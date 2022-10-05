Read full article on original website
What NOT to do to your houseplants if you want them to survive
As the cooler months beckon, it’s time for houseplants to take centre stage, but if you’re not sure how you should be treating them, they may not last long.It’s true, some are more difficult than others. If you’re prone to neglect, then you won’t have to think so much about watering plants like colourful Christmas cacti and even orchids, which only need watering once a week.But if you are trying to look after more difficult types, such as the maidenhair fern, which can’t tolerate dry air, fiddle-leaf fig or zebra plant, you will need to give them much more TLC.So,...
When should you bring plants inside? And which you can keep in your yard
Temperatures are dropping, find out what to do with perennials and more to keep garden and any house plants happy.
I’m a gardening expert – 8 ways you can use dead leaves in your garden without having to fill up your green waste bin
DEAD leaves can leave an unsightly mess - but according to an expert, there are ways to use them in your garden. As much as we love autumn, the colder months also come with a less welcome guest - piles of dead leaves that you're not entirely sure where to put.
NOLA.com
Want to attract hummingbirds this fall? Plant vibrantly colored perennials: LSU Garden News
Take a look around and you’ll see that many flowering perennials are beginning their fall bloom. One of the greatest admirers of these plants is the hummingbird, along with other pollinators. This is good news for the hummingbirds as they prepare for their fall migration to warmer climates in...
Save seeds now for next year's garden flowers
If you love the flowers in your garden but don’t love the idea of spending money on new ones, why not save their seeds to plant next year?To maximize the odds that new plants will grow true to their parent, only collect seeds from those labeled “heirloom” or “heritage.” Seeds from hybrid cultivars, which result from breeding two or more varieties, will produce plants that resemble only one of the plant’s parents, so you have no way of knowing what you’ll end up with.Still, there are no guarantees. Accidental hybridization can occur in your garden when wind or insects transfer...
Man plants pine seed in a happy meal, this is what it looks like 30 years later
Bounty offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in North Carolina
The Bradford pear tree was introduced to North America in the 1960s from China, brought by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Soon it became the most popular ornamental tree, prized for its glorious blooms in spring and long-lasting colors in autumn.
Autumn gardening: when to harvest and how to keep your plot beautiful all season long
Gardening in the fall is all about harvesting, maintenance and planning for the year ahead. This is how to enhance autumnal colors and keep your space in check through until spring.
How To Get Rid of Powdery Mildew on Plants
I couldn’t wait to dig up some of my dad’s peonies to plant in my own garden. I don’t know where he got them, but when I dug them up, they had already been in his garden for close to 40 years. And now they’ve been in my garden for more than 20 years!
What makes autumn leaves change color?
Fall is officially here, which means the leaves will change from green to shades of red, yellow, and orange. Buy why exactly does this annual event take place?
Birth flowers by month and their special meanings
Flowers are like nature's expression of love. We carry bouquets at weddings and gift them to loved ones for every kind of occasion, from birthdays to date nights and anniversaries to holidays. Part of the fun is searching for that particular flower or color that best represents the occasion or the person. Especially if you're considering naming your little one by their birth month flowers, well, let's just say that their are a lot of adorable options.
gardeningknowhow.com
Fall Blueberry Bush Planting Guide
If you love blueberries, you might like to grow your own. The question then becomes — when is the best time to plant blueberry bushes? Can you plant blueberries in the fall, or is another time of year better? Read on to learn when to plant blueberries. What to...
Designer Breegan Jane Explains How To Use Fake Plants In Your Interior Design
Interior designer, philanthropist, and television personality Breegan Jane explains her secret of designing her interior spaces with fake plants.
KARE
Protect your plants from chilly temps this weekend
The mercury is plunging this weekend, a sure sign that growing season is on the way out. If you can't bring those plants in, covering them is another option.
5 Reasons Why You Should Add Sand To Your Lawn
If you are wondering how to best use sand to improve the health and appearance of your lawn, this article is for you. We delve into a few benefits.
