While your car vacuum can do a great job sucking up the dirt left over on the seats or floor, it can't get everything — like the crumbs in your cup holder, the dust in your vents or the sand from your last beach trip, But there's a tool that gets right up in all those nooks and crannies and leaves your car looking like you just drove off the lot. The Pulidiki Car Gel — an Amazon No. 1 bestseller — has an army of fans (over 28,000 to be exact) and for good reason: It's reusable, effective, and better yet, on sale. It's currently marked down to $6.79, or 42% off the original price of $12. Either way, it's a steal.

CARS ・ 29 DAYS AGO