of those involved to justice.'

Officers are keen for anyone who who may have seen or recorded what happened on a mobile phone or dashcam to get in touch as soon as possible.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson added: 'We were called to reports of a stabbing on Durbur Avenue at 9.07pm.

'Three ambulances, three paramedic officers and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Critical Care Car attended the scene.

'On arrival we discovered two male patients. One was treated for very serious injuries and the second for potentially serious injuries, before they were both taken to hospital.'

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Police: 14-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of rec center employee in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A teenager is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a Philadelphia recreation center employee in West Philadelphia, authorities say. The niece of Tiffany Fletcher spoke during DA Larry Krasner's crime briefing, pleading to help locate those responsible for her aunt's murder. Fletcher was outside of the Mill Creek Rec Center in West Philadelphia on Friday afternoon when she was caught in the crossfire of a gun battle between two groups. She was shot twice and died Friday night. "We want to see justice, if you know something, say something. She was a wonderful girl. She loved everybody. She would give you the shirt off her back and food off her table. I just want peace for my aunt," her niece said. A 14-year-old was taken into custody and has been charged with murder. Authorities say the teen will be charged as an adult. Police are searching for others who were involved. A $20,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Man accidentally shot dead by friend while preparing attack, court told

A man was shot dead when his friend accidentally opened fire with a submachine gun as they prepared to go on a “ride-out” attack, a court has heard.Mohamed Muhyidin, 28, was found in a ditch near Heathrow Airport with a single gunshot wound to the back on the morning of October 31 last year around an hour after he was allegedly killed by Chiragh Amir Chiragh, 39.Prosecutors say they were about to embark on a “ride-out” in a Toyota Prius to attack unknown targets when Chiragh shot his friend in the back with an Agram 2002 submachine gun fitted with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Northamptonshire Police#Coventry#Mosque#Violent Crime#West Midlands Police
TheDailyBeast

Rampage at Thai Daycare Center Leaves Dozens of Children Dead

At least 34 people were killed Thursday when a former police officer opened fire at a child daycare facility in Thailand, local authorities said.The gunman, named by authorities as Panya Kamrab, 34, had recently been fired after being caught in possession of methamphetamine. The brutal attack in the northeastern province of Nong Bua Lamphu left over 24 children dead, according to local news site Khaosod English, with Kamrab allegedly killing his own wife and child in the rampage.The attacker shot himself dead after the massacre, which began with the murder of around four or five staff members before the shooter...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Man Arrested in California Kidnapping—but Four Victims, Including Baby, Still Missing

A person of interest in the kidnapping of four family members in central California was arrested Tuesday, authorities said. The victims—8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents, and her uncle—have not yet been located, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office said. The family was abducted at gunpoint from a family business in Merced on Monday. The arrested person of interest, 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado, is in the hospital in critical condition after attempting to kill himself, authorities said. The sheriff’s office added that Salgado’s own family had contacted authorities to say he had admitted being involved in the kidnapping. The victims’ relatives are now left praying that their loved ones are still alive. “Please, I have a 6-year-old and a 9-year-old kid, and they are waiting for their dad,” said Jaspreet Caur, the uncle’s wife. “Please, please send my family back. Please return my family.”Read it at ABC 7
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS DFW

12-year-old at center of Parker Co. plot with friend to kill families dies

WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The 12-year-old Parker County girl who authorities said plotted for weeks with a friend to murder their families has died from a self-inflicted gun shot wound. She and her 38-year-old father were hospitalized following the Sept. 20 shooting at their Weatherford home. He was found inside with a gunshot wound to his abdomen but was recently released from the hospital. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said deputies found the girl lying in the street with a gunshot wound to her head. Investigators said the girl shot her father, fled the scene, and then later shot herself. A handgun was also found lying underneath the her, officials said.The second 12-year-old from Lufkin, who Sheriff's investigators believe was involved with the planning of the shooting, was taken into custody last week and was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.   The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office performed an autopsy and ruled the cause and manner of death as a suicide by gunshot wound of head.   
PARKER COUNTY, TX
People

How 2 Good Samaritans Rescued an Abducted Teen When They 'Ripped Her Away' from Alleged Captor at Restaurant

Mikella Debina's alleged captor, Duncan Mahi, is charged with kidnapping, sex assault, terroristic threatening, robbery and meth trafficking A Hawaii teen who police say was abducted at knifepoint Friday was rescued the very next day by a man and a woman who recognized her and stepped in to help. KHON-TV, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and Hawaii News Now all reported on Saturday's rescue of Mikella Debina, 15. Debina and her boyfriend were on a secluded beach near Anaehoomalu Bay the previous afternoon when a man with a knife ordered her to tie him up and...
HILO, HI
Daily Mail

Shocking moment two-year-old boy is seen running along the road on his own after escaping from nursery as his mother, 24, warns: 'He could've ended up dead'

This is the shocking moment a two-year-old boy was seen running across the road on his own after escaping from his nursery. Shannan Lees, 24, will not let Harvey return to his old nursery in Denton, Greater Manchester, as he 'could've ended up dead' had a passer-by not intervened and rescued her son on Friday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

School bus driver is charged with battery and fired after shocking video revealed him shoving black brother and sister aged six and ten and ordering them to the back of the coach

A white bus driver has been fired and charged with battery after mobile phone footage emerged of him pushing two young black siblings to the back of the bus. James O'Neil, a bus driver for the Morgan Country Charter School System in Georgia, was arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery Friday, September 16.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman charged with murder after stabbing sister for flirting with her boyfriend

A woman in central Florida has been charged with the murder of her own sister after one sister allegedly flirted with the other sister’s boyfriend, court records show.Fatiha Marzan, 21, was arrested last month in connection with the killing of her 20-year-old sister, Sayma Marzan, as Fox35 reported on Tuesday.Court records seen by The Independent show Orange County prosecutors charged the woman with first-degree murder on Tuesday, and that she entered a plea of not guilty.Fatiha told investigators following her arrest on 26 September that her younger sister had been messaging her long distance boyfriend, which was described as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Husband faces life in jail as he admits strangling his primary school teacher wife, 29, to death after claiming she had gone missing and appealing on Facebook for help to find her

The husband of a teacher who died after being strangled just six months after she gave birth via IVF faces life behind bars after admitting to her murder. Matthew Fisher, 29, pleaded guilty to murdering Abi Fisher, also 29, whose body was found in undergrowth 12 miles from her home following a major police hunt.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

641K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy